Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SignPath Pharma, Inc. : Announces an Out-license Agreement of Its CorreQTTM Technology for Mitigation of QT Prolongation with Rain Therapeutics Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

SignPath Pharma (Salt Lake City UT) today announced the first commercial out-license of its proprietary CorreQT technology platform. SignPath entered into an agreement with Rain Therapeutics (Newark CA), which licenses SignPath’s CorreQT technology for use in conjunction with Rain’s proprietary lead compound, Tarlox® (tarloxotinib,) a potent pan-ErbB inhibitor in development as a treatment in various cancer indications.

SignPath’s CorreQT technology is a novel, patented, platform that eliminates cardiac arrhythmia (QT prolongation) which is a common side effect of many drugs. The CorreQT technology has been shown to effectively eliminate these cardiac side effects without negatively impacting the efficacy or pharmacokinetics of the drug target.

"We're excited to embark on a partnership to evaluate Signpath's CorreQT technology," said Avanish Vellanki, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain Therapeutics. "Initial non-clinical data have been very encouraging."

The Rain/SignPath license agreement provides for payments of up to $78 million upon achievement of development and commercial milestones, along with royalties on commercial sales of Tarlox products incorporating SignPath’s CorreQT technology.

“We anticipate that this will be the first of many commercial applications of our CorreQT technology. Cardiac arrhythmia is one of the biggest obstacles to drug safety, and our technology provides a solution for creating heart safe drugs by eliminating their pro-arrhythmic side effects,” said Kai Larson, CEO of SignPath. “The CorreQT technology has been successfully tested with 40 different pro-arrhythmic drug targets, including anti-depressants, antibiotics, anticancer, and other drug classes, completely eliminating QT prolongation in all of these drug targets. We believe that SignPath’s technology will become the preferred solution for addressing cardiac arrhythmia for both approved drugs and those in development.”

SignPath Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of heart safe drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. The first such drug, LipoCurcTM, an anti-cancer compound, has successfully completed Phase I human clinical trials. Further clinical trials with LipoCurcTM and SPP4040, SignPath’s proprietary adjuvant for mitigating cardio-toxicity, are planned for 2020.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:58pHYATT HOTELS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:58pDuring National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, NHPCO Encourages Consumers to Learn More about Value of Hospice Care
GL
02:57pNATIVE : Announces Six Months Results, Doubles Revenue to CHF 98.1 Million, Enters Final Stage of De-Leverage and Reorganization, Approves CHF 8 Million Convertible
PU
02:57pTHE LATEST : Progress made on Southern California fires
AQ
02:57pTIMBERLINE RESOURCES : Adds to the Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options
PU
02:57pPUBLIC SECTOR PROBLEM SOLVERS : Americas Edition
PU
02:57pTOLL BROTHERS : ClubCorp Acquires Seven Golf and Country Clubs from Toll Golf
AQ
02:57pNIOCAN : amends its $2.27 Million Secured Debenture to extend the maturity date
AQ
02:57pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Prepares for Rain & Wind Event
PU
02:57pALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats profit estimates, plans to boost marketing; shares surge
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group