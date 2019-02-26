Sigma Brings 11 L-Mount Lenses and Adapter to WPPI 2019; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Highly anticipated, Sigma is making good on its commitment to the L-Mount Alliance with the unveiling of 11 Art series primes with a native Leica L mount. Also announced is the MC-21 Adapter for Canon EF and Sigma SA lenses.

B&H Photo would like to share Sigma’s announcement of eleven L-mount lenses and the MC-21 Mount Converter Lens Adapter, at WPPI 2019. This is the first step in Sigma’s journey as a member of the L-Mount Alliance, with Leica and Panasonic, and is a significant release for those interested in the existing, newly released, and upcoming L-mount ecosystem. This includes the Panasonic S Series, Leica’s L Series, and future Sigma cameras. These native lenses promise excellent support and compatibility with L-mount cameras, and the adapters make it easy for photographers to use their existing stable of Sigma SA and Sigma-created Canon EF lenses.

As they did with the Sony E mount a year ago, Sigma’s L-mount release includes its Art series primes. This list, in its entirety, features the 14mm f/1.8, 20mm f/1.4, 24mm f/1.4, 28mm f/1.4, 35mm f/1.4, 40mm f/1.4, 50mm f/1.4, 70mm f/2.8 Macro, 85mm f/1.4, 105mm f/1.4, and 135mm f/1.8. This is an exceptional range of lenses that have all been very well received when they were released for other systems. It also makes newly released camera systems, such as the Panasonic S1 and S1R, more viable for more photographers. These lenses feature optimized autofocus for L-mount cameras, support in-body stabilization, have aberration corrections pre-loaded, and offer a more secure fitting than an adapter can. Sigma will soon be offering the L mount as part of its Mount Conversion Service.

That’s not all, because the MC-21 Mount Converter Lens Adapter is on its way, too. Available in two versions, one for Sigma SA lenses and another for Sigma-created Canon EF glass, the MC-21 will allow users to mount their existing library of lenses on a new L-mount camera body. The adapter brings with it AF-S support and has a built-in LED that indicates operational status. Additionally, it has flocking on the inside and comes with a tripod mount. The adapter will support 29 lenses at launch. For more details, please visit the B&H website.

