Sigilon Therapeutics : Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Patent Issued

Sigilon
Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and
develops Shielded Living TherapeuticsTM, today announced the
expansion of its patent portfolio with a newly granted U.S. patent
(Patent No. US 10,172,791 B2) that further builds on the company’s
strong intellectual property position.
The patent, which was granted to the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology and the Children’s Medical Center Corporation, is exclusively
licensed to Sigilon. This is the fourth issued U.S. patent in the
Sigilon portfolio, which includes three ex-U.S. patents and over 50
pending patent applications in all major markets. The company’s broad
and deep patent portfolio and proprietary know-how is represented by 16
patent families (exclusively licensed and Sigilon-owned), which cover
all elements of the product platform — from underlying chemistry to
cells to encapsulation — as well as therapeutic uses in core diseases.
The Shielded Living Therapeutics product platform consists of novel
engineered human cells that are encased in a proprietary
immune-shielding matrix and placed in the body. These Shielded Living
Therapeutics then produce therapeutic proteins in a programmable and
durable fashion, without generating fibrosis or immune rejection.
“The continued growth of our rich patent portfolio pertaining to the
technology and use of Shielded Living Therapeutics is very exciting,”
said Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive
Officer of Sigilon. “By further building this portfolio, we are
expanding the therapeutic possibilities for the Shielded Living
Therapeutics product platform to reach an even greater range of serious
chronic diseases — and ultimately, to improve patients’ lives.”
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company creating functional
cures for chronic diseases using Shielded Living Therapeutics. To create
Shielded Living Therapeutics, we engineer novel human cells that we
encase in a proprietary immune-shielding matrix and place in the body.
These Shielded Living Therapeutics then produce therapeutic proteins in
a programmable and durable fashion, without generating fibrosis or
immune rejection. Sigilon was founded and created by Flagship Pioneering
in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of
the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005098/en/