Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sigma Koki : Notice of part number and specification change of AC adapter (PAT-001-POW1)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 10:05pm EDT
  • HOME >
  • IMPORTANT >
  • Notice of part number and specification change of AC adapter (PAT-001-POW1)

August, 2019
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Notice of part number and specification change of AC adapter (PAT-001-POW1)

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

IPlease be announced that the some of the specifications and part number of AC adapter (PAT-001-POW1) will be changed to comply with China Compulsory Certification (CCC Certification) and US Department of Energy External Power Supply Regulation Level 6(DoE Level VI).

The successor product, AC adapter (AC-ADP-2427) will be ready at December, 2019. Please refer the table below for the difference.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

���� PAT-001-POW1 AC-ADP-2427
Part number 6,000 6,000
Price �Ρ�� 120(L)��60(W)��35.5(H) 115(L)��53(W)��38(H)
Weight��kg�� Approx. 0.3 Approx. 0.3
DoE Level Level IV Level VI
CCC - ��

Disclaimer

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 02:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50pAMERICAN RESOURCES : Files Updated Bid to Purchase Blackjewel, L.L.C. Properties in Eastern United States
PU
10:50pDENSO : The Korea Fair Trade Commission's Announcement Concerning the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act Related to Certain Automotive Components
PU
10:48pOil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
RE
10:47pOil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
RE
10:46pOil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
RE
10:45pAXX : Won't oppose Wesfarmers' proposed acquisition of Catch 232 KB
PU
10:45pWESFARMERS : Acquisition of Catch Group Holdings Limited - ACCC clearance 244 KB
PU
10:45pGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere Commences Ramp-up
PU
10:45pGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gruyere JV Diggers & Dealers Site Visit Presentation – August 2019
PU
10:43pDENSO : The Korea Fair Trade Commission's Announcement Concerning the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act Related to Certain Automotive Components
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback
2XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -July 2019
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone
4Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
5Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group