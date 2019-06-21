Log in
Sierra : Task Recording in Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations

06/21/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

The Task recorder has been a feature in Dynamics for years, but it has been revamped from the ground up in Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations.

What is Task Recorder?
Quite simply, Task recorder is a tool that allows users to create, maintain and publish recordings of business processes within D365 F&O. Integration with Microsoft's Lifecycle Services (LCS) Business process modeler (BPM) tool can convert these recordings into business process diagrams for analysis.

Features

  • Faithful recording of user actions
  • Produce business process diagrams
  • Integration to BPM library on LCS
  • Integration into D365 F&O Help
  • Adding gestures to recordings (e.g. Copy/Paste)
  • Automate regression testing

Disclaimer

Sierra Systems Group Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 16:09:06 UTC
