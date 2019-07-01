Sierra Investment Management : Again Named to the FT 300, Financial Times' List of Top U.S. Investment Advisors

Sierra Investment Management today announced that it has again been named to the 2019 Financial Times’ list of the top U.S. independent registered investment advisors, assessed on traits desirable to clients. This is the second consecutive year and third year overall that the firm has been recognized by the Financial Times.

The sixth edition of the FT 300 is presented as an elite group, not a competitive ranking of one to 300, and areas of consideration include adviser AUM, asset growth, the company’s longevity, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility. The formula the FT uses to grade advisers is based on these six broad factors and calculates a numeric score for each firm. Over 2,000 registered investment advisor (RIA) firms are invited to apply and the final group was chosen from more than 740 applications.

“Successful investment results come from focusing on what can be controlled,” said David Wright, co-founder and Managing Director of Sierra. “Sierra’s focus is partnering with our clients to provide investment strategies that help to build and preserve wealth, but also cultivate peace of mind by limiting downside risk. We are proud that our tactical, rigorous approach has helped us once again be included among the elite advisory firms named to the FT 300.”

The research for the FT 300 was conducted by Ignites Research, an FT sister publication.

About The Sierra Companies

The Sierra Group ("Sierra") comprises Sierra Investment Management, Inc., Ocean Park Asset Management, Inc., and Wright Fund Management, LLC, which manages the Sierra Mutual Funds, which include Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund, Sierra Tactical Core Income Fund, and Sierra Tactical Municipal Fund.

Since 1987 Sierra has been helping retirees and other conservative investors preserve and grow their wealth. Through the years, Sierra has fine-tuned an investment approach specifically designed to try to limit downside risk and to provide satisfying returns over a market cycle. Using decades of strategic research and proven risk management disciplines, Sierra strives to help its clients meet their specific investment goals.

As of March 31, 2019, Sierra manages or advises over $3.5 billion in assets for conservative investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no assurance that any investment strategy will achieve its investment objective. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Sierra Mutual Funds. This and other information about the funds is contained in the prospectuses and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus can be obtained on our website www.sierramutualfunds.com or by calling toll free 1-800-729-1467. The Sierra Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Neither Sierra Investment Management, Inc., Ocean Park Asset Management, Inc. nor Wright Fund Management LLC are affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

The Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund invests in underlying funds, including mutual funds and ETFs. In some instances it may be less expensive for an investor to invest in the underlying funds directly. There is also a risk that investment advisers of those underlying funds may make investment decisions that are detrimental to the performance of the Fund. Investments in underlying funds that own small and mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable than larger, more established organizations to adverse business or economic developments. Investments in underlying funds that invest in foreign equity and debt securities could subject the Fund to greater risks including currency fluctuation, economic conditions, and different governmental and accounting standards.

The Sierra Tactical Core Income Fund invests in underlying funds that may invest in foreign emerging market countries that may have relatively unstable governments, weaker economics, and less-developed legal systems, which do not protect investors. In general, the price of a fixed income security falls when interest rates rise. Underlying fund investments in lower-quality bonds, known as high-yield or junk bonds, present greater risk than bonds of higher quality. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative changes and economic developments may adversely affect the value of the Fund's investments. REIT risks include declines from deteriorating economic conditions, changes in property value, and defaults by borrower. Underlying funds that own small and mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable than larger, more established organizations to adverse business or economic developments. In some instances, it may be less expensive for an investor to invest in the underlying funds directly.

The Sierra Tactical Municipal Fund invests in underlying funds and ETFs that may invest in tax-exempt municipal bonds, as well as municipal money market funds. “Tax exempt” refers to the exemption from federal income taxes of the dividends paid by the Underlying Funds, a benefit that will be passes through to shareholders as to ordinary dividends from the Fund. In general, the price of a fixed income security falls when interest rates rise. Underlying Fund investments in lower-quality municipal bonds, known as high-yield or junk bonds, present greater risk of default than bonds of higher quality. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislature changes and economic developments may adversely affect the value of the Fund’s investments. Shares of ETFs may trade at a discount or a premium in market price if there is a limited market in such shares and are also subject to brokerage and other trading costs, which could result in greater expenses to the Fund. In some instances, it may be less expensive for an investor to invest in the Underlying Funds directly.

About the 2019 FT 300

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT’s research. The listing reflected each practice’s performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice’s future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300. According to its website, the Financial Times “is one of the world’s leading news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.

5541-NLD-6/28/2019

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005726/en/