SignNow releases private cloud e-signature solution 2.0 for government organizations, heavily regulated industries, and the public sector

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to client requests from Government, Life Science, Engineering and Public sector industries for complete security and extra flexibility in operations, SignNow, th e highly ranked e-signature service according to Gartner Peer Insights , released version 2.0 of its private cloud e-signature solution, available as a virtual machine deployment. Now organizations and enterprises can easily deploy SignNow’s private cloud e-signature solution and sign documents using digital certificates that are stored on their Common Access Card (CAC) or PIV smart card from the security of their own digital environment.



The SignNow e-signature appliance solution provides a secure workspace within the platform of a client’s preference - Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, or VMware.



“Complete SignNow infrastructure now can be delivered as a standalone e-signing solution, fully adjusted per the specific needs and requests of your internal business operations”, says Eugene Gorelik, VP of Engineering at SignNow. “Once customers have deployed the SignNow private e-signature solution, they can onboard employees, e-sign NDAs, contracts and invoices using certificates on CAC and PIV cards. Critical business documents can be sent for signature through their own email servers along with detailed audit trails that are directly added to every document, ensuring absolute protection from third-party penetrations.”



The SignNow private cloud e-signature solution can be integrated with ServiceNow and Salesforce CRM, allowing organizations to generate pre-filled documents and get them signed without leaving their ServiceNow or Salesforce environments.



“Security-conscious ServiceNow users can just click one single button to generate a pre-filled contract, send it to suppliers, employers, and/or vendors and receive their signed contract in minutes – all within the integrity of their private on-premise instance that never has to touch the cloud”, says Ken Grohe, President at SignNow. “All digital signatures are certificate-based and you can easily validate the identity of a signer, the time of signing and detailed information about the signature certificate”.



SignNow guarantees full support during e-signature appliance deployment and follow-up consultations for troubleshooting whenever necessary.



SignNow’s private e-signature solution is the right choice for government and public sector organizations that deal with complex workflows and manage their business cycle internally using customized systems that operate on local servers with limited access to the cloud. The e-signature appliance deployment process usually takes no more than twenty minutes and consists of simple steps for starting the solution as a virtual machine and setting up a private SignNow organization.



The world’s leading companies and agencies of the U.S. Federal Government rely on the SignNow private e-signature solution: Account Control Technology, Bell County, BioReference Laboratories, The Fifth District Court of Appeal, Northside Center for Child Development, TA Realty, Tech Data Corporation.



Tech Data uses SignNow to improve our internal and external customer service while increasing our speed to revenue”, Bob Dutkowsky, CEO at Tech Data Corporation.





SignNow is a powerful and easy-to-use e-signature solution that allows customers to set up complex e-signature workflows and get documents approved faster. For its almost 6 million daily users, SignNow offers a desktop version of their software along with apps for both iOS and Android . SignNow also integrates with a number of different platforms including Salesforce, ServiceNow, NetSuite, SharePoint, Oracle, Google Suite and others.



All SignNow features and integrations are developed through personalized customer communication for maintaining the balance between flexible functionality on one side and rock-solid security and compliance on the other.

