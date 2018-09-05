Sight Machine Partners with Macnica Networks to Grow and Serve Customers in Japan

Sight Machine Inc., the category leader for digital manufacturing, today
announced a strategic partnership with Macnica Networks Corp., one of
Japan's leading value-added distributors for advanced network products
and information technology, expanding Sight Machine’s presence in the
Japan market.
Demand for Sight Machine’s technology has surged in Japan as the
country’s manufacturers embrace digital transformation initiatives as a
way to continue improving their operational excellence. With customers
across the automotive, food and beverage, chemicals and electronics
categories, the Japanese and Asia-Pacific regions have become Sight
Machine’s fastest-growing markets. The company last year opened an
office in Tokyo, joining existing Sight Machine offices in Taipei, San
Francisco, and Ann Arbor, Mich.
Sight Machine has entered into a reseller partnership with Macnica
Networks, which provides systems integration services for a wide range
of Japanese manufacturers.
“Digital transformation is a global initiative, and to respond to global
needs we need a global presence,” said Lawrence Kosick, VP of Japan and
Asia-Pacific for Sight Machine. “Macnica’s deep experience with
integration and implementation of data solutions for manufacturers will
help serve our growing set of customers in Japan.”
“Sight Machine’s unique expertise and experience in the digital
transformation of manufacturing make it an important partner in Industry
4.0,” said Jun Ikeda, Macnica Networks President. “Sight Machine will be
a tremendous asset in helping our customers across industries use their
manufacturing data to improve operations and profitability.”
Sight Machine’s digital manufacturing platform helps manufacturers
address critical challenges in visibility, quality and productivity
throughout the enterprise. It provides the core capability needed for
the digital transformation of manufacturing, applying real-time
analytics to a client’s data digital twin, a dynamic mirror of a
company’s plants, lines, machines, products and processes. Sight
Machine’s architecture melds the power of data collection at the edge
with the processing power and cross-factory visibility of the cloud.
About Sight Machine
Sight Machine is powering the digital transformation of manufacturing,
used by Global 500 companies to make better, faster decisions about
their operations. Sight Machine’s digital manufacturing platform,
purpose-built for discrete and process manufacturing, uses artificial
intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to help address
critical challenges in quality and productivity throughout the
enterprise. For more information, please visit www.sightmachine.com.
