Sift Announces Adobe Collaboration and Magento 2 Extension

08/11/2020 | 11:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift, the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced a partnership and integration with Magento, the leading platform for open commerce innovation. The integration allows merchants to fully harness the flexibility of the Magento 2 platform to drive growth while protecting their businesses from fraud and risk. Sift has achieved the Innovate level in the Adobe Exchange Partner program.

Every step of the user journey is an opportunity to increase conversions, create engaging experiences, and turn trusted users into lifetime customers. However, more dynamic user experiences also increase risk exposure during a time when payment fraud has exploded, in addition to other abuses that undermine growth.

E-commerce leaders rely on Sift to deliver frictionless experiences that grow top-line revenue while proactively stopping payment fraud, account takeover attacks, and content abuse. Now, businesses built on Magento 2 can unlock instant access to Sift using the Sift Magento 2 extension.

“Sift provides the most accurate solution for detecting the full range of online fraud and abuse, enabling our clients to focus on growing revenue,” said Alain Gendre, head of strategic partnerships at Sift. “With this new partnership and integration, Sift will empower the thousands of merchants on the Magento 2 platform to accelerate their business safely and securely.”

By leveraging the new Sift extension, Magento 2 merchants can:

  • Stop chargebacks: An ensemble of machine learning models delivers unparalleled accuracy, so merchants can proactively reduce fraud by 80% or more.
  • Accept more orders: Sift’s accuracy reduces false positives, unlocking frictionless shopping experiences that drive top-line revenue.
  • Expand business: Sift’s global network of 35B+ events per month and real-time learning adapt to keep merchants two steps ahead of fraud, so they can grow into new product lines, channels, and geographies without risk.
  • Reduce manual review: Many Sift customers automate more than 95% of decisions, decreasing or even eliminating manual review. Sift also provides intuitive tooling to make fraud operations more efficient.

Learn more about Sift’s partnership with Magento at www.sift.com/magento.

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Noll

PAN Communications for Sift
sift@pancomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
