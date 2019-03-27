Signal A.I. : Grows Global Footprint with Strategic North American and Asia-Pacific Expansion

Signal A.I. supports professionals in communications, legal & compliance fields through smart, super-fast A.I. for real-time market intelligence.

Signal A.I., the artificial intelligence-powered media monitoring, reputation management, and market intelligence provider, today announced a major expansion into North America. Following tremendous success in the UK and US, Signal A.I. is putting additional investment into the North American market to expand market coverage and support for regional firms. In addition, the firm is opening its first office in Asia, based in Hong Kong.

US Market Ripe for Innovation

In sectors bedeviled by fragmented and often manual processes for finding relevant insights, Signal A.I. analyzes over 5 million articles a day, pulling out quotes, companies, themes, people and sentiment, automatically translating from nearly 50 languages across 200 countries, surfacing information to business leaders in real-time.

Ranked as one of the UK’s fastest growing companies by the Financial Times, Signal A.I. continues to scale extraordinarily fast, disrupting the established market intelligence players with real-time, unlimited and automated services. Signal A.I.’s award-winning product sits on the world’s largest repository of news and premium content, exclusively accessing both Factiva and Lexis-Nexis, and an ever-growing pool of 2.8 million sources including broadcast, international, online, trades, social media, legal and regulatory information.

“Our goal is to build the world’s premier insights and intelligence business, accessing the broadest and most diverse data sets available. This expansion into North America and Asia demonstrates how rapidly we are advancing our business and our technology,” said David Benigson, Signal A.I.’s CEO and co-founder. “Organizations and agencies need more powerful tools to gain deeper, unlimited market intelligence in real-time. Signal A.I. fulfills this requirement and through our rapidly expanding international presence, we can support even more global clients with highly tailored market intelligence solutions at scale.”

New Leadership & Strategic Locations in New York and Hong Kong

With a strong roster of global clients, Signal A.I. provides hyper-relevant, machine learning technology solutions to new and existing clients in North America and internationally. Part of this investment will be to grow US operations by expanding its New York base, creating dozens of new jobs and opportunities within the industry.

The international expansion is led by Matt Brown, President, Americas & Asia-Pacific, a veteran in driving rapid growth in global market intelligence and communications technology businesses. Brown joins Signal A.I. from Nasdaq, where he served as the Global Head of Sales for Nasdaq’s corporate solutions business, then taking on the role of Senior Vice President and GM for the digital communications, public relations services, and media intelligence divisions, culminating in Brown spearheading the successful divestiture of all three units. Prior to Nasdaq, he held a variety of senior leadership positions across revenue and operational functions at Thomson Reuters.

“Cutting edge A.I. and data science are in our business DNA, and we harness both to solve core information insight challenges whether you work in PR & Comms, risk, tax, and compliance, or M&A and business development. Quite simply we deliver real-time unlimited market intelligence and media monitoring that ensures senior business leaders stay in the know,” said Matt Brown, President, Americas & Asia-Pacific at Signal A.I. “If you are working to a tight deadline or looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack, there’s no time to be manually sifting through vast complex data sets whether that is media coverage, tax laws or financial regulations. Signal A.I.’s machine learning cuts time on these tasks by 80%, boosting productivity and extracting crucial insights faster.”

A.I. Disrupts Old Style Market Intelligence Monitoring & Reporting

Winners of the 2018 A.I. Pioneer Award at the UK National Business Awards, the Signal A.I. platform is built from the ground up using A.I. that is continually being developed and extended. Led by chief data scientist and co-founder, Dr. Miguel Martinez, and his team, Signal A.I.’s platform utilizes this technology to take in quality data feeds and autonomously interrogates them to find and report real-time market intelligence for professionals across the media, tax, regulatory and legal fields.

Natural language processing lets anyone ask the platform to perform the complex searches that they need, without having to know Boolean or other forms of specialist search logic. Over time, the system learns what is most relevant to each user in order to create truly personalized insights and results, from share of voice and coverage data to key messaging and trends. Signal A.I. is empowering business leaders to effectively steer their organization, regardless of location or language.

About Signal A.I.

Signal A.I. is an A.I.-powered business intelligence company that aggregates, analyses and makes sense of the world’s information - including news, social media, and regulatory data - transforming them into usable knowledge for business leaders. Cutting edge Artificial Intelligence enables businesses to track changes to their world in real-time – from competitors to regulation, to their own reputation – with certainty and clarity. Signal A.I. gives businesses the information they need to know and the information they didn’t know they needed, to make smarter, faster business decisions. Signal A.I. makes the unknown, known. Today, Signal A.I. has over 350 clients including Amnesty International, British Airways, Twitter, EY, BNP Paribas, Allen & Overy, and Deloitte.

