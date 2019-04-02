Sigma Koki : Notice of specification change of optical baseplate (OBC)

-
Notice of specification change of optical baseplate (OBC)
April, 2019
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department
Dear Valued Customers,
Thank you very much for your constant patronage.
Please be announced that the specification of optical baseplate (OBC) will be changed due to the soaring cost of materials.
The following specifications will be changed from the next production in order. There will be no change in the part number or price.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
Thank you for your continued support.
Sincerely,
■Optical Baseplate Catalogue Code：W6032
＜Products＞
|
Part Number
|
Top surface tapping
|
M4
|
M6
|
1/4-20UNC
|
OBC-3045
|
OBC-3045-M6
|
OBC-3045-1/4UU
|
OBC-4545
|
OBC-4545-M6
|
OBC-4545-1/4UU
|
OBC-4560
|
OBC-4560-M6
|
OBC-4560-1/4UU
＜Description of change＞
|
|
Before
|
After
|
Surface treatment
|
Black anodized satin
|
Black anodized
|
Position of marking
|
Side
|
Top
＜Position of marking image (reference)＞
|
Before
|
After
|
Marking on side
|
Marking on top
Disclaimer
Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 02:51:10 UTC