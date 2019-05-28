SightLife : Announces 100,000 Corneal Transplants in India Since Program Inception in 2009

Today, SightLife, the US-based global nonprofit, announced that together
with its partners in India, 100,000 individuals suffering from corneal
blindness have had their sight restored through a corneal transplant in
the last ten years since operations began in India. SightLife is a
nonprofit global health organization dedicated to eliminating corneal
blindness by 2040.
“We are incredibly proud of this milestone because it’s a testament of
the hard work by our partners and supporters in India over the last
decade,” said CEO Claire Bonilla. “But more importantly, it means that
100,000 individuals have not only had their sight restored, but also
their independence and livelihood, which ultimately contributes to a
better and more sustainable world for future generations.”
“This is a monumental achievement and exemplary of the importance of
partnership in eliminating corneal blindness,” said Eye Bank Association
of India (EBAI) President, Dr. Gobinda Mukherjee.
SightLife commenced operations in India to address the rapidly growing
number of corneal blind in the country, estimated at more than six
million. Corneal blindness is one of the most common causes of blindness
in India. Leveraging decades of experience in the US, SightLife built
its global programs which focus on advocating for policy change to
increase access to donors and care, preventing corneal blindness,
training corneal care providers to ensure access to quality care,
strengthening eye banking systems to increase the number of high-quality
transplantable corneas, and creating access to innovative solutions.
“SightLife is compassionately changing lives by transforming health
systems to treat preventable blindness and restore sight,” said
SightLife Vice President, Atul Kapoor. “Across India, we collaborate
with 23 partners – eye bank institutions, hospitals, government
organizations, nonprofits, and the Eye Bank Association of India,
working together to achieve our mission of eliminating corneal blindness
worldwide by 2040.”
In late 2016, SightLife partnered with King George Medical University
(KGMU) and The Hans Foundation (THF) to open a state-of-the-art eye bank
and center of excellence in Uttar Pradesh – the KGMU UP Community Eye
Bank. The eye bank provides a full scope of services, including
counseling for families, cornea recovery and processing, distribution of
corneal tissue to surgeons and training for technicians and surgeons.
The year before the eye bank opened, only 650 transplants were performed
across the whole state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). In its first year, the eye
bank facilitated over 400 transplants and to date has provided tissues
for sight restoring surgeries for more than 1,350 individuals.
“We’ve made significant progress, but there is a lot of work ahead,”
said Anurag Taneja, SightLife Director of Partner Account Management.
“To truly eliminate corneal blindness, we must continue to foster
partnerships for sustainable development, bring new, innovative products
and technologies to more people, and scale models that work in India and
beyond.”
There are 12.7 million people in the world needlessly suffering from
corneal blindness, which is the scarring of the cornea caused by disease
or injury. This condition goes beyond not being able to see the world
around you or the faces of your loved ones; it could mean falling out of
the education system, becoming unemployed, or being unable to care for
your family. But there is hope – 80 percent of corneal blindness is
preventable or treatable. Through its multi-faceted programs, SightLife
is on a mission to reach these 12.7 million by continuing to
exponentially scale their work in India and around the world.
About SightLife
Founded in 1969 and based in Seattle, Washington, SightLife is a
nonprofit global health organization dedicated to eliminating corneal
blindness worldwide by 2040. Preventing and treating corneal blindness
through early intervention and corneal transplant has a profound impact
on patients, their families, and their communities – everyone should be
able to experience the joy and possibilities that vision brings. With
partners in more than 30 countries, SightLife is changing millions of
lives around the globe by preventing blindness and restoring sight. www.sightlife.org
