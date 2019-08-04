Sigma Koki : Notice of part number and specification change of AC adapter (PAT-001-POW1)

HOME >

Notice of part number and specification change of AC adapter (PAT-001-POW1)

August, 2019

SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.

Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

IPlease be announced that the some of the specifications and part number of AC adapter (PAT-001-POW1) will be changed to comply with China Compulsory Certification (CCC Certification) and US Department of Energy External Power Supply Regulation Level 6(DoE Level VI).

The successor product, AC adapter (AC-ADP-2427) will be ready at December, 2019. Please refer the table below for the difference.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,