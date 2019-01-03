Signal Energy Announces International Market Expansion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal Energy, LLC, a leading design/build general contractor providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to the renewable energy industry, announced Notice to Proceed on their first utility scale solar contract in Australia.



In November, 2018, the company’s Australian subsidiary, Signal Energy Australia, Pty Ltd, was selected by ESCO Pacific to build the 175MWdc/133MWac Finley Solar Plant in New South Wales, Australia. Signal Energy Australia has partnered with Canadian Solar, Inc. who will supply the solar modules for the construction of the project.

“We are very excited about establishing ourselves in the Australian renewable energy market,” said Greg Pawson, President of Signal Energy. “Signal Energy has had great success in the United States by creating value for our customers through optimization and execution of their solar projects, and leveraging our experience internationally has proven to make a lot of sense.”

Construction started in December 2018 and will be complete in 2019. The solar plant will be built on approximately 1,000 acres of grazing, crop and irrigated lands near Finley, New South Wales, Australia. Over 490,000 of Canadian Solar’s 1500V high efficiency KuMax modules (CS3U-P) will be installed on single-axis tracking systems. When completed, the solar plant will produce enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 90,000 homes and displacing more than 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

“The Australian market has been very receptive to our arrival, and we appreciate the confidence that ESCO Pacific has placed in Signal Energy Australia,” said Pawson. “Canadian Solar’s focus on providing creative technical and commercial solutions match very well with Signal’s mission and we are very pleased to be working together again on this important project.”

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, said, “We are delighted to be selected by ESCO Pacific to provide EPC services together with Signal Energy and to supply our 1500V crystalline module to this large-scale solar power. This partnership further expands our presence and solidifies our competitive position in Australia. We are committed to providing customers in Australia and around the world with access to clean, affordable and reliable solar energy.”

About Signal Energy

Signal Energy, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a leading full service design/build contractor providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for utility-scale renewable energy projects. Signal Energy is the renewable energy subsidiary of EMJ Corporation. Signal Energy Australia opened January 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney. For more information visit: www.signalenergy.com .

About Canadian Solar, Inc.



Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 30 GW of premium quality modules to over 150 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

