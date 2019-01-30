Sigilon Therapeutics : Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Patent Issued

Portfolio Covers 16 Patent Families Across Major Markets

Sigilon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops Shielded Living TherapeuticsTM, today announced the expansion of its patent portfolio with a newly granted U.S. patent (Patent No. US 10,172,791 B2) that further builds on the company’s strong intellectual property position.

The patent, which was granted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Children’s Medical Center Corporation, is exclusively licensed to Sigilon. This is the fourth issued U.S. patent in the Sigilon portfolio, which includes three ex-U.S. patents and over 50 pending patent applications in all major markets. The company’s broad and deep patent portfolio and proprietary know-how is represented by 16 patent families (exclusively licensed and Sigilon-owned), which cover all elements of the product platform — from underlying chemistry to cells to encapsulation — as well as therapeutic uses in core diseases.

The Shielded Living Therapeutics product platform consists of novel engineered human cells that are encased in a proprietary immune-shielding matrix and placed in the body. These Shielded Living Therapeutics then produce therapeutic proteins in a programmable and durable fashion, without generating fibrosis or immune rejection.

“The continued growth of our rich patent portfolio pertaining to the technology and use of Shielded Living Therapeutics is very exciting,” said Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigilon. “By further building this portfolio, we are expanding the therapeutic possibilities for the Shielded Living Therapeutics product platform to reach an even greater range of serious chronic diseases — and ultimately, to improve patients’ lives.”

Sigilon Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company creating functional cures for chronic diseases using Shielded Living Therapeutics. To create Shielded Living Therapeutics, we engineer novel human cells that we encase in a proprietary immune-shielding matrix and place in the body. These Shielded Living Therapeutics then produce therapeutic proteins in a programmable and durable fashion, without generating fibrosis or immune rejection. Sigilon was founded and created by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

