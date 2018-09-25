Log in
Sierra County CA : Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

09/25/2018 | 02:14am CEST

A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 20, 2018, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Delleker Recycling Center, 73980 Industrial Way, Portola, CA 96122. This event is for Residents of Sierra County and Eastern Plumas County. Commercial Waste Will Not Be Accepted.

For Information please call: Sierra County Department of Public Works (530) 289-3201

Acceptable Materials: Consultant shall accept, for transportation and disposal, hazardous wastes typically produced by households and CESQGs. Wastes that are not in their original containers will be accepted as 'known' wastes provided the contents of the container are labeled. Unknown wastes, if acceptable, will be field tested and packaged for proper disposal by Consultant. Consultant shall accept at least the following substances.

Pesticides Varnish, lacquer & shellac

Herbicides Compressed gas cylinders

Pool chemicals Small aerosol cans

Creosote Asbestos

Mothballs Liquids from engine & radiator flushes

Ammonia Brake fluid

Household Cleaners Motor oil (only contaminated oil)

Cesspool cleaners Rust preventatives

Bleach Gasoline/kerosene & other flammables

Arts and crafts supplies Radiator cleaners

Old chemistry sets Antifreeze

Muriatic acid Transmission fluid

Solvents Household and automotive batteries

Wood preservatives Drain cleaners

Wood strippers Metal polish

Paint thinner Photo chemicals

Sealants Dry cleaning fluids

Oil based paint Fluorescent lamps

Mercury Latex Paint

Unacceptable Items:

Large quantities of unknown materials

Biological waste, biohazards, medical wastes

Radioactive waste

Explosives, gunpowder, flares, ammunition

Unstable wastes

Used Oil Filters, Used Oil (To the Loyalton Landfill and Transfer Stations Only)

For Information please call: Sierra County Department of Public Works (530) 289-3201

For a Location Map please visit www.intermountaindisposal.com

Disclaimer

Sierra County, CA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 00:13:03 UTC
