Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sierra Pacific Windows Acquires Semco Window and Doors' Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:36pm EST

MEDFORD, Wis., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Pacific Windows announced today that the company has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Merrill, Wisconsin-based Semco Windows and Doors. Sierra Pacific, which already has operations in Merrill, acquired Semco’s 275,000 square foot, main manufacturing facility, along with all production equipment. The added space and equipment will allow Sierra Pacific to expand its production capacity to keep up with growing nationwide demand for its wood and vinyl products.

“The purchase of these assets will pave the way for some much-needed additional production capacity in both our wood and vinyl product lines,” said President Tom Takach. “The newly acquired manufacturing space represents an additional 25 percent square footage, beyond our existing 1.1 million square feet.  While the closure of Semco is very unfortunate, we are grateful for the opportunity to expand and stay ahead of the incredible growth of the Sierra Pacific Windows brand and all our product lines.”

For almost 80 years, Semco manufactured wood and wood clad windows, primarily used in log homes, modular/manufactured homes, and custom-built structures. The company was owned by three generations of the Semling family. Semco, which went out of business on December 31, 2019, employed more than 300 people in Merrill at one point.

“While Sierra Pacific Windows will not be manufacturing Semco’s products, we are grateful to the Semling family, and will continue to honor their legacy of being a quality window manufacturer, solid employer, and members of the community in Merrill,” he said.

ABOUT SIERRA PACIFIC WINDOWS

Sierra Pacific Windows is a division of Sierra Pacific Industries, a family-owned forest products company.  Based in Red Bluff, California, Sierra Pacific Windows is one of the largest manufacturers of superior quality, custom wood and vinyl windows and doors in the world. It is the only fully vertically-integrated window and door company, in which the company owns the forestland and manages the entire manufacturing and distribution process. Sierra Pacific Windows has a combined manufacturing production space of over 1.4 million square feet in California and Wisconsin. Its windows and doors are distributed via more than 600 nationwide dealers, distributors and company-owned locations.

ABOUT SIERRA PACIFIC INDUSTRIES

Sierra Pacific Industries is a third-generation, family-owned forest products company based in Anderson, California. The company owns and manages more than 2 million acres of timberland in California and Washington, and is one of the largest lumber companies and largest manufacturer of millwork in the United States. Sierra Pacific Industries is committed to managing its lands in a responsible and sustainable manner to protect the environment while providing quality wood products and renewable power for consumers. The company’s forests are certified under the Sustainable Forestry Initiative®.  Sierra Pacific Windows utilizes nearly 100 percent of every piece of wood brought to its 18 mills and seven biomass-fueled cogeneration power plants. 

Media Contact Information:
April Lucas
alucas@spi-ind.com
800-433-4873

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:10pINSTRUCTURE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pAEMETIS, INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pSERVICE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:10pPHARMAGREEN BIOTECH INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:10pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Note Offering
AQ
05:08pMonteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation of the Board of Directors and Officers of Altria Group, Inc. - MO
PR
05:08pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Date for Special Meeting to Consider Proposed Merger Agreement with WESCO International, Inc.
BU
05:07pLENNOX INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:07pNEENAH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group