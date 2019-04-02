Log in
Sigma Koki : Notice of specification change of optical baseplate (OBC)

0
04/02/2019
April, 2019
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Notice of specification change of optical baseplate (OBC)

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

Please be announced that the specification of optical baseplate (OBC) will be changed due to the soaring cost of materials.

The following specifications will be changed from the next production in order. There will be no change in the part number or price.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

■Optical Baseplate　Catalogue Code：W6032

＜Products＞

Part Number
Top surface tapping
M4 M6 1/4-20UNC
OBC-3045 OBC-3045-M6 OBC-3045-1/4UU
OBC-4545 OBC-4545-M6 OBC-4545-1/4UU
OBC-4560 OBC-4560-M6 OBC-4560-1/4UU

＜Description of change＞

　 Before After
Surface treatment Black anodized satin Black anodized
Position of marking Side Top

＜Position of marking image (reference)＞

Before After

Marking on side

Marking on top

Disclaimer

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 02:51:10 UTC
