Sigma Brings 11 L-Mount Lenses and Adapter to WPPI 2019; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Highly anticipated, Sigma is making good on its
commitment to the L-Mount Alliance with the unveiling of 11 Art series
primes with a native Leica L mount. Also announced is the MC-21 Adapter
for Canon EF and Sigma SA lenses.
B&H Photo would like to share Sigma’s announcement of eleven
L-mount lenses and the MC-21
Mount Converter Lens Adapter, at WPPI 2019. This is the first step
in Sigma’s journey as a member of the L-Mount Alliance, with Leica and
Panasonic, and is a significant release for those interested in the
existing, newly released, and upcoming L-mount ecosystem. This includes
the Panasonic S Series, Leica’s L Series, and future Sigma cameras.
These native lenses promise excellent support and compatibility with
L-mount cameras, and the adapters make it easy for photographers to use
their existing stable of Sigma SA and Sigma-created Canon EF lenses.
As they did with the Sony E mount a year ago, Sigma’s L-mount release
includes its Art
series primes. This list, in its entirety, features the 14mm f/1.8,
20mm f/1.4, 24mm f/1.4, 28mm f/1.4, 35mm f/1.4, 40mm f/1.4, 50mm f/1.4,
70mm f/2.8 Macro, 85mm f/1.4, 105mm f/1.4, and 135mm f/1.8. This is an
exceptional range of lenses that have all been very well received when
they were released for other systems. It also makes newly released
camera systems, such as the Panasonic S1 and S1R, more viable for more
photographers. These lenses feature optimized autofocus for L-mount
cameras, support in-body stabilization, have aberration corrections
pre-loaded, and offer a more secure fitting than an adapter can. Sigma
will soon be offering the L mount as part of its Mount Conversion
Service.
That’s not all, because the MC-21 Mount Converter Lens Adapter is on its
way, too. Available in two versions, one for Sigma
SA lenses and another for Sigma-created
Canon EF glass, the MC-21 will allow users to mount their existing
library of lenses on a new L-mount camera body. The adapter brings with
it AF-S support and has a built-in LED that indicates operational
status. Additionally, it has flocking on the inside and comes with a
tripod mount. The adapter will support 29 lenses at launch. For more
details, please visit the B&H website.
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio
equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable
entertainment, B&H
is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and
excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has
been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and
enlightening articles. The B
and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational
content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product
overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event
Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and
interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into
this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here.
In addition to videos, the B&H Explora
blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides,
and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore,
located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at
the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display,
the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the
latest gear.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006229/en/