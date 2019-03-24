Sigma Koki : Notice of the part number and specification change of LED light source device (SLA)

HOME >

Notice of the part number and specification change of LED light source device (SLA)

March, 2019

SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.

Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

Please be announced that LED light source device (SLA-100A) will be discontinued due to the end of production of the parts used with SLA-100A once current stocks have been sold out.

We would like to introduce LED light source device (SLA-100B) as a successor product.

The specification of the LED such as color temperature or average luminance will be changed but the external dimensions, mounting of the light guide and the price will be kept.

Please refer the table below for the detail of the difference.

SLA-100B is planned to be sold from early July.

Please be noted that the LED light source device is subject to change to the successor product once the current stocks had been sold out even if requested for quotation or ordered for the current model. The stock status can be checked from the product page of our web catalog.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,