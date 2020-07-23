Sigma Labs : XBRL Q2 2020

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
|
Document and Entity Information - shares
|
6 Months Ended
|
Document And Entity Information
|
|
|
Entity Registrant Name
|
SIGMA LABS, INC.
|
|
Entity Central Index Key
|
0000788611
|
|
Document Type
|
10-Q
|
|
Document Period End Date
|
Jun. 30, 2020
|
|
Amendment Flag
|
false
|
|
Current Fiscal Year End Date
|
--12-31
|
|
Entity Current Reporting Status
|
Yes
|
|
Entity Interactive Data Current
|
Yes
|
|
Entity Filer Category
|
Non-accelerated Filer
|
|
Entity Small Business Flag
|
true
|
|
Entity Emerging Growth Company
|
false
|
|
Entity Shell Company
|
false
|
|
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
|
|
3,926,362
|
Document Fiscal Period Focus
|
Q2
|
|
Document Fiscal Year Focus
|
2020
|
Disclaimer
Sigma Labs Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:20:00 UTC