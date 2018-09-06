Sigma Koki : Notice of the Part Number Change due to Digital Scale Change

-
-
-
Notice of the Part Number Change due to Digital Scale Change
September, 2018
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department
Dear Valued Customers,
Notice of the Part Number Change due to Digital Scale Change
Thank you very much for your constant patronage.
We would like to announce that digital scales used in the TAMC-LS stages will be changed due to the product change by the manufacture. Along this change, part numbers are changed as follows.
There is no change in basic performance, however, there is a slight change in appearance.
Please refer to the product page of web catalog.
Current model will be discontinued after the stock is sold out.
(*Stock status can be checked by product page of web catalog.)
When you request/order the current model, please be noted that there is a possibility that part number will be changed if the old model is out of stock.
