Sigfox : 0G Network on Track to Establishing a Standard

2018 was marked by strong growth for Sigfox,
the first global 0G network, confirming its leadership in small data
collection. The French-based company has now validated its unique
standard with major industries and key players trusting Sigfox as the
world’s leading small data provider.
Significant, measurable milestones have been reached by the company such
as:
-
The expansion of its network to 60 countries through new
Sigfox Operators joining the largest IoT ecosystem in the world. More
than 500M € have been invested by Sigfox and Sigfox Operators to
create this unique network.
-
The latest milestone was reached at the end of December 2018, with
Poland joining the Sigfox Operators family allowing Sigfox to become
the only operator offering full European coverage
-
1 billion people are now covered by the network. This
represents a huge milestone since the beginning of the company’s epic
adventure, which started with the first antenna installation in France
in 2011
-
Data services activity is now successfully growing with more
and more significant deals secured: 6,2 million devices are
connected to Sigfox network as per last year’s objective (+148%),
and 13 million messages are collected every day.
Overall, the company’s total revenue has increased by 20% since 2017,
bringing it to 60 million euros. Connectivity revenue has
increased by almost 100%. In just 4 years, Sigfox’s revenue has
increased by 400%.
-
The dynamic market has been enhanced with Sigfox’s unique value
proposition based on robust technology and plug-and-play solutions. In
2018, Sigfox signed major deals with industry leading companies
including Dachser, Getrak, Michelin, NEC, Netstar, PSA/IBM and Total
for asset tracking, demonstrating that Sigfox is 100% a viable
solution to digitalize industrial patrimony. Tier one manufacturers in
the automotive and mobile industries, Alps and LiteOn also joined the
Sigfox ecosystem.
Sigfox is also playing a remarkable role in the back up of connectivity
services. 0G technology has been chosen and integrated into the
innovative FreeBox Delta, through a strategic partnership with
Free, Iliad Group led by Xavier Niel, with the use case showcased during
its latest
keynote in Paris, France.
Indeed, Sigfox technology is a reliable alternative service of
communication for security devices. Over the last 5 years, 2.8 million
Securitas alarms have been linked to the Sigfox network.
-
The adoption of Sigfox is growing tremendously with more than 200
universities, and partners as well as more than 1.200 startups
developing the future with Sigfox’s simple technology. The first Hacking
House is now open in San Francisco to accelerate emerging
solutions across industries.
-
Sigfox technology is now being democratized with the recent opening
of its specifications for devices. This major step will
empower the whole ecosystem of device makers as well as academic
communities to develop new solutions connecting the unconnected.
The World is not enough!
As part of its ambitious 5 year strategy referred to as “1B23”, Sigfox
is naturally working towards its target of connecting 1 billion devices
to its 0G network by the end of 2023.
The execution of the strategy, driven by an international Exco team and
backed by its two co-founders, is structured around the following
initiatives:
-
Achieving a global footprint of its 0G network by expanding in
strategic countries: India, Russia, China.
-
Partnering with Eutelsat, Sigfox will test its first Satellite in
H2 2019: The two companies will finetune their offer to prepare
for the commercial launch of the “ELO” constellation in 2020. The key
objective is to cover the entire planet under one single umbrella with
simplicity and high capacity as a result of a combination of ground
and satellite networks. The Sigfox ecosystem and customers will
experience satellite usage without modifying their existing devices.
“With its unique coverage and large quantity of connected devices,
Sigfox definitely demonstrates its performance and relevance. Tier one
customers around the globe acknowledge our value proposition with a high
level of satisfaction. It’s no longer a dream to track assets across
continents with a few dollar trackers with years of autonomy. Only a 0G
network can deliver such performance. But it’s never enough, save the
date for Sigfox Connect in Singapore” said Ludovic Le Moan, CEO
and Co-Founder of Sigfox.
