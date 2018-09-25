Sierra County CA : Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 20, 2018, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Delleker Recycling Center, 73980 Industrial Way, Portola, CA 96122. This event is for Residents of Sierra County and Eastern Plumas County. Commercial Waste Will Not Be Accepted.
For Information please call: Sierra County Department of Public Works (530) 289-3201
Acceptable Materials: Consultant shall accept, for transportation and disposal, hazardous wastes typically produced by households and CESQGs. Wastes that are not in their original containers will be accepted as 'known' wastes provided the contents of the container are labeled. Unknown wastes, if acceptable, will be field tested and packaged for proper disposal by Consultant. Consultant shall accept at least the following substances.
Pesticides Varnish, lacquer & shellac
Herbicides Compressed gas cylinders
Pool chemicals Small aerosol cans
Creosote Asbestos
Mothballs Liquids from engine & radiator flushes
Ammonia Brake fluid
Household Cleaners Motor oil (only contaminated oil)
Cesspool cleaners Rust preventatives
Bleach Gasoline/kerosene & other flammables
Arts and crafts supplies Radiator cleaners
Old chemistry sets Antifreeze
Muriatic acid Transmission fluid
Solvents Household and automotive batteries
Wood preservatives Drain cleaners
Wood strippers Metal polish
Paint thinner Photo chemicals
Sealants Dry cleaning fluids
Oil based paint Fluorescent lamps
Mercury Latex Paint
Unacceptable Items:
Large quantities of unknown materials
Biological waste, biohazards, medical wastes
Radioactive waste
Explosives, gunpowder, flares, ammunition
Unstable wastes
Used Oil Filters, Used Oil (To the Loyalton Landfill and Transfer Stations Only)
For a Location Map please visit www.intermountaindisposal.com