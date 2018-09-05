Log in
Sight Machine Partners with Macnica Networks to Grow and Serve Customers in Japan

09/05/2018

Sight Machine Inc., the category leader for digital manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership with Macnica Networks Corp., one of Japan's leading value-added distributors for advanced network products and information technology, expanding Sight Machine’s presence in the Japan market.

Demand for Sight Machine’s technology has surged in Japan as the country’s manufacturers embrace digital transformation initiatives as a way to continue improving their operational excellence. With customers across the automotive, food and beverage, chemicals and electronics categories, the Japanese and Asia-Pacific regions have become Sight Machine’s fastest-growing markets. The company last year opened an office in Tokyo, joining existing Sight Machine offices in Taipei, San Francisco, and Ann Arbor, Mich.

Sight Machine has entered into a reseller partnership with Macnica Networks, which provides systems integration services for a wide range of Japanese manufacturers.

“Digital transformation is a global initiative, and to respond to global needs we need a global presence,” said Lawrence Kosick, VP of Japan and Asia-Pacific for Sight Machine. “Macnica’s deep experience with integration and implementation of data solutions for manufacturers will help serve our growing set of customers in Japan.”

“Sight Machine’s unique expertise and experience in the digital transformation of manufacturing make it an important partner in Industry 4.0,” said Jun Ikeda, Macnica Networks President. “Sight Machine will be a tremendous asset in helping our customers across industries use their manufacturing data to improve operations and profitability.”

Sight Machine’s digital manufacturing platform helps manufacturers address critical challenges in visibility, quality and productivity throughout the enterprise. It provides the core capability needed for the digital transformation of manufacturing, applying real-time analytics to a client’s data digital twin, a dynamic mirror of a company’s plants, lines, machines, products and processes. Sight Machine’s architecture melds the power of data collection at the edge with the processing power and cross-factory visibility of the cloud.

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine is powering the digital transformation of manufacturing, used by Global 500 companies to make better, faster decisions about their operations. Sight Machine’s digital manufacturing platform, purpose-built for discrete and process manufacturing, uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to help address critical challenges in quality and productivity throughout the enterprise. For more information, please visit www.sightmachine.com.


© Business Wire 2018
