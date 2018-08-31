Sigma Koki : Notice of end of production and replacement of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set

-
-
-
Notice of end of production and replacement of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set
August, 2018
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department
Dear Valued Customers,
Thank you very much for your constant patronage.
Please be announced that Sigma Koki will end the sale of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set once the current stocks have been depleted.
(The current stock status can be seen on the web site.)
The replacement product is DM-20 Chronometer Driver Set and it has the same specifications as DK-20.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Thank you for your continued support.
Discontinued item
Replacement
Part number
DK-20
DM-20
Product name
Chronometer Driver Set
Chronometer Driver Set
Price
1,300 [JPY]
1,300 [JPY]
Size
#0000、#000、#00、#0、#1 (2pcs.)
#0000、#000、#00、#0、#1 (2pcs.)
Sincerely,
Disclaimer
