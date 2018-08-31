Log in
Sigma Koki : Notice of end of production and replacement of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set

08/31/2018 | 04:57am CEST
  • Notice of end of production and replacement of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set

August, 2018
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Notice of end of production and replacement of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

Please be announced that Sigma Koki will end the sale of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set once the current stocks have been depleted.
(The current stock status can be seen on the web site.)

The replacement product is DM-20 Chronometer Driver Set and it has the same specifications as DK-20.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Thank you for your continued support.

　 Discontinued item Replacement
Part number DK-20 DM-20
Product name Chronometer Driver Set Chronometer Driver Set
Price 1,300 [JPY] 1,300 [JPY]
Size #0000、#000、#00、#0、#1 (2pcs.) #0000、#000、#00、#0、#1 (2pcs.)

Sincerely,

Disclaimer

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 02:56:01 UTC
