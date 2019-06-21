Sierra : Task Recording in Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations

The Task recorder has been a feature in Dynamics for years, but it has been revamped from the ground up in Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations.
What is Task Recorder?
Quite simply, Task recorder is a tool that allows users to create, maintain and publish recordings of business processes within D365 F&O. Integration with Microsoft's Lifecycle Services (LCS) Business process modeler (BPM) tool can convert these recordings into business process diagrams for analysis.
Features
-
Faithful recording of user actions
-
Produce business process diagrams
-
Integration to BPM library on LCS
-
Integration into D365 F&O Help
-
Adding gestures to recordings (e.g. Copy/Paste)
-
Automate regression testing
Disclaimer
