Signal A.I. : Grows Global Footprint with Strategic North American and Asia-Pacific Expansion

Signal
A.I., the artificial intelligence-powered media monitoring,
reputation management, and market intelligence provider, today announced
a major expansion into North America. Following tremendous success in
the UK and US, Signal A.I. is putting additional investment into the
North American market to expand market coverage and support for regional
firms. In addition, the firm is opening its first office in Asia, based
in Hong Kong.
US Market Ripe for Innovation
In sectors bedeviled by fragmented and often manual processes for
finding relevant insights, Signal A.I. analyzes over 5 million articles
a day, pulling out quotes, companies, themes, people and sentiment,
automatically translating from nearly 50 languages across 200 countries,
surfacing information to business leaders in real-time.
Ranked as one of the UK’s fastest growing companies by the Financial
Times, Signal A.I. continues to scale extraordinarily fast, disrupting
the established market intelligence players with real-time, unlimited
and automated services. Signal A.I.’s award-winning product sits on the
world’s largest repository of news and premium content, exclusively
accessing both Factiva and Lexis-Nexis, and an ever-growing pool of 2.8
million sources including broadcast, international, online, trades,
social media, legal and regulatory information.
“Our goal is to build the world’s premier insights and intelligence
business, accessing the broadest and most diverse data sets available.
This expansion into North America and Asia demonstrates how rapidly we
are advancing our business and our technology,” said David Benigson,
Signal A.I.’s CEO and co-founder. “Organizations and agencies need more
powerful tools to gain deeper, unlimited market intelligence in
real-time. Signal A.I. fulfills this requirement and through our rapidly
expanding international presence, we can support even more global
clients with highly tailored market intelligence solutions at scale.”
New Leadership & Strategic Locations in New York and Hong Kong
With a strong roster of global clients, Signal A.I. provides
hyper-relevant, machine learning technology solutions to new and
existing clients in North America and internationally. Part of this
investment will be to grow US operations by expanding its New York base,
creating dozens of new jobs and opportunities within the industry.
The international expansion is led by Matt Brown, President, Americas &
Asia-Pacific, a veteran in driving rapid growth in global market
intelligence and communications technology businesses. Brown joins
Signal A.I. from Nasdaq, where he served as the Global Head of Sales for
Nasdaq’s corporate solutions business, then taking on the role of Senior
Vice President and GM for the digital communications, public relations
services, and media intelligence divisions, culminating in Brown
spearheading the successful divestiture of all three units. Prior to
Nasdaq, he held a variety of senior leadership positions across revenue
and operational functions at Thomson Reuters.
“Cutting edge A.I. and data science are in our business DNA, and we
harness both to solve core information insight challenges whether you
work in PR & Comms, risk, tax, and compliance, or M&A and business
development. Quite simply we deliver real-time unlimited market
intelligence and media monitoring that ensures senior business leaders
stay in the know,” said Matt Brown, President, Americas & Asia-Pacific
at Signal A.I. “If you are working to a tight deadline or looking for
the proverbial needle in a haystack, there’s no time to be manually
sifting through vast complex data sets whether that is media coverage,
tax laws or financial regulations. Signal A.I.’s machine learning cuts
time on these tasks by 80%, boosting productivity and extracting crucial
insights faster.”
A.I. Disrupts Old Style Market Intelligence Monitoring & Reporting
Winners of the 2018 A.I. Pioneer Award at the UK National Business
Awards, the Signal A.I. platform is built from the ground up using A.I.
that is continually being developed and extended. Led by chief data
scientist and co-founder, Dr. Miguel Martinez, and his team, Signal
A.I.’s platform utilizes this technology to take in quality data feeds
and autonomously interrogates them to find and report real-time market
intelligence for professionals across the media, tax, regulatory and
legal fields.
Natural language processing lets anyone ask the platform to perform the
complex searches that they need, without having to know Boolean or other
forms of specialist search logic. Over time, the system learns what is
most relevant to each user in order to create truly personalized
insights and results, from share of voice and coverage data to key
messaging and trends. Signal A.I. is empowering business leaders to
effectively steer their organization, regardless of location or language.
For more information on the Signal A.I. platform, visit the Signal A.I.
website here.
About Signal A.I.
Signal A.I. is an A.I.-powered business intelligence company that
aggregates, analyses and makes sense of the world’s information -
including news, social media, and regulatory data - transforming them
into usable knowledge for business leaders. Cutting edge Artificial
Intelligence enables businesses to track changes to their world in
real-time – from competitors to regulation, to their own reputation –
with certainty and clarity. Signal A.I. gives businesses the information
they need to know and the information they didn’t know they needed, to
make smarter, faster business decisions. Signal A.I. makes the unknown,
known. Today, Signal A.I. has over 350 clients including Amnesty
International, British Airways, Twitter, EY, BNP Paribas, Allen & Overy,
and Deloitte.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005441/en/