Sigma Koki : Notice of specification change of optical baseplate (OBC)

Notice of specification change of optical baseplate (OBC)

April, 2019

SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.

Sales Department

Please be announced that the specification of optical baseplate (OBC) will be changed due to the soaring cost of materials.

The following specifications will be changed from the next production in order. There will be no change in the part number or price.

