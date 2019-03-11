Log in
SigmaXL Inc. Announces Release of Version 8.1

03/11/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

KITCHENER, Ontario, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 8.1.

Screenshot of Taguchi graphs
Screenshot of Taguchi graphs


A Primer on the Taguchi Method – Ranjit K. Roy
A Primer on the Taguchi Method – Ranjit K. Roy


“SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes.  As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course.  Version 8.1 adds Taguchi Design of Experiments (DOE) Templates,” said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.

Features of the Taguchi DOE Templates include:

  • Taguchi Orthogonal Arrays include:
    º 2 Level: L4, L8, L12, L16
    º 3 Level: L9, L27
    º Mixed 2/3 Level: L18
  • Available Signal-to-Noise Ratios:
    º Nominal is Best
    º Nominal is Best (Variance Only)
    º Nominal is Best (Mean Square Deviation with Target)
    º Larger is Better
    º Smaller is Better
  • Fill in the blanks template, charts automatically update
  • Levels are discrete categorical so may be numeric or text
  • Predicted Response Calculator and Charts for Mean, Standard Deviation (or Ln Standard Deviation) and Signal-to-Noise Ratio
  • Up to 27 Replications for Outer Array (i.e., support up to L27 Outer Array)
  • Pareto of Deltas (Effects) and ANOVA SS (Sum-of-Squares) % Contribution (for Main Effects and Two-Way Interactions)
  • Main Effects Plot and Interaction Plots (if applicable)
  • For designs with aliased interactions, a drop-down list of available aliased interactions is provided.  This is much easier to use than Linear Graphs. 
  • Column assignments to Orthogonal Array are optimized to ensure maximum design resolution.

Dr. Ranjit K. Roy, Consultant and Author of the book A Primer On The Taguchi Method: “The newer capabilities you introduced in the Taguchi Templates of SigmaXL are very useful. The common experiment design options you now offer (Templates on use of L-4, L-8, …, L-27 orthogonal arrays), are quite pragmatic and user-friendly. Most application minded practitioners should find these templates very attractive for their experimental designs and analyses tasks. Users can now easily design a Taguchi experiment using a selected template and carry out the trial conditions. Once the test results are entered, analyses are performed instantly, saving valuable time for interpretation of experimental outcomes.”

A free 30-day trial version is available for download from the SigmaXL website at: www.SigmaXL.com.

About SigmaXL Inc.
SigmaXL is a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Lean Six Sigma tools and Monte Carlo Simulation. SigmaXL customers include market leaders like DHL, FedEx, Hanes, Motorola, NASA, Shell, Sonoco, Southwest Airlines and Tyson Foods. SigmaXL software is also used by numerous colleges, universities and government agencies.

For more information, visit http://www.SigmaXL.com or call 1-888-SigmaXL (888-744-6295).

Press Contact: Diane Tilley  (888) 744-6295

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9822bcf7-6eb0-47a0-98ae-9abd649d71a1

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/180dbdcc-6b08-4826-ab8c-85de3b61bf86

sigmaXL.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
