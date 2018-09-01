Sify Technologies : Sifypowers 650 branches of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) as Network Integrator & Network Service Provider of DoP (Department of Post)Sep 01, 2018

Sep 01, 2018

Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched IPPB nationwide today

Chennai, September 1, 2018 - Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India's ICT Solutions and Services leader,is proud to record a momentous occasion when 650 branches of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and 3250 access pointswere dedicated to the nation by theHonorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in a ceremony heldtoday in New Delhi. Sify is the Network Integrator and Network Service Provider that enabled this ambitious pan-India project.

As part of the INR 1877.20 Cr (USD 270 Mil) DoP modernization/IT automation drive, Sify was mandated to build and connect endpoints, spanning both sorting and administration offices. This resulted in Sify building the largest integrated MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) network in India for the postal services. The total scale of the project in Phase 1 involved connecting 28,000+urban& Semi urbanpost offices.

Resting on Sify's MPLS network backbone, IPPB will go now live with 650 branches, 3250 access points co-located at post offices and around 11,000 gramin dak sevaks and postmen providing doorstep banking services. IPPB is starting operations with 17 crore accounts and gradually 1.55 lakh access points in the country will be enabled to offer banking services.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies, said, 'A proud moment for us and a coming-of-age project for Sify that firmly established us as India's most comprehensive ICT Solutions and Services player. This was not just about bringing banking to millions of under-banked Indians. It was about giving them the same opportunity as everybody else; a crucial enabler of the Prime Minister's vision for Digital India. We are immensely proud that,as a pioneer of Network and Data connectivity in India, we played a crucial role in this financial inclusion revolution.'