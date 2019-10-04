Sienna : Welcomes New Models, Updated Amenities

Seven builders have unveiled 10 model homes in Sienna’s Heritage Park neighborhood, the newest enclave in the top-selling community.

The new model home park showcases designs by Chesmar Homes, Lennar, M/I Homes, Meritage Homes, Newmark Homes, Perry Homes and Westin Homes. Homes are priced from the low $200,000s to the mid $400,000s.

Both Newmark and Chesmar opened multiple models in Heritage Park. Newmark’s two models feature floor plans for homes situated on 45- and 50-foot homesites. Three model homes highlight Chesmar’s designs for single-family homes built on 45-foot properties and townhomes designed for 28-foot homesites.

M/I Homes also builds on 45-foot homesites, while Lennar and Perry join Newmark in offering homes on 50-foot properties. Westin and Meritage offer larger homes on 60-foot homesites.

“All of the new model homes are spectacular,” said Alvin San Miguel, general manager of Sienna. “There are floor plans to fit every lifestyle and budget. We believe that once buyers see what is available to them in the form of home designs and amenities, Sienna will be their first-choice.”

In addition, Sienna recently completed renovations on two of the community’s earliest amenities — the tennis center and the Club Sienna recreation complex. Added to the tennis center was outdoor covered seating and a new 1,764-square-foot building that features a tennis pro shop.

The refurbished Club Sienna can now accommodate 85 people in its ballroom and offers a conference room for board meetings and a classroom for up to 25 students. Several restrooms were added and the lobby relocated.

“We wanted to increase the functionality of the clubhouse, particularly the Sienna Room, which is the building’s primary hospitality space,” San Miguel said. “The clubhouse opened just in time for our summer camp program, which included 42 different summer camps.”

Opening soon in Heritage Park will be Sienna’s newest amenity — a dog park. Residents also enjoy proximity to swimming, fitness and parties at Sawmill Lake Club, one of several recreation complexes in the community. Sienna students are served by seven on-site Fort Bend ISD schools.

Sienna is often rated among the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities and was ranked No. 1 among communities in Texas last year. Builders offer homes priced from the $200,000s in Sienna, which was formerly known as Sienna Plantation.

Learn more at www.siennatx.com.

