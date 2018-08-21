Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sif : OWA BLUE PILOT project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 09:32am CEST

Carbon Trust Offshore Wind Accelerator announces successful execution of offshore test of innovative new installation technology to reduce underwater noise and costs

The Carbon Trust and Fistuca, in conjunction with industry partners (E.ON, EDPR, EnBW, Equinor, Ørsted, Shell, Sif, SSE, Van Oord, and Vattenfall) are pleased to announce the successful completion of the offshore trial of the Fistuca BLUE 25M hammer as part of the Offshore Wind Accelerator BLUE PILOT project. The offshore test was carried out on 13th August 2018, using Van Oord's offshore heavy lift installation vessel, Svanen, off the coast of the Netherlands.

The BLUE Hammer is an innovative, new hammer utilising a large water tank to provide a more energetic, but quieter blow for offshore installation. It is designed to reduce underwater noise levels by up to 20 dB (SEL), and is predicted to reduce the fatigue damage during installation on the pile by up to 90 percent. This could not only remove the need for underwater noise mitigation, but also enable secondary steel to be pre-welded to the monopile before installation, potentially unlocking 'transition piece free' designs. Furthermore, by reducing the amount of time and number of operations carried out offshore, the innovative piling method improves health and safety and result in a significantly lower installation cost.

The offshore test provided significant insights and understanding for future commercial operations. Data was recorded on both acceleration levels on the monopile as well as underwater noise levels in the surrounding area which will now be analysed and interpreted to validate studies that were undertaken prior to the test. This will allow Fistuca to optimise the hammer for future use on commercial offshore wind farms.

Jasper Winkes, Founder and Managing Director of Fistuca BV, commented on the execution of the offshore test 'It was great to see the hard work of many years finally delivering these good results on a full scale. We are very grateful for the endorsement of our investor Huisman Equipment, the Dutch Government and all the BLUE PILOT Project partners that made this possible'

Michael Stephenson, Project Manager for the Carbon Trust, added 'The test is another step forward in the BLUE PILOT project and we are excited to see the results of the offshore measurements and help further bring this essential innovation to the offshore wind market.'

The OWA BLUE PILOT project is funded with subsidies from the Topsector Energie programme by the Dutch Ministry of Economics.

Disclaimer

Sif Holding NV published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:04aINVENTORYCLUB : Launches Inventory Finance Ecosystem and Lists on Exrates
BU
10:03aPERSIMMON : UK builder Persimmon's first-half profit rises, sees more growth
RE
10:02aUIL : Dividend Declaration Q4 2017-18
PU
10:02aADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL : GSMA accredited AIS as Thailand's first and only service provider to offer eMTC and NB-IoT networks covering nationwide and ready for commercial
PU
10:02aNISSAN MOTOR : celebrates 50 years of motorsports success in Monterey; takes center stage as the featured marque of this year's Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
AQ
10:01aSwedish healthcare firm Capio to sell French business to Vivalto Sante
RE
10:01aHOIST FINANCE PUBL : Save the date - Hoist Finance Capital Markets Day
AQ
10:01aBOYD GAMING : "Remembering Red - A Tribute to Red Skelton" Coming to Mississippi Moon Bar November 9
AQ
10:01aNISSAN MOTOR : sets sights on 10 Hour GT3 race at Suzuka; Blancpain GT Series Asia race winners KCMG will enter two cars in this week's 10-hour race
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4GAME DIGITAL PLC : GAME DIGITAL : Year end Trading and Business Update
5AMAZON.COM : Twenty-two states ask U.S. appeals court to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.