Sify Technologies : integrated report - 2019

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

This is Sify Technologies Limited's ("Sify", the Group or the Company) fourth Integrated Report. This report deals with how we created value and opportunities for our stakeholders in the financial year 2018-19 and indicates the risks affecting our ability to create value over time. Our stakeholders include providers of financial capital, employees, customers, vendors, service providers, Government and the society at large. The report includes material risks, opportunities and outcomes relevant to the Company and its subsidiaries, namely Sify Technologies (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Sify Technologies North America Corporation, Sify Data & Managed Services Ltd. and Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd. This report contains information on qualitative and quantitative features of items which are individually or collectively considered to be material to Sify's operations and strategic objectives. Items are considered to be material if they are of significance to our stakeholders and have significant impact on our business. A multidisciplinary team consisting of representatives from different business segments of the Company was formed, to identify material issues for reporting. The team considered the following aspects to determine material items: Business opportunities Impact on our business Relevance to our stakeholders Our strategy and future plans Various reports submitted to the Board This report is supported by data available in the Annual Report also available at http://www.sifytechnologies.com/investors/financials/ It includes detailed Annual Statutory Financial Statements prepared under Ind-AS and Annual Report in Form 20F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This report has been prepared on a voluntary basis and is not certified. integrated report 2019 | chapter 1 03 Forward looking statements Certain statements contained in this Integrated Report are forward-looking statements that Sify believes are reasonable. Results could, however, differ materially from those set out, in the forward-looking statements as a result of, amongst other facts, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in regulatory environment, changes in the tax environment and fluctuation in commodity prices and exchange rates. As a result, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, regarding Sify's present and future business model, strategy and the environment in which it operates. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forecast or data. 04integrated report 2019 | chapter 1 financial capital revenue growth CAGR 4% YOY 14%* EBITDA growth CAGR 9% YOY 12%* PAT growth CAGR 16% YOY 30%* recognition by credit agencies: A+(long-term),A1+(short-term)CARE and ICRA board has recommended dividend distribution to shareholders for sixth consecutive year consistent investment in capital expenditure YoY prudent debt equity structure (long term debt to equity 0.51 times) * CAGR growth over 5 years Revenue (INR in lakhs) 215,469 206,856 184,320 150,349 128,643 2014-152015-162016-172017-182018-19 Note : INR 10 lakhs = INR 1 Million 1 USD = INR 65 @ constant exchange rate manufactured capital India's widest with approximately network now 3000 PoPs million spans more than online and more than 1600 7completedassessments 100000+ towns and cities links network network connects 6 concurrently data centers 47 maintainable with * DCs having 99.984% 47 MVA uptime Data Centers capacity across India 2 lakhs sq.ft. Data Center integrated report 2019 | chapter 1 05 CAPEX consistent investments in capital expenditure: 20,076 24,347 29,509 lakhs lakhs lakhs finance 2016-17 2017-182018-19 Concurrently maintainable is the equivalent of Tier 3 in that each service has a like-redundant service always available for every service in the DC like Power, Cooling, HVAC, etc. 06integrated report 2019 | chapter 1 intellectual capital SMACnet proprietary tool for networks aakaash portal comprehensive user interface at the client/customer end that allows them self-service on provisioning and complete visibility of their network Cloudinfinit, ForumNXT and Beacon proprietary applications first Private Cloud for the Health vertical HRX helps address "unconscious bias" using the medium of virtual reality. VR 360 Deg ARKit's/ARCore's depth-sensing and spatial recognition integrated report 2019 | chapter 1 07 humancapital Associate 51 certifications headcount - 2655 created internally to validate associates across 59 skills knowledge management and investment in training through a dedicated learning and development team 26,548 person hours of 1999 associates availed "Employee Time" 701 unique for skill development courses 08integrated report 2019 | chapter 1 natural capital 03 05 adoption of EIA guidelines usage of wind 02 energy for power requirements 01reduced dependence on non-renewable energies energy efficiency 04 lower carbon footprint social and relationship capital Sify featured in Cloud Transformation Fortune Next 500 Award by CyberMedia ranked 39 integrated report 2019 | chapter 1 09 06 CSR contribution of Rs.137 lakhs for FY 2018-19 CIO Choice Awards for 2 categories Data Center Transformation Network Transformation Iconic Cloud Player of the year by Economic Times Sify featured in 2 of Gartner's industry reports Market Guide for Top DC services providers Critical Capabilities for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting APAC chapter 2 integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 11 from the desk of the Chairman The Indian IT landscape witnessed the most disruption in the last 3 years, both on the services and the technology front. Catalysing this was the shift to a digital economy. 3 years hence, the country has come a long way. With Enterprises accelerating their shift to keep pace, these tailwinds have pushed up demand for infrastructure, in both the Connectivity and Data Center space. From a governance perspective, the Apex banking body's directive to domicile local data in the country of origin is seen as the single largest contributor to altering the DC landscape in the country. The Reserve bank, in mid-2018, had set stiff goalposts for adherence to these new norms. According to a report by 451 Research, India's co-location and hosting market will generate almost USD 2 billion in annual revenue by 2019, up from just USD 1.3 billion in 2016. The report also predicts solid growth for the Indian public cloud market, expected to increase by a quarter every year through to 2021, reaching USD 1.02 billion in annual revenue. Around the middle of last year, we had begun strengthening our presence in the Data Center space with multiple investments across India. A large part of them was driven by incoming clients who saw the merit in colocating with a company that brought to the table the complete ICT ecosystem. As has been our focus, capacity enhancement was driven by pre-orders that dictated the volume, equipment, load factors, power rating etc. This has enabled us to cut down the gestation time for our assets. Our fluid business model has modulated itself to a continuously-evolving IT landscape; partly the reason that we were able to quickly adapt to the changing environment. Apart from that, we save the client the trouble of having to liaison with multiple vendors for their different IT requirements. They view Sify as a partner who will bring those services to them, either in-house or from our partners, thereby giving them, quite often, an earlier-than-predictedgo-to-market time. So why this business model? We have been witnessing a collision of opposite forces in the market. Enterprises that built their strength in one particular expertise were not agile enough when change 12integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 Sify is moving from being a service provider to a solution provider demanded it. And those that built a reputation for products did not have the bandwidth to coexist with complimenting services. Over the last couple of years, businesses in India were scrambling to transform to meet the demands of an emerging mobile-driven economy. The change has not spared any; be it private, public or social Enterprises. It is in these uncertain times that they will enlarge the mandate for service providers to become 'solution providers'. Sify's business model gives it the bandwidth to integrate and transition clients across multiple platforms, even competing ones, while not shackling us to anyone in particular. And for a country that is on a cusp of a disruptive change in the IT landscape, we see ourselves playing the catalyst of this change. Raju Vegesna Chairman integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 13 from the desk of the CEO How times change!! The CIO has emerged as the most crucial person in the IT decision-making cycle for Enterprises. From just a few years back, when he was tasked only with the operational aspects of his Enterprise, he is now responsible for the commercial viability of his recommendations. Quite naturally, he would seek out partners who would share that burden with him, perhaps even help lessen it. Like Sify. And how do we do that? By starting with the macro environment with solutions that integrate multiple services and yet, give him one dashboard for measurement. Translated that means, he would only be concerned with the SLAs set for a particular transition and Sify would be measured only by how well it delivered. Individual facets like picking the right solutions, integrating them with the existing landscape while elevating the outcome and being future-ready are no more his KPIs. This way the client gets a larger sync of his IT landscape to his business goals. Clients are, obviously seeing the benefits of a player who has the necessary skill set, the right partnerships and knowledge of the evolving industry landscape. A year after we began offering the subscription model of services, we are now building vertical strengths specifically for multiple industries. This has led a complete overhaul of our services bouquet. And we are seeing immediate traction there. We have been continuously deepening our Data Center presence with a larger vision of expanding the Cloud market. We see this necessary to accommodate the extensive demand for Cloud and managed service borne out of the new digital India mandate sweeping the country. A country that seeks to convert a minimum of 40% new users to digital platforms of doing business will require a ready field of Cloud services to cater to the boom in data. This will also bring on riders like managed services purpose-built for industry verticals. These managed services could range anywhere from PaaS, SaaS or even Security. One way to build out such a demanding array of services is to build it ourselves. We choose to adopt a practical approach to the demand. We have aligned with the best in the industry to offer these services. The idea is not to spread ourselves wide and thin. Instead, offer services to the small and medium enterprises where our strengths lie. With time and successful delivery of these solutions, 14integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 Sify is best placed to drive the Digital Transformation in India Sify will have the necessary credentials to move up the value chain to larger Enterprises. On the learning curve, Sify will also be best placed to pre-empt the gremlins that both small and large Enterprises encounter and hence build to the evolving scenario. On the ground, we are expanding our white-space footprint at a furious pace to be ready for the spurt in demand. We are also breaking free from the traditional hotspots of DC availability and opening capacities in hitherto non-traditional geographies. This will allow us to extend our services uniformly across the breadth of the country. All along never once losing sight of setting a higher bar on the SLAs. Kamal Nath CEO integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 15 from the desk of the CFO A market in flux is the most interesting place to invest. It is in a flux because the earlier avatar was not adding value. Anonymous This pretty much sums up the Indian market today. Almost every industry leader admits that the Indian market is in the middle of long needed orientation to how the world does business. Heralding these were the Government's twin changes of demonetization and digitization. The first, in order to clean up the system and the second, to establish a level of transparency, hitherto anathema to Indian businesses. While the jury is still out on how the first has changed the landscape, the second has had far reaching implications on how Indians conducted business. Accountability has now become de facto and has pushed the speedometer on the pace and turnaround time of conducting business. This has led to companies scrambling to align themselves to the newfound order that demanded innovative ways of delivering their services and for integration across all their IT. Quite evidently, this called for a cohesive approach to the emerging IT architecture. A scenario which bodes well for companies with multi-disciplinary services. Like Sify. The new demand drivers According to Forbes, over the last two years, the public cloud services market in India has seen phenomenal growth-reaching $1.8 billion in 2017, up from $1.3 billion in 2016. By 2020, this figure is expected to reach $4.1 billion. Today, India is second only to China as the largest and fastest-growing cloud services market in Asia Pacific. With a robust GDP growth rate of 7.2% in Q3 FY18, and rapidly rising internet penetration, India is poised for booming expansion in this sector. Two trends are common when it comes to cloud adoption in India - first is that of co-location services or captive data centers, often used by highly regulated verticals that require strict data confidentiality. Driven by large Enterprises dependent on sensitive data storage-such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare (for medical records), and Government departments (for data related to unique identification and defence), captive data centers help satisfy data sovereignty concerns, while providing lower latency and higher speeds, making it possible to build and offer highly available and efficient applications. Second, most of these modern deployments are typically hybrid, a fact corroborated by Gartner, which predicts that hybrid cloud solutions will continue to drive overall cloud adoption in India. 16integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 We should now ensure that our services command a premium How is Sify capitalising on these opportunities? A jog through Sify's history will throw up a recurring habit of investing before the market demands. Market changes and client dispositions have indicated a change in direction to build to demand. What worked for us was that clients viewed us as knowledge partners and were willing to build to business outcome rather than populate the landscape with our assets. That our investments are right is borne out by the numbers clocked so far. 24 continuous quarters of profit, Revenue CAGR of 14%, EBITDA CAGR of 12%, PAT CAGR of 30% There are two challenges in front of us. How do we convince the client to buy an ecosystem and how do we ensure that does not translate into a squeeze of our margins? We believe that the way to do it would be to add value at the point of delivery, value that he would not get otherwise from a service provider offering just one stack of service. The aim is to now ensure our value-added services deliver value that demand a premium. M P Vijay Kumar CFO integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 17 corporate overview The last two years have seen a surge in the number of converts to digital in the Indian ecommerce space. Spurred largely by the Government's larger ambition to inculcate transparency in business dealing, this has led to a deluge of data being generated. While the security governing this data is still finding its feet, the sheer extent of digitally-illiterate population has caught the attention of MNCs who are making a beeline for India. More by demand than design, this has led to recharting our business model. We have put in place vertical-led intelligence that will govern our products and services going forward. The Cloud-centric business now offers solutions for verticals like Manufacturing, BFSI, Power, Health etc. That is a huge step up from offering plain-vanilla Cloud solutions. Traction is coming in from stitched-to-fit managed services that are bundled on top of the Cloud storage. Our partnership with the top of the line service providers like AWS, Microsoft, SAP and Oracle is helping us forge deeper relations with incoming clients who would like the comfort of their IT landscape enjoyed in the country of origin. For Indian Enterprises, this translates into a quicker adoption of best-of-breed practices as demanded of their multinational principals. We continue our investments in the Data Center space. These are largely made-to-order whitespaces and hence, the gestation time to revenue booking has been shrunk. This preference by clients is understandable as they would prefer to park their entire gamut of services on the Cloud or DC stack with one IT architect rather than multiple service providers. This way, they have better control on their IT infrastructure and economies of scale. Our promise to the market is of being a comprehensive ICT solutions and services provider. Quite evidently, that promise falls short if our focus was limited to Data Center and Cloud services. Hence, we continue expanding India's first and largest MPLS network. This network today reaches more than 1600 cities and towns in India. It's fair to say that Sify reaches a majority of the cities from which businesses operate. 18integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 In the two decades that we have been around, we have matured through the curve from connectivity to Data Centers and Cloud. We are therefore not overwhelmed when clients seek out our services to architect their IT landscape or even help them transition across geographies. And that is the highest commendation of our business maturity. integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 19 industry overview 1.3 billion people. 70% of them digitally-illiteratepre-2017. The year 2017 was a watershed moment in the annals of the country. Digital India, Make-in-India, Smart Cities, Demonetisation…initiatives that were grand in scope as they were in ambition. Driving all of these initiatives was the singular focus that only a disruptive vision could enable the country to hit the next stride in growth. Two years later, the results are comforting. India today, is viewed as a hotbed of innovative startups who have challenged the might of the established players. There has been a 33% rise in new-converts to the digital economy. Investments in Tier II and III cities have increased substantially as has the infrastructure supporting their growth. The combination of the digital population and the expansion of the digital infrastructure has also garnered the attention of the MNCs entering India. Much of the attraction stems from the Government of India's significant initiatives to strengthen the economic credentials of the country at the grassroots level. India is fast becoming home to start-ups focused on high growth areas such as mobility, e-commerce and other vertical specific solutions - creating new markets and driving innovation. Rise in domestic investments has been one of the biggest contributors to the India growth story and the public and private sector have both enabled and sustained these investments. Following are the various investors driving the domestic investments in the country: Government/Public Sector Enterprises' capital expenditure Private Sector Enterprise Banks/Financial Institutions/Domestic Institutional Investors Retail Investors Central to this migration of business into the Indian subcontinent is the inescapable fact that all of this will lead to a data explosion. Take the case of Amazon. A report by CNBC affiliate stated that Amazon is set to up its investment in India by $2 billion. This is over and above the $5 billion already committed in the five years that they have been in the Indian market. The e-commerce giant is buying 49% of More, a popular Indian supermarket 20integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 chain, according to multiple reports in local media. Citi Research last month estimated Amazon's India market to be worth $16 billion. This is earlier to Walmart picking up 77% stake in India's largest etailer Flipkart for $16 billion. Morgan Stanley has estimated that the Indian e-commerce market will be worth $200 billion by 2026. Another report in mid-June 2018, by Real Estate monitoring agency, C B Richard Ellis put India as the next frontier for the data center industry. It is already the second largest DC infrastructure market and the second-fastest growing DC market in APAC after China. The country is also expected to become the second largest DC market in Asia-Pacific by 2020. The country's untapped DC potential leaves ample room for domestic as well as global players to enter the market. The outlook for India's DC market therefore looks positive as the country offers significant advantages in terms of availability of land and talent pool vis-à-vis other APAC countries, along with a largely untapped, huge local market. Incidentally, data growth across the Indian subcontinent, entry of MNCs setting base in India and the notification of data residency by the Central bank is creating a virtual cesspool of data in the country. There is a pertinent need to fortify the wall around this data. In April 2018, the Central bank said all payments data should, be stored only in the country for "unfettered supervisory access". While MNC will need to relook at their complete security fabric, what is unavoidable is the investment in infrastructure that this will bring in. And the tandem request for fool-proof security. A second point is business regulation. While the Information Technology Act 2000 was the accepted legal framework for data protection, this is bound to change with the adoption of the General Data Protection Regulation across Europe and its stringent compliance norms. Europe is the largest outsourcing destination for India both in terms of goods and data and hence becomes an important learning post on cyber security. Taking a page out of it, the Indian Government has circulated a draft policy for data protection. The tentatively titled, Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 set the broad framework for jurisdiction of processing personal data, setting up an independent regulatory body for enforcing the data protection law and heavy penalties for violating this law, among other clauses. Moreover, this draft bill is expected to apply to data collected by private and Government entities in India. integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 21 A third point is the investment in infrastructure. The notification of 5G spectrum sale, if tempered with a realistic pricing, should set the stage for a explosive growth across the Industry in terms of speed, hygiene, resilience and redundancy of data movement. With the thumping majority given to the Government, industry watchers are expecting to see these policy changes add to the tailwinds that the industry so drastically requires. And Sify expects to fully irrigate those opportunities. Source: IBEF - Indian Brand Equity foundation and Government sources. 22integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 historical perspective We were born premature. Much ahead of when the country's forms of communication were very rudimentary like landlines and letters. But as the founders foresaw, it was also an opportunity to leapfrog the country into the realm of technology. And thus, began our journey with a simple premise; to make the internet work for you. Two decades later, not much has changed in the resolve. In the early 2000s, India was a deeply divided market among traditional Telcos and Software makers. Nevertheless, the first signs of technology seeping into the analogous world of telecom were just beginning to show. While traditional Telcos paid little heed to this convergence, the founders were quick to realise the emergence of a new breed of co-existence; Information Communication Technology. And that is where Sify chose to build its forte. And quickly. From being the country's first private Internet service provider to building the largest MPLS in the country to organically growing out a full suite of Data Center, Cloud, Applications and Managed Services, Sify quickly established the most comprehensive ICT ecosystem in India. Established HQ Listed on Launch of MPLS ExitConsumer Launch of SAP Launch of Broadband/Cyber Private Cloud business outcome in Chennai NASDAQ service in India Café practice based models 1995 1999 2001 2008 2013 2017 1998 2000 2004 2012 2016 2018 First private First Launch of RIM Launch of Launch of Hybrid Launch of ISPin India Concurrently services, NOC, Cloudinfinit cloudservices Vertical solutions Maintainable SOCservices services Data Center in India integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 23 vision statement We are building a world in which our converged ICT ecosystem and our 'bring-it-on attitude' will be the competitive advantage to our customers. The last two decades gave the software players of the country financial muscle with which they chose to deepen their relationships with their clients. But the landscape was evolving, converging and constricting at the same time. And clients needed solutions. Not traditional handshakes. We would be lying if we stated that we had all the answers. But we had the right attitude. If we did not know the industry, we will learn it. If we did not have a solution, we will build it. But we will never give up. And that became our motto; our 'bring-it-on' attitude. The rest was a carefully crafted bouquet of ICT services over 2 decades. And an ongoing zeal to build vertical-appropriate strengths. 24integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 key performance indicators Amount in lakhs (unless otherwise mentioned) Particulars2018-192017-182016-172015-162014-15 Revenue from Operations EBITDA Prot before tax Prot after tax Dividends (Excluding tax)* Equity Term Debt Earnings per share (Basic) (Rs.) Earnings per share (Diluted) (Rs.) Dividend per share (Rs.) 2,15,469 2,06,856 1,84,320 1,50,349 1,28,643 31,221 28,558 25,704 24,500 20,011 10,714 9,235 6,431 4,382 3,745 10,687 9,233 6,424 4,383 3,744 1,807 1,734 1,410 1,410 1,367 1,07,772 90,031 82,626 74,989 71,635 55,112 31,956 22,844 26,448 25,680 6.92 6.14 4.45 3.11 2.65 6.86 6.11 4.45 3.10 2.65 1.20 1.20 1.00 1.00 1.00 * Rs.1855 lakhs proposed as dividend for FY 2018-19 at Rs.1.2 per share integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 25 key highlights Revenue grew by 4% YoY and a CAGR of 14%* EBITDA growth 9% YoY, CAGR of 12%* PAT growth 16% YoY, CAGR of 30%* Credit rating of A+ (long-term) and A1+ (short-term) by CARE and ICRA for FY 2018-19 based on financial stability and improved profitability. Board has recommended dividend distribution to shareholders for sixth consecutive year Network now reaches more than 1600 towns and cities with approximately 3000 domestic and 7 international PoPs. Network Enterprise Connects are more than 100,000 and also connects 47 Data Centers. * CAGR growth over 5 years financial performance We are proud to announce our sixth consecutive year of profitability. We are now seeing a near equal contribution from both sides of the business; Telecom centric services and Data Center centric services. Year 2018-19 will be our 6th consecutive year of dividend declaration. During the year, Board has recommended a dividend of Rs.1.2 per share to equity shareholders, subject to approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. 26integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 The Revenue, EBITDA and PAT trend of our Company since year 2014-15 until the year 2018-19 is represented as below Revenue (INR in lakhs) 250,000 184,320 206,856 215,469 200,000 150,349 128,643 150,000 100,000 50,000 - 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 35,000 30,000 EBITDA & PAT (INR in lakhs) 31,221 28,558 24,500 25,704 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 - 20,011 3,744 4,383 9,233 10,687 6,424 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 EBITDA PAT integrated report 2019 | chapter 2 27 operating performance We have completed the sixth year of achieving profits. Our Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) also have shown improvement over the years from Rs. 20,011 lakhs in the year 2014-15 to Rs. 31,221 lakhs in the year 2018-19. The improvement in operating performance over the years is primarily attributed to the increase in revenues and to some extent, the optimization of costs. We invest in increasing the economy scale, by utilizing our existing infrastructure to serve new customers. This strategy helps to reduce the cost per customer and also enables us to provide specific services to the customers at competitive rates without compromising on quality. chapter 3 integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 29 inputs Manufactured Human Social & Relationship Capital Capital Capital Financial Intellectual Natural Capital Capital Capital business activities Data Center centric IT Services Technology Integration Services • Data Center Transformation • Network Integration • Information Security Services Telecom centric Services • Collaboration Services • End User Computing Services Telecom Services • Collaboration Tools Applications Integration Services • India Data Business • iTest • Global Data Business • eLearning • Wholesale Voice • App Testing • ForumNXT • App Development & Maintenance • Managed SAP, Oracle & Microsoft Services Data Center Services • co-location Services Cloud & Managed Services • White Labelling • IaaS, PaaS, SaaS • Hosting • Managed DC services • Managed Security Services • Managed Network Services outcomes Return to Rewards to Customer Brand value & Employment Shareholders Employees Satisfaction Reputation Opportunities Support to ICT Competitive Growth of Positive Social Lower Advantage to Environmental Industry Suppliers Impact our Customers Impact 30integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 inputs financial capital Financial capital consists of pool of funds available to an organization to create value through conversion into other forms of capital. The company generates financing requirements through equity, surplus generated from operations, short term & long-term borrowings from banks and other non-banking financial corporations. The company has credit rating of A+ (long-term) and A1+ (short-term) by CARE and ICRA based on the company's stability and improved financial performance. The company has raised funds through long-term borrowings to the extent of Rs. 38,729 lakhs and repaid the long-term borrowings to the extent of Rs.15,959 lakhs during the year. The company's financial capital requirements are raised through borrowings from Banks and NBFCs. summary of borrowings 90000 80000 70000 27,971 60000 969 50000 25,978 40000 24,412 15003 18759 26371 30000 1,860 20000 11739 9533 5192 14,646 29,731 10000 7237 6285 8441 15,450 10630 9211 0 6704 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 Long Term loan from Banks Long Term loan from others Finance Lease Short term facili�es INR in lakhs integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 31 Finance cost The company periodically reviews the debts requirements and aligns with the market conditions. Finance cost (INR in lakhs) 9,000 7,284 7,000 5,131 5,657 4,371 4,968 5,000 3,000 2014 -15 2015 -16 2016 -172017-18 2018 -19 Key ratio trends Net profit by turnover 6.0% 4.5% 5.0% 5.0% 3.5% 4.0% 2.9% 2.9% 3.0% 2.0% 1.0% 0.0% 2014-15 2015-16 2016-172017-18 2018-19 Net Proﬁt % 32integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 Basic Earnings per share 8 6.92 7 6.14 6 4.45 5 3.11 4 2.65 3 2 1 0 2014-152015-162016-172017-182018-19 Basic earnings per share Long Term Debt Equity ratio 0.60 0.51 0.50 0.40 0.36 0.35 0.35 0.300.28 0.20 2014-152015-162016-172017-182018-19 Long Term Debt Equity Ra�o integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 33 Return on Equity 13.0% 10.7% 10.8% 11.0% 8.2% 9.0% 6.0% 7.0% 5.3% 5.0% 3.0% 1.0% 2014-152015-162016-172017-182018-19 Return on Equity 34integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 manufactured capital Our manufactured capital includes our property, plant and equipment available for use for the provisioning of services. As on March 31, 2019, we have net tangible and intangible fixed assets (including Capital work in progress) amounting to Rs. 92,043 lakhs. The company is consistently investing in capital expenditure. Summary of investment in Capital expenditure over last 5 years is given below: CAPEX (INR in lakhs) 29,509 30,000 24,347 18,383 19,849 20,076 20,000 10,000 - 2014-152015-162016-172017-182018-19 Since building India's first concurrently maintainable Data Center in September 2000, Sify pioneered Managed hosting and Enterprise-ready Cloud services. Sify's Data Centers are strategically located in different seismic zones, with highly redundant power and cooling systems that meet the highest standards of the industry We have 6 Concurrently Maintainable data centers at the following locations: Vashi, Mumbai; TIDEL Park, Chennai; ITPL, Bengaluru; Airoli, Mumbai; Noida, Delhi and Rabale, Mumbai DELHI Noida MUMBAI Rabale Airoli Vashi integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 35 BENGALURU Electronic City CHENNAI TIDEL Park 36integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 intellectual capital software defined - wide area network (SD-WAN) Companies use Wide Area Networks or WAN as the name suggests, to connect multiple points of their network that are geographically dispersed. These can mean connecting the head offices to the branch offices, the point of sales, the mobile field force and the warehouses to their data centers and vice versa. Companies require such seamless connectivity to effect their day to day operations. Unfortunately, in a growing data-congestion market like India, there are several factors that limit a seamless experience like network congestion, bandwidth availability, life and maturity of the switches, packet delays, loss and even power outages. The situation is compounded when the traffic in question is large files of videos and simultaneous usage by multiple users. By its very nature, investments to augment a WAN is expensive. And the resultant paybacks are also on the diminishing side. The purpose of a SD-WAN is to mitigate this pain point. Traditional branch routers are replaced with virtualization switches that can control application-level policies, reroute traffic and offer a network overlay. These Internet links act more like a dedicated circuit. A centralized controller is used to set policies and prioritize traffic to meet performance in line with service level agreements (SLAs). global cloud connect Google Cloud Platform is a suite of public cloud computing services offered by Google. The platform includes a range of hosted services for compute, storage and application development that run on Google hardware. While there are multiple Cloud platforms on offer, the most popular ones are AWS and Google. In order to facilitate connectivity to the Cloud platform, Google partners with some of the best connectivity partners in different geographies. Sify's platform called GlobalCloudConnect was picked to play the connectivity partner for Google. Through Google Cloud's Partner Interconnect, Sify is enabling Google Cloud customers to connect with their offices, data centers and workloads in other public clouds, leveraging integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 37 Sify's countrywide IP VPN (MPLS) network, which reaches over 1600 Indian towns and cities. Google Cloud customers can also utilize Sify's Data Center Interconnect services, which provide cutting-edge performance for mission-critical and latency/high-availability sensitive applications. This service is offered from 47 data centers in the country, including six of Sify's own carrier-neutralco-location facilities. Benefits of GlobalCloudConnect Flexible and consistent data transfer and storage: Global Cloud Connect offers private, high throughput, secure access to Cloud facilities for periodic migration and replication of data to and from the cloud to customer - managed storage solutions. Hybrid architecture, improved response: GCC'shigh-bandwidthcombined withlow-latencyimproves I/O and API response time. It enables you as Sify customers to use AWS, Azure or Google Cloud as an extension of your Data Centers and to integrate Hybrid Cloud strategies into a wide range of applications. Seamless VM movement:Global Cloud Connect can move large virtual machines (VMs) back and forth between on-premises production environments and Cloud testing, development and production environments. Disaster recovery/business continuity: Global Cloud Connect leverages its Data Center Network to offer a DC and Cloud provider ecosystem, giving the customers access to diverse providers enabling risk minimization. Business Intelligence from Big Data: GCC'shigh-bandwidthconnectivity provides you with the ability to efficiently transfer large data volumes into and out of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. The advantages of Sify's network include Bespoke solutions, secure, predictability of performance, reliability and lower total cost of ownership. 38integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 Aakash portal A comprehensive user interface at the client/customer end that allows them self-service on provisioning and complete visibility of their network including analytics on performance of each of their network nodes. It takes the form of a unique real-time dash board that is hosted on our Cloud platform and that can be implemented across any network allowing visibility and intervention on a client's network thereby cutting down the redressal time sharply. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 39 SMACnet A large part of the transformation in the future will be in the way employees, customers and partners interact with the Enterprise. Quite often, the customer and partner's touch point is at the edge - whether it is retail, banking, automobile or consumer durables. This is the cornerstone of Sify's SMACnet strategy. S M A C SOCIAL MEDIA MOBILITY ANALYTICS CLOUD Securing the Social Enabling a superior Powering data driven Providing network Enterprise Enterprise mobile organizations by at the speed of cloud experience connecting people for the cloud and things 40integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 Secure the Social Enterprise - Two distinct trends defined this; the rise of the millennial workforce and their active inhabiting of a social / collaborative / flexible style of working the virtual social space. Traditional security models that are rigid will no longer cater to the workplace requirements of the generation and style of work. What will change very fundamentally is the context of the perimeter, the user and the device. Mobile experience - a mobile strategy is no longer an option, it's core to the digital world. Customers, employees, partners all demand mobility and the context of mobility has changed from providing access to providing quality access. At Sify, we see mobile not about phones but as a fundamental shift that impacts the compute form factor, that allows Enterprises to build open offices and build a very different consumer experience in verticals such as banking/retail etc. We see this as core to the digital enterprise. The next area that we saw as core to the digital enterprise was the context of IT. IT was never connected to the operations of the Enterprise in a fundamental way - the Enterprise never had a view of the power consumption of the branch, the temperature of the branch as customers walk-ins, how many walkins do we have in a branch etc. IoT is the fundamental glue that connects operations to IT. Understanding this world of analytics is crucial to this strategy. Cloud - at the heart of the digital enterprise lies the cloud. The internet and MPLS were the world's first mainstream virtualization technologies that Enterprises adopted. A couple of years back the network took 2-3 months to provision, IT took 6-12 months to plan and provision. Today it takes 15 minutes to spin up a server instance on Amazon. It still takes 2-3 months to provision the network. We believe the area of technology transformation is to make networks work at the speed of cloudfor the Cloud. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 41 Sify Data Center Architecture (SDA 4.0) Sify's Data Center Architecture (SDA) is the in-house developed Data Center design and operations architecture for Sify's Data Centers. The SDA has evolved from its inception in year 2000 adapting Sify's Data Center experience, business requirement and adapting the international Data Center and infrastructure standards. The current version SDA 4.0 is based on the Tier 3 concurrently maintainable topology of the Uptime Institute. The SDA 4.0 has adapted the POD based design architecture suiting the vertical and horizontal Data Center scalability with pre-defined capacity modules. Each POD is of 1440KW IT infrastructure with supporting non-IT infrastructure. The 1440KW module can support either a single data hall of 1440KW or multiple data halls within the 1440KW power capacity. The highlight of this Power Optimised Design (POD) is a truly concurrently maintainable electrical and mechanical infrastructure where the equipment and distribution paths are designed for maintenance without disrupting the working environment. The design also provides a common backplane where the modules for each POD can be added without any disturbance to the working PODs. The floor is designed keeping the server hall or the white space as the core and has the supporting rooms located strategically around it, they are the electrical switch rooms, UPS and battery rooms, AHU rooms, BMS room, material handling docks, Staging rooms etc. cloudinfinitTM Cloudinfinit offers on-demand infrastructure on a multi-tenant, robust and fully scalable platform to host the most demanding IT applications in an enterprise-grade, secure, highly available and self-service environment backed with stringent service level guarantees. Cloudinfinit infrastructure is managed by a 24x7 expert technical operations team. The CloudInfinit infrastructure components are hosted in state-of-the-art Concurrently available Data Centers in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Cloudinfinit services offer a wide range of choices across the portfolio of Compute, Storage, Network, Security, Analytics and Protection services to provide end-to-end IT infrastructure on pay-per-use basis. 42 integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 customer customer customer customer customer Computer customer Analytics Storage customer Cloudinnit Protect Network Security private cloud for health vertical In a first of its kind implementation in India, Sify converged the entire database of an Oncology client's hospital chain on a purpose-built Private Cloud with multiple levels of redundancy. This allowed the patients seamless movement from one partner hospital to another that offered treatment. Conversely, it also converged the entire database into a single library of patient resources for the doctors to refer to and offer a predictable, templatized course of treatment. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 43 ForumNXTTM Global companies entering the Indian market need a localized solution to handle local supply chain management challenges. Sify's comprehensive inventory management system ForumNXT, is built based on the unique requirements of the Indian business environment. By integrating our cloud-based solution with Sify Cloudinfinit and Amazon's Web Services (AWS) platform, ForumNXT can easily scale to meet the needs of large international businesses. The biggest advantage is that it gives Brands visibility on their products, distribution, challenges, markets and demand. 6 Degrees of Freedom- VR6DoF (trademark pending) The technology solution uses an Android or iPhone's rear camera in conjunction with depth-sensing and spatial recognition algorithms for physical positional tracking of a user without the need for separate external sensors. The user's physical movement can be constantly tracked within a VR environment, without any limitations in the distance or the need for external sensors, connectivity to desktops/laptops or other external devices. No Dedicated Room Space Required: There is no need for a dedicated space, which makes it completely portable andready-to-useimmediately at any physical location. Wireless Solution:Neither the smartphone nor the VR headset is connected to any other external device, which makes it a completely wireless solution. Unrestricted Tracking:Since the mobile device's rear camera works as the positional tracking sensor, there is no limitation on the range of tracking, thereby allowing a user to physically move without any restrictions on distance. NoHigh-EndHardware Required:Requires just an Android smartphone or an iPhone, along with any mobile based VR headset which exposes the device's rear camera. 44integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 Simple Setup:Requires no learning curve for an end user to install and get going. Obstacle Detection Within Room Space: Leveraging on the solutions' ability to detect vertical and horizontal flat surfaces (such as floors, table tops, walls etc.) a visual obstruction (such as a virtual grid) may be displayed within the VR environment to prevent the user from accidentally walking into physical obstacles. However, this is currently dependent on the availability of good lighting in the real environment. Low Cost Hardware & Easy Distribution: Any Android smartphone/iPhone that is affordable and already available with most people. This makes app distribution very easy via App Stores or via private distribution, thereby making it available to a wide range of users. Augmented Reality-based training - VRX (trademark pending) Virtual Reality provides participants the ability to empathize with those who are different from them and can help address unconscious bias. The goals of the solution are to: Minimize one of the most stifling barriers to staffing, managing talents, and managing teams in organization; unconscious bias/blind spots. Provide managers with necessary skills to deal with unconscious bias and help bring about change in their behavior and cultural attitudes. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 45 What does VRX help with VR replaces the real world with VR scenes and makes the human brain believe what it sees is real. As a result, helps in influencing behavioral change. VR helps equip participants with the skills to overcome and mitigate bias and can influence unconscious bias-related cognitive behavior. VR allows participants to see, feel, and hear the scenarios to truly understand, empathize and mitigate Unconscious Biases VR technology has the potential to develop empathy in users apart from stimulating awareness on unconscious bias. An extension of this technology can also be applied in other fields for social profiling, simulation etc. 46integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 human capital operations The foundation of every company is its pool of experienced, qualified and talented resources. The difference with Sify is the emancipation of that human element. This trait is also reflected in the vision statement as the "bring it on" attitude. It is a trait that has long defined Sify's thrust of pushing beyond boundaries and innovating in the face of constraints, both physical and technological. HR philosophy To be an Employer-of-Choice by creating a high-performance work culture through effective people practices that enables our associates to feel empowered and have a feeling of ownership and pride. talent pool creation Our hiring philosophy is oriented towards sourcing and hiring candidates with relevant functional knowledge and subject matter expertise. Along with technical skill assessment, candidates are also assessed for specific competencies required to perform the role through case study and scenario-based evaluation techniques and online assessment tools. We have set up a scalable talent acquisition practice. campus connect Every year, fresh engineering & management graduates from identified colleges of repute are hired. The student is screened for aptitude and technical capabilities through online assessments, followed by technical and HR interviews. The selected students are inducted into the system through a robust onboarding and orientation program which includes classroom and on the-job training on business, products, delivery process, key behavioral and team building skills. The comprehensive training program is concluded with a Graduation day where the students who successfully complete the training are conferred with certificates and allotted to the different teams. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 47 performance management system The appraisal system in Sify is structured such that performance of the associate is reviewed on quarterly basis against a given set of quantifiable metrics and goals set for the subsequent quarter. Standardised KRAs across all roles have been integrated into the QPR (Quarterly Performance Review). This quarterly performance review system ensures objectivity and timely feedback is given to the associate. Further, in an endeavor to promote a performance driven culture, eLearning modules on Sify's Performance Management system educating the associate and appraiser/reviewer on the important elements of doing an objective performance assessment has been launched. certification & OEM sponsored programs Associates identified to play key roles in critical projects are sponsored for high end certification programs and OEM sponsored programs. These programs enable associates to get trained directly by the service owners and experts. technical course reimbursements Besides Sify's myacademy, Sify provides for reimbursement of specific technical courses in an endeavor to encourage and facilitate development and upgradation of associate's technical skills and technologies to meet the changing needs of the business and to recognize and reward nominated associates by incentivizing them on completion of the certification per norms. job design, growth and retention At Sify, we believe that the key to achieving job satisfaction, high performance and enhanced productivity is by providing a platform which offers stimulating and interesting work assignments to associates. The jobs are designed to meet associate aspirations and organizational goals. Associates who have the expected level of competency and expertise are proactively identified and groomed to take on larger responsibilities. They are placed under a succession planning program depending on their value proposition and longevity in the Organization. 48integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 employee engagement Employee engagement forums in Sify are many and varied. Our engagement with each associate commences way before his/her joining. The HR team ensures an ongoing conversation with each associate through a robust onboarding process. onboarding and feedback Associate onboarding process ensures smooth induction of the associate into the system by catering to his/her work needs (prior and post joining) and thereby provides a pleasant and memorable experience at work. Associate feedback system at each stage of the employee's association (Day 1, 7, 30, 90) with Sify is recorded through an online survey. This survey acts as a catalyst in helping us receive regular feedback from the associate. The feedback obtained from the survey is shared with concerned stakeholders to facilitate timely interventions and ensure associate satisfaction. talent showcase Cultural programs and competitions are organized on quarterly basis to enable employees showcase their talent and skills in various fine arts. sports Tournaments like Cricket, Football etc., are organized at periodic intervals with the objective of promoting physical fitness amongst employees and to encourage their extracurricular activities. health camps Health camps are conducted at regular intervals in the office premises, with the objective of promoting the general health and well-being of employees. The health camps cover the aspects of General Health, Eye, Dental and Cardiac check-ups amongst various other health screenings. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 49 employee communication Effective communication is the key to success. At Sify, communication meets are organized at regular intervals where the Chairman and the senior Leadership team addresses all the employees across locations on current business performance, significant wins, new alliances, any senior level organizational changes and management expectations. This forum is used as an open house session where associates are encouraged to express their views and relevant information pertaining to the business is shared. ezine eZine is Sify's In-house newsletter which is published quarterly and serves as an effective medium of communication with employees and features various sections covering the Company and business-based events, Industry Interactions, the seminars and conferences in which Sify has actively participated, people matters, client appreciations for our services and employee engagement events. 50integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 business conferences Business conferences are organized at National and Regional levels where Sales and Operations teams congregate. Panel discussions, sales roadmap, delivery flow and mechanism, Motivational speaker series, OEM presentations constitute the agenda. sexual harassment policy Sify has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and the Company has implemented the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules made there under. During the financial year 2018-19, the Company received no complaints on sexual harassment. Further, as an Organisation, it is important for all associates to have an understanding of policies revolving around Code of Conduct, Sexual Harassment, Whistle Blower. To enable understanding, these policies have been developed as learning courses and hosted in Sify's LMS portal. human capital summary With the continuous growth in our business, there has been resultant growth in employment opportunities being created. A total of 2,655 associates were employed as on March 31, 2019. Across functions, 135 are dedicated to administrative, 425 form our sales and marketing, 41 are in product and content development, 1990 are dedicated to technology and technical support and 64 are in business process and customer care. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 51 learning and development myacademy 'myacademy' which has been institutionalised as Sify's centre of learning excellence, fosters a learning culture across the organization and plays a crucial role in associate development through structured training and development programs through various learning platforms across locations. talent transformation The focus of myacademy this year has been to transition from Learning Enablement to Talent Transformation and 26,548 Person Hours of "Employee Time" has been invested on this transformation journey. The training offerings are varied and multi-disciplined. They range from Technical and behavioural skills enablement to Tools, process and product enablement. 142 training programs have been offered on these areas. modes of learning The training enablement is done through various modes like ILT, VLT, eLearning, Webinars etc. Around 1999 associates have taken advantage of the e-Learning platforms offered by myacademy. 88 learning solutions have been internally created amounting to an aggregate duration of 300+ hrs. Further, 51 certifications have been created internally to validate learning effectiveness across 59 skills certifications In line with specific business needs, certification programs are organised with a twin objective of meeting business goals and at the same time enable associates to strengthen their conceptual, functional and technical expertise. This past year, eligible associates were equipped for CISCO and AWS certification. ILT programs covering the certification content were organised followed by certifications. 52integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 learning pranayama myacademy launched the 'Learning Pranayama', a unique learning initiative with the main objective of promoting a culture of learning and development. As part of Learning Pranayama, 1272 associates have been certified on Business Communication and 290 associates are certified on 19 Technical Certifications and 17 Sify Product Certifications. In addition, 122 Field Engineers have been benchmarked on Wireless Feasibility & Implementation. business learning partner To ensure business specific learning enablement, Business Learning Partner function has been established. This function focuses on understanding the exact learning needs of individual businesses in consultation with Business HR Partners and delivers the same within prescribed timelines. learning management system The LMS portal of myacademy has been enhanced further with number of additional features to improve the quality of learner experience. A notable feature is the introduction of Learning Effectiveness Survey to understand the Business Impact of the training programs. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 53 natural capital green data center As one of the few initial steps in our drive to create an eco-friendly environment, we have adopted the 'Green Data Center Policy'. A Data Center is a repository for the storage, management and dissemination of data; the 'green' factor maximizes the process in which the mechanical, lighting, electrical and computer systems are designed for maximum energy efficiency and minimum environmental impact. The construction and operation of a green Data Center includes advanced technologies and strategies. solar and wind energy As a major breakthrough measure to regulate our dependency on non-renewable sources of energy and exploiting the potential offered by the renewable sources of energy, we kick started our efforts to utilize solar energy and wind energy for our towers and Data Centers, respectively. Power drawn through wind energy is currently being used for our Data Center in Bengaluru and we are in the process of using the power derived from wind energy for our Data Center in Mumbai. The power generated by windmills is being transmitted to the grids owned by Government authorities, from which the power is drawn through regular electricity lines. lower carbon footprint The facility in Noida is designed to minimize environmental impact. This is applicable for water, air, sound etc. No kind of waste materials, which may pollute the environment, is discharged into the surroundings. We have adopted the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF). During the construction and operations phase of our Data Centers, we conduct regular audits (every 6 months) and the findings are submitted to MOEF. 54integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 social and relationship capital brand ethics As a brand trait, Sify owns both innovator and disruptor in equal measure. Way back in the 1990s, when India was not yet exposed to the benefits of the internet and information technology world, it was Sify that broke this barrier by bringing the internet to the masses through its public internet access point at a fraction of the cost. Sify went on to become a brand to reckon for its ability to constantly innovate and keep itself relevant, or ahead of the times in the changing business landscape. In September 2000, Sify built India's first private data center at Vashi, Mumbai. While building India's largest retail Internet chain, the organisation also realised the business potential of extending its network and data center services to the Enterprise business community. The business then expanded from retail to encompass Enterprise services. Since the time Sify has been listed in Nasdaq in 1999, the organisation has been an avowed follower of all the statutory norms. In the two decades that Sify has been listed, the organisation has maintained a strict formal relationship with all investors, combining an allegiance to the SOX Act and its own high standards of ethical performance. All investors are kept abreast of all information without any malice. In addition, periodic meetings with investors have helped to keep the personal touch while catering to a larger business demand. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 55 corporate social responsibility Since the year 2014-15, CSR activities have been an integral part of Sify's culture. Our CSR 2019 report demonstrates how Sify has been contributing to the business community and society at large through its CSR programs. community development VIRRD Trust:The company has contributed Rs. 120.00 lakhs towards doctors' and staff quarters and other patient amenities. Government ITI Bhimavaram IMC Society: The company has contributed Rs. 5.00 lakhs to improve the quality training throughe-learningto enable the students to have access toe-classrooms,e-libraryand guest lectures from industry etc. Kaviraja Sahitya Viharamu:The company has contributed Rs. 5.00 lakhs towards construction of trust building for carrying out development programs in the village Angaluru. M L Jaisimha Cricket365 Academy: The company has contributed Rs. 5.00 lakhs towards promoting women empowerment through cricket. Thiruvahindrapuram Veda Vidya Trust: The company has contributed Rs. 2.00 lakhs to impart education in Indian philosophy irrespective of creed, sex or class. environmental sustenance Sify is committed to building sustainable business practices through its Green Data Center Policy, reducing dependence on non-renewable resources, and reducing the carbon foot print through its Noida facility. The Noida Data Center, for e.g. complies with green norms established worldwide for commercial buildings. For example, the water is completely recycled, all common areas use motion-based sensors, and devices that optimise energy consumption. 56integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 employability enhancement Creating a tech-savvy workforce not only opens up immense opportunities for individuals but is also critical to the success of the business including our partners and customers. Invested in a dedicated Learning and Development team for fostering a culture of learning and sharing skills including knowledge management. Awarded the Brandon Hall Group Gold award for top-notche-learning programs (Sify's eLearning team) for clients both at home and abroad. Invested in a Center of Excellence (CoE) team to connect communities and technology through research and development in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies. ethical compliance Sify's association with investors dates back to the time it listed on the NASDAQ in 1999. Ever since, Sify has been an avowed follower of all the statutory norms of NASDAQ. In the two decades that we have been listed, an impartial relationship has meant the following. All investors are kept abreast of all information without any malice. Periodic meetings with investors have helped to keep the personal touch while catering to a larger business demand. No announcement that can be perceived as having material benefit is permitted during Blackout period. No selective engagement is done with any investor. No material is selectively shared with any investor. All material information is first uploaded on the corporate website only before any third-party dissemination. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 57 business activities Our foray into offering services for the Enterprise community was a well-timed and researched move. The market had begun showing a clear demarcation between those dependent on a Connectivity network and those that were dependent on a Data Center. We therefore reformatted our business into the following buckets. Data Center centric IT Services Technology Integration Services • Data Center Transformation • Network Integration • Information Security Services Telecom centric Services • Collaboration Services • End User Computing Services Telecom Services • Collaboration Tools Applications Integration Services • India Data Business • iTest • Global Data Business • eLearning • Wholesale Voice • App Testing • ForumNXT • App Development & Maintenance • Managed SAP, Oracle & Microsoft Services Data Center Services • co-location Services Cloud & Managed Services • White Labelling • IaaS, PaaS, SaaS • Hosting • Managed DC services • Managed Security Services • Managed Network Services telecom centric services Our 100,000+ Enterprise end-points spread across 1600 towns and cities today connects 47 Data Centers across India. We offer both Global and Domestic data connects and also support wholesale Voice transfers. Our Open Cable landing station accommodates multiple international submarine cables that transport data between continents. Our 7 international PoPs are strategically positioned to reap the benefits of the dense data traffic routes. When this data lands on our shores, it is transported through our network to partner network routes or carried by Sify's own network to its destination. Likewise, Sify also accommodates data return and onwards to other continents through the same network. This is a 3-tier network for better scalability and built on a multi-mesh fabric thereby nearly eliminating any down time in operations. 58integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 Within the country, Enterprises have the option to either have Sify commission a stand-alone network for their business and terminate it into the Data Center of their choice; either on-premise or co-located or choose to lease bandwidth from Sify for their business. OUR INDIA FOOTPRINT 7 global Pops 3000 Network Nodes 1600Across India Cities Coverage 100,000+ Enterprise 100G- capable Customer Circuits access rings in 7 metro cities 3 tier hierarchical topology for better scalability integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 59 our international presence San FranciscoNew York Marseilles London Mumbai Singapore Hong Kong Presence in 7 countries Quality benchmarks - CMMi 5, ISO Partnering with Enterprises for 9001, ISO 27001, SSAE 16 certications Business Transformation Proven track record of executing complex program 60integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 our open cable landing station Previously, telecom interconnectivity into India came with an exorbitant price tag as the access to interconnects was monopolized by the traditional telecom players with their cable landing stations. When Sify launched its open cable landing station, it helped lower the entry barrier by helping connect other Telcos, Enterprises and OTT players. This has also helped to expand the available Bandwidth capacity within the country. Today, Sify, both as an investor and also as an accessibility provider, enables connectivity on both Pacific and Atlantic sides through multiple level partnerships. London New York Los Angeles Chennai Singapore APCN2+RNAL TGN-A TGN-A TGN-A BBG TGN-A TGN-A BBG GULF BRIDGE International TGN-A Europe-India Gateway SMW4 GULF BRIDGETGN-A International APCN2+RNAL Internet of Things (IoT) In a world where organizations need to evolve rapidly in keeping with the dynamics of the business world, their communication networks need to keep pace with these changes in technology, both from a bandwidth and latency point. Sify is putting in place the metro network rings with the capacity to scale up to 100G that will support the whole spectrum of connectivity solutions for the emerging domain of IoT. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 61 Data Center centric IT services According to CBRE Research Reports June 2018, India is the second largest DC Infrastructure market and the second fastest growing DC market in APAC after China. By 2020, the country is expected to become the second largest DC market in Asia-Pacific and there is still room for more players, both at home and abroad. Combined with this untapped potential including the availability of resources (land and talent pool), the outlook for India's DC market looks bright. (Source:https://www.cbre.co.in/en/research-reports/India-Is-India-the-next-frontier-for-the-data-center-industry-June-2018) Sify expanded its data center centric services from Mumbai to Noida, Chennai, and Bengaluru, for their strategic importance. In keeping pace with the changing digital landscape Sify has constantly evolved its business models from a vendor to the role of a trusted partner providing a host of services including co-location services, migration and transformation services through a managed multi-cloud environment. Through its implementation of well-architected design for multi-cloud solution, comprehensive security framework, multi-cloud management platform and Cloud enhanced services through IOT, AI and BlockChain, Sify has proven itself to be a transformation partner that businesses can rely on. Sify has also leveraged its network services to strengthen their Cloud and Digital platforms through its network security and transformation services including its cloud connect services. As businesses continue to expand, the investment in Sify's Cloud infrastructure continues to grow to provide our customers with faster performance storage and compute. Data Center services Right from our first Data Center in Vashi, Mumbai in 2000, we have invested in top of the line technologies across all our networks with every new Data Center taking the game forward. The Sify SDA 4.0 is an architectural framework IP that has found acceptance in the several Data Centers that we have built for our customers. These DCs also offer a multitude of Value-Added services over the traditional notion of basic co-location and Opex driven storage solutions. With more than 2 lakhs square feet coverage today including the new Data Centers, we are among the largest to offer Data Center space in the Indian market. We operate 6 Concurrently Maintainable Data Centers of which 3 are located in Mumbai (Bombay) and one each at Noida (UP), Chennai (Madras) and Bengaluru, which are designed to act as reliable, secure and scalable facilities to host mission-critical applications. We offer co-location services which allow customers to bring in their own 62integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 rack-mountable servers and house them in shared racks or hire complete racks, and even 'secure cages' at the hosting facility as per their application requirements. We also offer a wide variety of managed hosting services, such as storage, back-up and restoration, performance monitoring and reporting, hardware and software procurement and network configuration. DELHI Noida BENGALURU Electronic City CHENNAI TIDEL Park MUMBAI Rabale Airoli Vashi Across all its Data Centers, Sify offers the following world-class services: Rack space- half rack and full rack Caged enclosures with access control system Dedicated CCTV cameras Cross-connect services Rack cabling - power and network Dedicated seating space Static Transfer Switch Internet connectivity at the DC- fixed bandwidth or data transfer model Fireproof vaulting & off-site tape movement services Asset migration Managed services integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 63 Managed shared firewall services Tape backup services Remote hands support FortKnox™ services - Security services suite Private connectivity to national and international Internet exchanges and multiple Public Cloud environments (Specific to DCs) cloud and managed services Sify's Data Center Transformation Services helps you create a technology operating environment that drives productivity, agility and innovation. It's not only about improving infrastructure or performance but additionally about re-aligning outcomes to support business growth in a rapidly changing world with evolving customer expectations. Key attributes of a successful data center transformation recast Enterprise IT as more competitive, efficient, agile and cost-effective. Sify's Data Center Services (DCS) offers industry specific solutions keeping application and technology landscape as center point for respective verticals and builds business outcome focused techno-commercial models helping customers aligned IT with business objectives. Sify's focus in digitally driven world is to help customers move on cloud strategy as the foundation for digital business models, and our DCS services portfolio helps customers evolve new normal of end to end cloud & managed services. Our on-demand hosting (cloud) services offers end-customers with the best-in-class solutions to Enterprises. We have joined the global program of two world majors and offer their suite of on-demand cloud services giving them the option to "rent" software licenses on a monthly "pay as you go" basis. This model is aimed at helping Indian companies, both large and small, to safely tap computing capacity inside and outside their firewalls to help ensure quality of service for any application they choose to operate. Our Remote and Onsite Infrastructure Managed services provide continuous proactive management and support of customer operating systems, applications and database 64integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 layers through deploying specialized monitoring tools and infrastructure experts to ensure that our customers' infrastructure is performing optimally. We encourage our customers to subscribe for service catalogue-based IT delivery model over traditional deliverable based models to get business outcome delivered than just SLAs. Our Center of Innovation practice keep advising our customers on the future technology roadmap and how technology transformation can help deliver better services to end customers. Our innovative SLA driven utility-basedOn-Demand storage service manages the complete lifecycle of Enterprise information, from its inception to its final disposal. The fully managed, utility based, On-Demand, scalable storage platform is powered by global major in Data Systems. Sify's On-Demand storage service reduces the complexities of deploying and managing multiple storage tiers and lowers operational costs by automating management with flexible need-based pricing. An overview of our list of services is as below: Hybrid IT Managed services, Partner Managed services, AWS & Azure Cloud Managed services, Tools & Technologies, Akamai CDN Services, Akamai Security services, AWS Cloud Front, AWS Cloud Security services, Cloud security services, Cloud Security Managed services. applications integration services When Sify began its foray into the Enterprise space, a large part of its services was offered off the infrastructure platforms of Network and Data Center with a growing interest in the Cloud services. As Cloud moves to the core of everything in IT, we have incubated a business around Enterprise Application and Platform Services with industry Standard products like Microsoft, SAP and Oracle. For an incoming Enterprise, this assuages his comfort of dealing with Platforms that he was comfortable with in his home country. Sify today offers a complete bouquet of services around these products including Cloud Infra Services (e.g. SAP Private Cloud, Oracle Exadata as a Service, and Microsoft Azure & Azure Stack), their Implementation and Migration Services around these integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 65 Applications and Platforms and Infrastructure and Application Managed Services. Prior to this partnership with industry majors, Sify had built a credible suite of home-grown applications like iTest, Forum and Beacon. Today these applications have begun to see a renewed interest flamed largely by the country's ambition of automation. Almost as a parallel narrative, Sify is building on its Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality strengths. With multiple IPs pending for home-grown solutions, applications based on these will see growing demand in the coming years. The big demand drivers will be human resource management who look to fill the skill gaps in the incoming workforce and education that will seek to bridge the divide between the theoretical and hands-on industry exposure. A brief list of the Industry Grade applications we offer is as below Oracle Oracle Public Cloud, Oracle Exadata, Oracle Migration services Microsoft AZURE & O365 Azure Platform, Azure Digital Services, Azure Security Services, Migration & Management Services, O365 Migration & Rollout Services, LSP Amazon Web Service AWS Platform, AWS Digital Services, AWS platform Security Services, AWS Migration & Management Services 66integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 SAP services SAP Private Cloud, SAP Public Cloud (AWS -Azure), SAP S/4 Hana Migration Services, SAP Managed Services technology integration services The nearly two decades spent maturing into India's premier ICT player has led to building an enviable knowledge bank of integrating, monitoring, maintaining and upgrading every facet of service as demanded by a quickly converging market. Sify offers turnkey solutions to clients who are new to both technology and technology refreshes. We do this by leveraging our homegrown expertise in design, implementation and maintenance to deliver end-to-end managed IT services across Data Center, network and security. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 67 business strategy The last two years have seen India play catch up to the Western world when it came to automation and IT. Much water has flown under the bridge since. A heartening factor is that India's appetite for these latest technologies is showing no signs of diminishing anytime soon. Much like we skipped the growth curve of the wired telephone and went on to become the largest market for mobile phones, Information Technology has seen its leaders' risk all to re-engineer their business. A happy fallout has been that we slipped rather effortless into the "Commodity-subscribing" cycle of IT. That is the bedrock of Sify's strategy. That IT should be free of licensing and be available on a subscription model. This, in a nut shell explains our Cloud@Core thesis. By iterating our infrastructure and managed services with a cloud version, a majority of our services are now available on a subscription model. This frees the Enterprise from making large scale Capex investments on their infrastructure. Importantly, this also gives the Enterprise mobility to transition different application within the same eco-system when the situation so demands. None of the above would have been possible had Sify not been a complete ICT eco-system provider. The advantage of such a breadth of services should be measured against the existing practise of specialist service providers. With multiple specialists offering services to single client, the onus is on the client to tutor them on the big picture. Little wonder that Enterprises see the benefit of working with Sify. Sify's strategy is uniquely triple-edged. The first is a comprehensive ICT eco-system that stretches across the key foundational infrastructure of Telecom and Data Center. With a network reaching 1600 cities and towns and a string of top-tier Data Centers, Sify is in the enviable position to look at the larger picture before commissioning the individual parts of the solution. 68integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 Second, this breadth of services and investments across the boards means Sify can offer longer scheduled subscription services which translates into stickiness of the client. Quite evidently, our clients have been around for conventional longer tenures. The third and most importantly, is our focus on building core strengths across multiple verticals. While from a christening convention, the vertical focus might be in its infancy, two decades of building solutions for the Indian ICT environment has appraised us of the unique demands of various industry verticals. Our exposure to different players and their business environments puts us in a unique position to distil the best of these practices, build the best possible solutions around them and offer the most linear delivery systems for it. These imbibed learnings, flexible customisation and sustained improvements are the reasons we were able to build some of India's disruptive business processes. UTILITIES HEALTHCARE INSURANCE TRAVEL Pay per bill Pay per patient Pay per policy Pay per trip EDUCATION RETAIL STOCKS MANUFACTURING Pay per Pay per item Pay per Pay per tonne student transaction Sify Service Transformation Consumption Model Unit integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 69 unique differentiators In a sea of me-too service providers, Sify fully understands any measure of success would only be viewed as incremental and be easily replicated. It was therefore critical to start at the very root of the problem. The question asked before even recommending the solution is if there is a better solution and a better way to get to it. The most important differentiator that Sify seeks in its solutions is how disruptive is it to the client's business process. This is the Process differentiatoramong Sify's performance indicators. The next is to demonstrate to the client the advantage of opting for a solution from Sify, given the comprehensive ICT infrastructure that will be at his disposal. Clients who start their enquiry at a specific solution level invariably invariable see the benefits of opting for a comprehensive solution package and more importantly a single window of response through their entire commissioning and maintenance cycle. This is the Technology differentiatoramong Sify's performance indicators. Third is whether this modus-operandi helps build an appropriate, cost-effective solution that showcases Sify's powers and in the process build a knowledge base for future clients. This becomes the Cost differentiatoramong Sify's performance indicators. Lastly, and internally, Sify is pursuing a Less Hardware, Less People, Less Licenses dictum. The underlying theme being that in opting to automate, at least, a majority of repeatable process and relying on lesser hardware points, we would need lesser number of, but a lot more diverse and technologically-proficient people overseeing the process, both at Sify and the Clients end. This is the People differentiatoramong Sify's performance indicators. Being profitable for the last 6 years is the outcome of such a focussed pursuit. 70integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 outcomes returns to shareholders We have been successful in generating profits in last few years and thus providing increasing return on equity to our shareholders. The return on equity has increased from 5.3% in 2014-15 to 10.8% in 2018-19. The EPS increased from 2.65 in 2014-15 to 6.92 in the year 2018-19. The Company has distributed dividend of Rs. 1.2 per share during the previous year. Further, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.2 per share for financial year 2018-19. rewards and recognitions Sify appreciates and recognizes enduring commitment and service of its associates and confers service awards to those associates who complete specific years with the company. Excellence awards for performance are awarded during the annual business summits, to deserving associates who by their sheer passion, commitment and excellence have contributed to sify's growth and success. customer satisfaction The success of our business depends largely on on-time delivery and in-line with the SLAs defined. The continuous growth in our customer base and revenues clearly indicate that we enjoy a fair amount of customer goodwill. Our range of services and knowledge practices allow us to cater to every section of the customer base across multiple price points. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 71 brand value A brand is distinguished by the value it creates in the lives of the consumers. When Sify first started commercial operations, the guiding factor was to enable the internet for the common man. This endeavor found resonance with the public who identified Sify with all things concerning the internet. Along the way, we were able to quickly bring to the market multiple services all revolving around the internet that greatly enhances the quality of the consumer experience. This is a reputation that Sify zealously guards by expanding both the scope and the scheme of its services. Today, Sify sits at the pinnacle of a roster of ICT services, all organically grown from our first business of connectivity and yet revolves in one form or the other around the Internet. The ethos of brand Sify is to 'Enable'. Whether in business or in our social commitments, 'Keeping you ahead' is a simple but profound way to give back. This guides every single step we have taken to date. A deeper dive will show a societal contribution as an outcome of that action. The tonality of the brand has only been to state the facts, never brag. The rest is left to the audience to assimilate. Even the online persona of the brand states the service upfront and gives evidence in the voice of the customers; never once stating beyond the obvious. The new avatar of the website best exemplifies this, the language of speaking with visuals. The highly responsive website is completely search engine compatible and keyword graded. employment opportunities While we have witnessed continuous growth in business, it is still too premature to build a substantial workforce bench in anticipation of upcoming business. Hence, we chose to go with only incremental growth in human resources. A total of 2,655 associates were employed as on March 31, 2019. 72integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 Function-wise, 135 are dedicated to administrative, 425 form our sales and marketing, 41 are in product and content development, 1990 are dedicated to technology and technical support and 64 are in business process and customer care. support to ICT industry As of March 31, 2019, we serve over 10,000 corporate customers; across multiple verticals. We render services across all industry segments such as automotive, banking and finance, Governments, manufacturing, healthcare, retail & consumer, and telecom. As part of the nation building process, we take part in all the opportunities offered by the Government sector (both State and Central) and have successfully completed many projects. Data Center centric IT services now contributes 46% of revenues while Telecom centric services contributes 54%. Individually, Data Center business contributes about 15%, Cloud and Managed Services 7%, Applications Integration services 9% and Technology Integration services 16%. competitive advantage With our converged ICT ecosystem and 'bring it on' attitude we provide competitive advantage to our customers. Competitive advantage is the strategic advantage business/individual entity has over its rival entities within its competitive industry. The strategic advantage can be on cost, technology, people or time. growth of suppliers In the close to two decades of our growth, there are a number of vendors and suppliers, both technical and otherwise, who give credit to their growth to Sify. With time, we have seen many of them have grown from fledging companies to organisations of repute. As a brand, this is telling commentary on successfully growing an efficient ecosystem. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 73 positive social impact Our contribution to society is essential for sustainability of our business operations. We have created a positive social impact through our CSR activities. During the year, Company has contributed Rs. 137 lakhs on CSR activities compared to Rs. 96 lakhs spent during previous year. lower environmental impact We have been consistently focusing on reducing the impact of our operations on the environment. Use of green technology in our Noida Data Center, utilization of solar energy and wind energy for our towers and Data Centers are instances of our efforts in reducing impact on environment. 74integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 Outlook risks and opportunities The economic environment, increased pricing pressure and decreased utilization rates could negatively impact our revenues and operating results. Spending on technology products and services has seen fluctuations in the recent past as a result of the global economic slowdown. Factors such as the pace of recovery, management of large Government deficits, sovereign ratings of Government bonds, which we believe remains challenging in many countries and may continue to be challenging in the near future, or any slowdown in global IT spending may adversely affect our revenue growth, due to the markets in which our clients operate. Global economic performance also has a bearing on our Infrastructure and e-Learning businesses. Currency fluctuations will also lead to variations in revenue. The Infrastructure Managed Services, International Long Distance ('ILD') business and eLearning may be affected on the back of fluctuating prices. With regard to the Indian economy, we continue to experience pricing pressure due to competition in the markets in which we operate. Lead times for orders or contracts have become much longer, as we have longer credit periods. These factors have affected and will affect the growth in demand for our Enterprise business. Our business may not be compatible with delivery methods of internet access services developed in the future and we will have to continue investing in the future. Our utilization rates of the existing and prospective infrastructure will determine our profitability. We may not utilize our infrastructure at the optimum level which would impact our revenue. Reduction in IT spending, inability to maintain or increase prices, extended credit terms and inability to maintain or improve utilization rates of our infrastructure may adversely impact our revenues, gross profits, operating margins and results of operations. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 75 Mitigating strategy We are adopting measures in order to ensure that we offer services at competitive prices to our customers. Regular budgets are prepared and the same is compared with actual performance. Adequate measures are taken to ensure tighter control on expenses and build infrastructure in cost effective manner with innovation in design and operations management. Currency fluctuations may affect the results of our operations. The exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the U.S. dollar has changed significantly in recent years and may continue to fluctuate substantially in the future. We have receivables and payables in foreign currency. Exchange rate fluctuations may adversely affect our cash flows arising on account of settlement of these balances. Mitigating strategy We use derivative financial instruments, such as foreign exchange forward and option contracts, to hedge the risk of changes in foreign exchange rates on receivables and payables. Intense competition in our businesses could prevent us from improving our profitability. A significant number of competitors have entered India's Internet service provider industry. The large players may enjoy significant competitive advantages over us, including greater financial resources, which could allow them to charge prices that are lower than ours in order to attract customers. 76integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 Mitigating strategy We have maintained sound relationship with our customers by delivering quality services on a timely basis. We have been continuously monitoring our costs with budgets. This enables us to maintain competitive prices for our products and services. Procuring power at lower costs for data centers by the competitors may put us at a disadvantage in terms of pricing for our data center operations. The single largest operating cost in Data Centers is power. Currently all Data Centers are located in proximity to or at the edge of major urban centers such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Noida. Inexpensive land and labor allow companies to locate new Data Centers in remote locations. We may neither be in a position to develop Data Centers at remote locations where power is cheap nor procure power at cheaper rates for our Data Centers. If our competitors procure power at lower cost, they may have an advantage over us with respect to pricing. Our inability to offer competitive pricing may result in loss of customers and will impact our business and result of operations. Mitigating strategy Power is the critical billing factor in data centers. Since this will increase with time we are adopting measures to reduce our dependency on power by adopting alternate sources like renewable power from Wind, Solar and Water. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 77 Our business may not be compatible with delivery methods of internet access services developed in the future. We face the risk that fundamental changes may occur in the delivery of Internet access services in India. The Internet market has seen significant changes in the recent past from connecting fixed locations to connecting Mobile devices and now connecting 'things' of late. To continue to be relevant in this dynamic and disruptive environment, we have to develop new technology or modify our existing technology. Our pursuit of these technological advances, whether directly through internal development or with third party licenses may require substantial investment in capital and time. We may be unable to adapt our Internet services business to alternate delivery means and new technology might not be available to us at all. Mitigating strategy We have recruited professionals from all fields having strong technical background and specialized knowledge. Necessary training programs are conducted on regular basis for our associates so as to keep them updated with knowledge about latest technologies and to overcome any challenges arising on account of technological advancement. 78integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 emerging India opportunities The last two decades has seen a sustained push towards beefing up the telecom infrastructure in the country. While much of the focus has been the penetration into Tier III cities, the affordability of data vis-à-vis voice calls has tilted the favour towards rich media communications. Even simple messaging has caught on the trend with image sharing growing almost 8 times and video almost 5 times across India. According to Indian Brand Equity foundation, the country ranks second globally in terms of the telecommunication subscriptions, internet subscribers and app downloads. With a subscriber base of 1.2 billion, the telecommunications market is poised for a rapid expansion. Along with the development in telecommunication and internet services, there has also been a demand for high-performance infrastructure. This has led to a growth in rack power density in India's data center market.(1) The Government reforms in alignment with this vision have enabled the launch of major initiatives such as BharatNet, Smart Cities and Startup India in partnership with the IT industry to set the ball rolling in the right direction. Telecommunication services are not only accessible to urban areas, but even in rural area which takes the giant share. The Cloud has also taken the world by storm. Organizations are now opting for cloud-based services to meet the growing demand for SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS.(2) While the internet connected people and business, the Internet of Things is expected to transform the entire landscape into a hyper-connected environment, where billions of devices will communicate with each other. Recognizing the revenue potential, the Government has also stepped up support. The India data center market is expected to reach values of approximately $4 billion by 2024, growing at CAGR of around 9 percent during 2018-2024.(3) Revenues from the telecom equipment sector are expected to grow to US$ 26.38 billion by 2020. The number of internet subscribers is expected to double by 2021 to 829 million and by 2021, the overall IP traffic is expected to grow four-fold at a CAGR of 30 percent. integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 79 The Indian Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3 per cent during the forecast period 2015-2020 and reach US$ 23.8 billion by 2020. App downloads in India are expected to increase to 18.11 billion in 2018F and 37.21 billion in 2022F There is also a plan to develop 100 smart city projects, where IoT is expected to play a major role in the development of those cities. The National Digital Communications Policy 2018 has envisaged attracting investments worth US$ 100 billion in the telecommunications sector by 2022. With the construction of large datacenters, it is expected to lead to the adoption of rack PDUs with the capacity of over 10 KW in the India data center market after 2020. The increasing investments from global cloud providers and leading co-location providers are fueling the need for facilities of Tier IV standard in the market.(4) http://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jbm/papers/Vol17-issue10/Ver- http://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jbm/papers/Vol17-issue10/Ver- http://bwcio.businessworld.in/article/India-Data-Center-Mar- http://bwcio.businessworld.in/article/India-Data-Center-Mar- 80integrated report 2019 | chapter 3 competitive advantage Viewed from an industry perspective, Sify is India's only enabler for both Telecom and IT players alike. Our uniqueness stems from offering the largest MPLS for any company looking for connectivity, an industry leading co-location and cloud services, a significant System Integration service and a growing knowledge practice. From a connectivity angle, all the big Telecom companies like Bharti, BSNL, Reliance and TCL will qualify as competition. On the Data Center front, our advantage is an industry leading 99.984% uptime and 47MWA of power cross 6 Concurrently Maintainable DCs. Currently, these DCs accommodate demand for both co-location and cloud services. And in time, we see the demand for cloud services increasing. The strength of the business can be gauged by the fact that the Sify Data Center Architecture Ver4.0 (SDA 4.0) has found a market in the 15 DCs that we built for other clients, including 6 State Governments. Competition is from players like Netmagic (now owned by NTT), CtrlS, Reliance Communications and Nxtra Data. On the Cloud and Managed Services, the advantage we hold is the unique self-sustaining portal for Cloud space, Cloudinfinit, that a potential customer can log into and choose his consumption pattern and pay as he grows. Peer group has players like Amazon Web Services and IBM. Applications Integration Services offers a unique blend of home grown and Industry standard applications. This makes us both collaborator and competitor for several players like SAP, Oracle and Microsoft while being on par with Industry legacy giants like TCS and Wipro. Technology Integration Services is quite unique in its capability and hence, rather thin in competition. It's Sify being a ground-up System integrator and a Digital transformation evangelist. An example of competition would be born-again system integrators like Wipro who don't have the advantage of a network like we do. chapter 4 82integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 Board of Directors The Board of Directors functions as the supervisory and controlling body for the company. The Board with its exclusive jurisdiction over policies and strategies of the company guides and leads in every phase. Raju Vegesna Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Raju Vegesna is a serial technology entrepreneur with a multi-decade series of successes. Before he took over as Chairman and Managing Director of Sify, he was the founder and CEO of ServerEngines, an industry leader in network and storage convergence products that grew rapidly from its inception in 2003 to its acquisition by Emulex in 2010. Mr. Vegesna then served as Chief Strategist for Emulex, responsible for the company's strategic direction and evangelizing the adoption of Emulex products to key customers and partners. Mr. Vegesna currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Sify Technologies Limited, after having purchased a majority stake in 2005. Prior to ServerEngines, Mr. Vegesna founded ServerWorks Corporation in 1994. He led the company which became the world leader in computer chipsets, commanding a 90% market share in the x86 server chipset market. ServerWorks was acquired by Broadcom Corporation for US$1.8 billion in 2001. Before ServerWorks, Mr. Vegesna co-founded and served as chief architect of Ross Technology Inc., spearheading the creation of the HyperSparc processor, a CPU used by Sun Microsystems to create its first multiprocessor computer servers. Before joining Ross Technology, he worked as an engineer for Motorola, where he created the microcode for Motorola's 68030 processor and the specification for the 68040 microprocessor. Mr. Vegesna received a Master's degree in Computer Engineering from Wayne State University and a Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from Bangalore University. integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 83 He holds several patents on microprocessors and multiprocessor technologies. The Raju Vegesna Foundation funds programs to address the availability of clean water and education for communities in need. Ananda Raju Vegesna Executive Director Mr. Ananda Raju Vegesna have been the Executive Director of Sify since June 2007. He is also the Managing Director of Infinity Satcom Universal Private Limited and Director of Village Inns Limited, Raju Vegesna Infotech & Industries Limited, Raju Vegesna Developers Private Limited, and Ramanand Core Investment Company Private Limited. Vegesna Bala Saraswathi Director Mrs. Bala Saraswathi Vegesna served as Finance Controller of ServerWorks Corporation and is presently the Director of the Raju Vegesna foundation. Today, she guides the foundation in its multiple welfare activities, both in India and the U.S. Mrs. Vegesna is a nominee of M/s Infinity Capital Ventures LP (Infinity), USA on the Board. 84integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 Padma Shri Dr. T H Chowdary Director Padma Shri Dr. T H Chowdary runs the Center for Telecommunication Management and Studies in Secunderabad. His years of service with the Government established him as a consummate advisor and mentor for new age industries. He was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, from the Government From 1989-1993 Chairman of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (the Indian Institute of Culture) Hyderabad, establishing and managing eight public schools in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. He was also previously on the Governing Body of the University College of Engineering, Osmania University, and served as member of the Governing Board of the American Studies Research Center (ASRC), Hyderabad. Mr. Chowdary is a senior member of the IEEE, New York, Fellow of the Institution of Engineers in India, Distinguished fellow of the Institute of Electronics & Telecom Engineers in India and was a past president of IETE in India. An active philanthropist and community leader, he is Chairman of Pragna Bharati, an association of national intellectuals that publishes articles on different topics in Telugu newspapers. integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 85 C B Mouli Director Mr. C B Mouli is an expert in taxation and corporate law. He currently chairs the audit committee for Sify in addition to his duties as Director. Mr. Mouli is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also holds a Bachelor of Law Degree. He is a partner of C B Mouli & Associates, a Chartered Accountants firm He is also a Director on the Board of Ammana Bio Pharma Limited and Ammana Equity Fund Private Limited. C E S Azariah Director Mr. C E S Azariah rose through the ranks of India's oldest banking institution, the State Bank of India, before retiring as Chief General Manager. He then joined the Fixed Income, Money Markets, & Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA), as CEO. 86integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 At FIMMDA, he was a Member of the "High Power Committee on Corporate Bonds and Securitization "(R.H.Patil Committee). He set up the Corporate Bond Trade Reporting Platform and drafted "FIMMDA's Code of Conduct" which has since been mandatorily used by all market participants. Arun Seth Director An alumni of the prestigious La Martiniere school, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, Mr. Arun Seth is recognised as among the earliest Indian Telecom leaders. He started out as the founding Managing Director of British Telecom in India in 1995, helping it acquire a 45% stake in Airtel and seeing through its transformation, first to Mahindra BT and eventually to Tech Mahindra. He relinquished office as its non-Executive Chairman in 2012 after an illustrious stint on its Board for 17 years. He has been a founding Charter Member of TiE Delhi and Indian Angel Network and advises/mentors a number of start-ups in the tech space in India and USA. An active evangelist of the Software product eco-system, he co-chairs the NASSCOM Product Conclave and the NASSCOM Product Council. He had earlier served on the Executive Council of NASSCOM for 10+ years when in British Telecom and Alcatel. He is very active with NGOs, currently chairing NASSCOM Foundation which drives CSR initiatives across the IT Industry. His particular focus has been in working with NGOs that support the disadvantaged sections. He has served on the Board of Governors for IIM Lucknow and IIIT Delhi and also been an Advisory board member of TERI and a Governing Member of the TERI University board. integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 87 committees of Board of Directors Our Board has constituted various committees as below: Audit Committee Our Audit Committee comprises of three independent directors, Mr. C B Mouli; Mr. Arun Seth; and Mr. C E S Azariah as determined under the applicable Nasdaq rules and Indian Companies Act, 2013. The Audit Committee has a charter which sets out its responsibilities. The primary objective of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide effective supervision of our financial reporting process with a view towards ensuring accurate, timely and proper disclosures and the transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. Our audit committee oversees the work carried out in the financial reporting process by our management, including the internal auditors and the independent auditor and reviews the processes and safeguards employed by each. In addition, our audit committee has the responsibility of oversight and supervision over our system of internal control over financial reporting, audit process, and process for monitoring the compliance with related laws and regulations. The Audit Committee recommends to our Board the appointment of our independent registered auditors and approves the scope of both audit and non-audit services. All members of the Audit Committee meet the independence requirements and majority of them meet financial literacy requirements as defined by applicable NASDAQ and SEC rules. Compensation Committee Compensation Committee consists of three Directors, Padma Shri Dr. T H Chowdary, Mr. C B Mouli, and Mr. C E S Azariah as determined under applicable NASDAQ rules. The Compensation Committee has a charter which sets out its responsibilities. The Compensation Committee determines the salaries, benefits and stock option grants for our 88integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 employees, consultants, directors and other individuals compensated by our Company. It also administers our compensation plans. The Company has also formed "Nomination and Remuneration Committee" in accordance with the Companies Act. It consists of Three Directors, Padma Shri Dr. T H Chowdary, Mr. C B Mouli and Mr. C E S Azariah. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Section 135 of the Indian Companies Act, 2013, requires the company to spend 2% of the average net profits from the three preceding financial years towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. For this purpose, the Board has constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR). The CSR Committee of the board consists of Mr. Raju Vegesna, Mr. Ananda Raju Vegesna and Mr. C E S Azariah. The purpose of the CSR Committee is to monitor the implementation of the CSR projects or programs or activities undertaken by the Company and a responsibility statement shall be signed by the CSR Committee confirming compliance with the CSR objectives and policies of the Company. The Committee shall submit its report to the Board and the Board shall report the same in its report to the shareholders annually. Nominating Committee The Nominating Committee of the board consists exclusively of the following non-executive, independent directors as determined under applicable Nasdaq rules: Padma Shri Dr. T H Chowdary; Mr. C B Mouli; and Mr. C E S Azariah. The Nominating Committee has a charter which sets out its responsibilities. The purpose of our Nominating Committee is to oversee our nomination process for our top level management and specifically to identify, screen and review individuals qualified to serve as our Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors consistent with criteria approved by our board and to recommend, for approval by our board, nominees for election at our annual general meeting of shareholders. integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 89 Management team Raju Vegesna Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Raju Vegesna is a well-documentedtechno-entrepreneur with a series of successful startups behind him. He brings the same efficacy, sense of purpose and deep understanding of the Indian market to his role as Chairman. He was instrumental in reorienting Sify towards the then nascent Enterprise market in India. The current success of Sify is a testimony to his foresight and alacrity and his investment of both capital and intellect shows his firm commitment to the cause of Sify and his ambition in making it the ICT leader in India. David Nishball Chief Strategy Officer Mr. David Nishball is one of the leading experts in building and managing Enterprise telecom operations in the Asia Pacific Region, having led the Enterprise segment for a number of global operators, joint venture companies, and emerging market operators. He brings close to three decades of experience spanning various leadership roles and functions in the telecommunications industry of which more than two decades was spent in the Asia Pacific Region. 90integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 A little over a decade back, David was President, Enterprises services of the largest mobility player in India. Kamal Nath Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kamal Nath serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Sify Technologies Limited India operations since August 2012. He is a Graduate in Electronics and Communications from BIT, Sindri. He has an overall experience of 26 years with reputed organizations. Prior to joining Sify, he had an illustrious career HCL Tech, where he led various transformational engagements with large Enterprises, incubated new business services, created innovative business models, and developed new and high-growth vertical customer segments. He was a founding member of HCL Comnet Ltd., the infrastructure services division of HCL Tech. Behind Sify's aggressive adoption of the Cloud as a delivery and enablement platform is his disruptive thinking fawned from an in-depth knowledge of systems integration, IT infrastructure management, technology integration, and strategic outsourcing services. integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 91 M P Vijay Kumar Chief Financial Officer Mr. M P Vijay Kumar is a Chartered accountant, Cost accountant and Company Secretary. He joined Sify in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer and also serves as Director on the Boards of Sify Technologies Singapore Pte Limited, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Thejo Engineering Limited. Very recently, he was voted in as Member, IFRS Advisory Council 2019-21 and also serves as Council Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India since 2016 and as Member on the SEBI Committee on Disclosures in Accounting. His leadership roles include heading the Accounting Standards Board, Financial Reporting Review Board and Committee on Accounting Standards for Local Bodies as Vice Chairman and the Digital Accounting & Assurance Board and Valuation Standards Board as Chairman. His industry associations have seen him being part of the CFO Forum, the National Committee on Financial Reporting and the Accounting Standards Board of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). National and International awards have come his way, among them being recognised as among the 100 most influential CFOs in India by CIMA, making the Roll of Honour of the Top 100 CFOs in India and very recently, the National Award for contribution to Financial Accounting by Capital Foundation Society. He also dons other hats; as a speaker on the professional circuit in India and the Middle East & South East Asia on IFRS, Accounting Standards, Audit, Corporate Laws and Capital Market and as an Author of over 8 popular titles on Accounting, Accounting Standards, Audit Standards and Company Law that are in continuous reprints. 92integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 His early professional engagements include being a Partner at chartered accountants' firm, Yoganandh & Ram. Prior to them, he headed the Investment Banking portfolio in addition to being Company Secretary of Sundaram Finance Services Ltd., Chennai, the Investment Banking arm of Sundaram Finance Limited. C R Rao Chief Operating Officer Mr. C R Rao is a Graduate in Commerce and Law and also holds an MBA. He brings nearly three decades of experience of which 16 years were focused on Strategic Planning and Operations Management. Prior to joining Sify, he was with GSA Lufthansa as Vice President, responsible for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Mark Ryder Managing Director - European Operations Mr. Mark Ryder joined us in January 2017 as Managing Director - European Operations to spearhead Sify's expansion plans focusing on supporting European businesses requiring access to the growing Indian economy. He will pursue businesses that look at India both as a market for expansion and for its availability of skilled workforce and IT infrastructure. He brings a wealth of experience from a strong background in IT and Telecommunications in companies such as Verizon and Level 3. He also helped build European start-ups Colt and integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 93 Zayo (formerly Geo). He has over 20 years of leadership experience across Wholesale, Enterprise, Public sector and Channel markets. He is responsible for building the European business to help Sify realize its ambition to be a global ICT services company. He is working very closely with the wider teams and leadership in India to support and enable the business in Europe. 94integrated report 2019 | chapter 4 our vision, mission & values our vision our mission our values "We are building a world in which our converged ICT ecosystem and our bring-it-on attitude will be the competitive advantage to our customers" Seed Entrepreneurial abilities within the organization Build convergence technologies Deliver cost-effective solutions At Sify, our values which we call the Sify Way, drive our Organizational behavior. Sify Way is constituted by the following 7 values: Put customer needs first Be accountable Treat others with dignity Be action oriented Have the courage to confront issues Always remember that you are part of the Sify team Protect Sify's interest always integrated report 2019 | chapter 1 95 Our services are aligned to Digital Transformation demands of Enterprises CLOUD ENABLING Cloud Data Centers Hyper-reach /Hyper-scale transport AWS Direct Connect | XpressRoute Software Defined Network services Cloud build Private | Hyperconverged | Enterprise Security services for cloud CLOUD INSPIRED Sify CloudInnit Hosted SAP/S4HANA Cloud Oracle Exadata-as-serviceEdgeConnect Unied Communications on Cloud cloud @ core CLOUD PURE AWS cloud service Azure cloud service Multi-cloud managed services Managed orchestration platform Telecom services Data Center & Cloud Technology Integration Digital Services Managed services services CLOUD ENHANCED App Modernization Big Data & Analytics ForumNXT on Cloud Online test on Cloud Learning Management Solutions on Cloud Internet of Things (IoT) Industry solutions as a service onNasdaq This year is an important milestone. Its not about the two decades spent as India's only true-blue ICT Company. It is the realisation of a long held dream of a converging nation…and being the perfect platform to enable it. All in the pursuit of keeping you ahead. Sify Technologies Ltd II Floor TIDEL Park No 4 Rajiv Gandhi Salai Taramani Chennai 600 113 India Phone +91 44 2254 0770-77 Fax +91 44 2254 0771 www.sifytechnologies.com/investors corporate.communications@sifycorp.com Attachments Original document

