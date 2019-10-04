Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sienna : Welcomes New Models, Updated Amenities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Seven builders have unveiled 10 model homes in Sienna’s Heritage Park neighborhood, the newest enclave in the top-selling community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005280/en/

Sienna has welcomed 10 new model homes in its Heritage Park neighborhood as well as renovations at two long-standing amenity complexes, including the tennis center. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sienna has welcomed 10 new model homes in its Heritage Park neighborhood as well as renovations at two long-standing amenity complexes, including the tennis center. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new model home park showcases designs by Chesmar Homes, Lennar, M/I Homes, Meritage Homes, Newmark Homes, Perry Homes and Westin Homes. Homes are priced from the low $200,000s to the mid $400,000s.

Both Newmark and Chesmar opened multiple models in Heritage Park. Newmark’s two models feature floor plans for homes situated on 45- and 50-foot homesites. Three model homes highlight Chesmar’s designs for single-family homes built on 45-foot properties and townhomes designed for 28-foot homesites.

M/I Homes also builds on 45-foot homesites, while Lennar and Perry join Newmark in offering homes on 50-foot properties. Westin and Meritage offer larger homes on 60-foot homesites.

“All of the new model homes are spectacular,” said Alvin San Miguel, general manager of Sienna. “There are floor plans to fit every lifestyle and budget. We believe that once buyers see what is available to them in the form of home designs and amenities, Sienna will be their first-choice.”

In addition, Sienna recently completed renovations on two of the community’s earliest amenities — the tennis center and the Club Sienna recreation complex. Added to the tennis center was outdoor covered seating and a new 1,764-square-foot building that features a tennis pro shop.

The refurbished Club Sienna can now accommodate 85 people in its ballroom and offers a conference room for board meetings and a classroom for up to 25 students. Several restrooms were added and the lobby relocated.

“We wanted to increase the functionality of the clubhouse, particularly the Sienna Room, which is the building’s primary hospitality space,” San Miguel said. “The clubhouse opened just in time for our summer camp program, which included 42 different summer camps.”

Opening soon in Heritage Park will be Sienna’s newest amenity — a dog park. Residents also enjoy proximity to swimming, fitness and parties at Sawmill Lake Club, one of several recreation complexes in the community. Sienna students are served by seven on-site Fort Bend ISD schools.

Sienna is often rated among the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities and was ranked No. 1 among communities in Texas last year. Builders offer homes priced from the $200,000s in Sienna, which was formerly known as Sienna Plantation.

Learn more at www.siennatx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aSOPHOS : Block listing Interim Review
PU
09:32aSOTHEBY'S : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
09:32aSWIRE PACIFIC : 04 Oct 2019
PU
09:32aMIMECAST : How Malware from 2007 is Affecting Email Security in 2019
PU
09:32aHOLLAND COLOURS : Give your dairy sales a boost!
PU
09:32aFINECOBANK : PR - Total Net Sale September 2019
PU
09:32aWALT DISNEY : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Walt Disney, NVIDIA, or Exela Technologies?
PR
09:32aDELTA AIR LINES : Thinking about trading options or stock in Activision Blizzard, Delta Air Lines, Micron Technology, Netflix, or Roku?
PR
09:32aCorrection to Husky Energy Sells Prince George Refinery Story
DJ
09:31aEL POLLO LOCO : to feed 59K+ in need on National Taco Day
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group