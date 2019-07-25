SigmaTron International : FORM 10-K

Form 10-K - Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405]:
SEC Accession No. 0000915358-19-000010
Filing Date
2019-07-25
Accepted
2019-07-24 18:15:03
Documents
87
Period of Report
2019-04-30
Mailing Address 2201 LANDMEIER ROADELK GROVE VILLAGE IL 60007
Business Address 2201 LANDMEIER RDELK GROVE VILLAGE IL 60007 847-956-8000
SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC (Filer) CIK: 0000915358 (see all company filings)
IRS No.: 363918470 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 0430
Type: 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 000-23248 | Film No.: 19971972
SIC: 3672 Printed Circuit Boards
Assistant Director 3
Disclaimer
SigmaTron International Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 10:14:02 UTC