SigmaTron International : FORM 10-K

07/25/2019 | 06:15am EDT
Form 10-K - Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405]:
SEC Accession No. 0000915358-19-000010
Filing Date
2019-07-25
Accepted
2019-07-24 18:15:03
Documents
87
Period of Report
2019-04-30

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 10-K sgma-20190430x10k.htm 10-K 2529555
2 EX-23.1 sgma-20190430xex23_1.htm EX-23.1 15306
3 EX-31.1 sgma-20190430xex31_1.htm EX-31.1 17925
4 EX-31.2 sgma-20190430xex31_2.htm EX-31.2 18681
5 EX-32.1 sgma-20190430xex32_1.htm EX-32.1 11674
6 EX-32.2 sgma-20190430xex32_2.htm EX-32.2 11277
7 GRAPHIC sgma-20190430xex23_1g001.jpg GRAPHIC 3025
Complete submission text file 0000915358-19-000010.txt 12477498

Data Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
8 EX-101.INS sgma-20190430.xml EX-101.INS 3634375
9 EX-101.SCH sgma-20190430.xsd EX-101.SCH 57912
10 EX-101.CAL sgma-20190430_cal.xml EX-101.CAL 98350
11 EX-101.DEF sgma-20190430_def.xml EX-101.DEF 174090
12 EX-101.LAB sgma-20190430_lab.xml EX-101.LAB 493276
13 EX-101.PRE sgma-20190430_pre.xml EX-101.PRE 423837
Mailing Address 2201 LANDMEIER ROADELK GROVE VILLAGE IL 60007
Business Address 2201 LANDMEIER RDELK GROVE VILLAGE IL 60007 847-956-8000
SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC (Filer) CIK: 0000915358 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 363918470 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 0430
Type: 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 000-23248 | Film No.: 19971972
SIC: 3672 Printed Circuit Boards
Assistant Director 3

Disclaimer

SigmaTron International Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 10:14:02 UTC
