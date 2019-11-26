Sight Sciences to Present at 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company transforming the two fastest growing segments in ophthalmology and optometry, glaucoma and dry eye disease, today announced that the company’s management is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Paul Badawi, CEO, and Jesse Selnick, CFO, are slated to present on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

About Sight Sciences

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences has developed, and is now commercial with intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases. The company's surgical glaucoma product portfolio features the OMNI® Surgical System, a dually-indicated device that facilitates the performance of both trabeculotomy and transluminal viscoelastic delivery. Using proprietary multi-modal functionality, OMNI allows surgeons to target all three sources of resistance in the conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm's canal, and collector channels) with a single device and single corneal incision.

The company's non-surgical Dry Eye product portfolio consists of TearCare® for ophthalmologists and optometrists. TearCare is a software-controlled, wearable eyelid technology that delivers highly targeted and adjustable heat to the meibomian glands of the eyelids. Leveraging the full functionality of the blinking eye, proprietary SmartLid™ technology is designed to facilitate natural meibum expression when meibum is in its softened phase. TearCare's innovative, "equipment-light" product design and the intuitive procedure it facilitates create a highly attractive clinical and economic model for eye care providers.

