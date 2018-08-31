Sigma Koki : Notice of end of production and replacement of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set

HOME >

Notice of end of production and replacement of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set

August, 2018

SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.

Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Notice of end of production and replacement of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

Please be announced that Sigma Koki will end the sale of DK-20 Chronometer Driver Set once the current stocks have been depleted.

(The current stock status can be seen on the web site.)

The replacement product is DM-20 Chronometer Driver Set and it has the same specifications as DK-20.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Thank you for your continued support.



Discontinued item Replacement Part number DK-20 DM-20 Product name Chronometer Driver Set Chronometer Driver Set Price 1,300 [JPY] 1,300 [JPY] Size #0000、#000、#00、#0、#1 (2pcs.) #0000、#000、#00、#0、#1 (2pcs.)

Sincerely,