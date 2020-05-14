Sigma Announces April Grand Prize #SigmaShotAtHome Winners

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading camera, photography lens, cine lens, flash and accessories manufacturer, has chosen its first monthly grand prize winners for its #SigmaShotAtHome contest from its pool of weekly April winners. Marcel Lecours, founder and art director at SimpleFly Creative, won for his photo submission, Self Portrait of a Quarantined Dad and Marshall Victory, cinematographer, won for his short film, Mano A Mano .



“In the first month of #SigmaShotAtHome, we reviewed hundreds of incredible, overwhelmingly creative photo and cine submissions,” says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President, Sigma Corporation of America. “Both ‘Mano A Mano’ and ‘Self Portrait of a Quarantined Dad’ exemplified the spirit of #SigmaShotAtHome and tapped into some universal quarantine feelings with precision and levity. Congratulations to both of our April grand prize winners and to all our weekly winners from the month!”

Since the contest kickoff, Sigma has received over 800 #SigmaShotAtHome entries, which were narrowed down to one photo and one cine winner each week. Both grand prize winning submissions were selected from the pool of weekly winners. Entries were judged by a panel of Sigma photography and cinematography professionals based on creativity, originality and adherence to the theme of “shot at home.” Each winner will receive a $1000 American Express gift card and will be considered for the overall contest grand prize of a Sigma fp + 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens .

About Mano A Mano

Victory discusses his creative approach to his short film, “With the limitations of quarantine, I initially wanted to challenge myself to make a film that required no one else and could be achieved without VFX. While watching Yuen Woo-Ping's ‘The Magnificent Butcher’ (1979), I saw this incredible hand calligraphy fight, and I thought, ‘What if they were fighting over hand washing?’ That premise and the quarantine limitations truly provided this creative outlet of telling a relevant and topical story. In the end, I did collaborate with Leo Chor on post-production sound whose work and feedback were invaluable but for the actual physical production, I relied on whatever was available to achieve the shots I was going for.”

Watch Mano A Mano here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_WCT0Ugpix/

Watch how Victory created and filmed the practical effects of Mano A Mano here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_fWtAXgs7X/

About Self Portrait of a Quarantined Dad

Lecours explains the inspiration behind his self portrait, “Like so many others, my wife and I have been balancing working from home and taking care of our twin 4 year old daughters during this quarantine. On the afternoon I took this photo, it was my turn to watch the girls, and they decided I was in need of a makeover. They had me sit down in their playroom while they went to work on me. After a while, my wife passed by, took one look at me and said I looked like the poster boy for quarantined parents all over the world. So I asked her to grab my camera, tripod and shutter release cable and bring it to me. I got lucky that there was some pretty nice light coming in through the playroom window and that the girls were distracted for long enough to let me fire off a few shots. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Check out Self Portrait of a Quarantined Dad here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-0GpUbg6aX/

Enter #SigmaShotAtHome For a Chance to Win!

With no specific lens or camera requirements, the contest is open to all professional and amateur U.S. creatives. Running weekly since April 6th and continuing through June 26th, 2020, #sigmashotathome is hosted online. There is no entry fee and participants are invited to submit up to ten entries each week. For complete contest details as well as rules and regulations please visit: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/sigmashotathome

