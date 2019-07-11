Sigma Launches Lens Line for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Sigma has just announced a trio of new lenses that are designed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Available for L-Mount and Sony E-mount systems, they include a 45mm f/2.8, 35mm f/1.2, and 14-24mm f/2.8

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary, 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art, and 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lenses. These three new releases are the first lenses Sigma has released that have been developed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless systems, specifically for L-Mount and Sony E-mount cameras.

Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1492966-REG/sigma_360965_45mm_f_2_8_dg_dn.html

Joining the Contemporary series, the 45mm f/2.8 balances all its features to create a compact, high-performing lens. It offers high resolution with smooth, pleasing bokeh. It also has a minimum focus distance of just 9.4" and a high-speed stepping motor for autofocus. Additionally, it has a physical aperture ring, even though it manages to keep an ultra-compact form factor that is ideal for compact mirrorless cameras.

Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1492968-REG/sigma_341965_35mm_f_1_2_dg_dn.html

The first f/1.2 prime from Sigma and the world’s first autofocusing 35mm f/1.2 prime for full-frame mirrorless lens the 35mm f/1.2 Art lens. Using advanced optics, this lens can resolve greater than 50MP of resolution and has a fast f/1.2 aperture for outstanding light gathering and depth-of-field control. A Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM) is also used for fast, silent autofocus in stills and video, while a physical aperture ring is available that can be de-clicked for complete tactile control. It is weather sealed and offers an AFL button for additional control.

Finally, the 14-24mm f/2.8 Art lens is designed to provide outstanding sharpness and minimal aberrations. This makes it an amazing choice for astrophotography. Low dispersion glass and a Nano Porous Coating help control aberrations and flare, while a stepping motor guarantees fast, silent AF for stills and video. For handling, the mirrorless-focused design means it can be smaller and lighter than DSLR counterparts while still ensuring high quality. Additionally, the lens is weather-sealed with a water- and oil-repellent coating on the front element and incorporates a rear filter holder.

Sigma14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1492972-REG/sigma_213965_14_24mm_f_2_8_dg_dn.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005168/en/