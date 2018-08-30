Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics : Thyroid Study Initiated at RMH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 05:57am CEST
30-Aug-2018

Work on expanding the indications for Sienna's hTERT test has resulted in a new study commencing.

  • Multiple sample types being sourced for a range of applications requiring internal R&D testing
  • Ethics Committee approval received to commence a proof-of-concept study at the Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH) investigating the utility of Sienna's hTERT IVD test in thyroid samples
  • Thyroid cancer has a significant unmet clinical need

Sienna is pleased to announce it has entered a clinical proof-of-concept study agreement with the Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH), and received ethics approval to investigate the potential use of its hTERT In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) test on Fine Needle Aspirate (FNA) samples from the thyroid gland.

The IVD test detects hTERT, a core component of telomerase which is upregulated in approximately 85 per cent of tissue-based cancers, giving the test potential application in a range of cancer types.

Sienna is actively investigating several candidate applications in which its hTERT IVD test may add clinical value. Thyroid cancer is just one of several potential follow-on applications, selected in part for the significant unmet clinical need in this area, with an estimated 1.5 million thyroid cytology tests performed worldwide every year.

Dr. Julie Miller, Specialist Endocrine Surgeon and Chair of the Thyroid Cancer Multidisciplinary Team, RMH, said of the study: 'Thyroid nodules are very common, but usually harmless. A needle biopsy can usually tell doctors if a nodule is benign or cancerous. However, approximately 10% of thyroid needle biopsies are reported as indeterminate and carry a 20-30% chance of harboring cancer. Patients with this diagnosis typically undergo surgery to remove half the thyroid to make the diagnosis.

'Sienna's test may help resolve indeterminate needle biopsies limiting the number of patients that require surgical intervention. Our study will compare Sienna Diagnostics' hTERT test on thyroid needle biopsies with matched thyroid nodules after removal. The goal is to see whether the test is accurate enough to make a correct diagnosis, and spare patients with thyroid nodules from unnecessary surgery.

If successful, this technique will represent a major breakthrough in care for patients with indeterminate thyroid nodules as patients with benign disease can avoid surgery altogether, while patients with cancer can have the correct operation the first time, rather than undergoing a two-stage procedure.'

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics CEO Matthew Hoskin said, 'We are looking forward to commencing this proof-of-concept study which, if successful, would allow us to follow on with a more extensive thyroid clinical study, while in parallel continuing to research other opportunities to expand our hTERT market. Developing additional applications for our unique hTERT IVD test is one of four growth drivers being pursued for our business.'

Disclaimer

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 03:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:19aCALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL FUELS DEBATE : Bailout for PG&E or financially sensible?
AQ
12:17aNIKON : releases the D3500 digital SLR camera
PU
12:17aNIKON : A1 HD25/A1R HD25 Confocal Microscope
PU
12:17aESR REIT : Supplemental Announcement In Relation To The Proposed Merger Of Vit And Esr-REIT
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aPANASONIC : to move European headquarters in Britain before Brexit
AQ
12:09aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel, KVH Industries collaborate to accelerate maritime sector digitalisation across Asia Pacific
PU
12:09aCO2 GRO : Commences Trading on The OTCQB Market in The United States
PU
12:05aTESLA : HR Head On Leave Of Absence
AQ
12:02aAT&T : Bringing Mobile 5G Service to Indianapolis in 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
5JOURNEY ENERGY INC : JOURNEY ENERGY INC :. Executed Definitive Agreement with a Strategic Joint Venture Partne..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.