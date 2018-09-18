Signal Sciences : Announces Support for Kong Enterprise API Platform

Joint Solution Allows Enterprises to Natively Secure Apps, APIs and
Serverless Functions
Signal Sciences, the most trusted brand in web defense with patented
next-gen WAF and RASP technology, today announced support for the Kong
Enterprise API platform and is featured as a launch partner with the
newly announced Kong
Hub.
Kong Enterprise streamlines the transition to microservices, offering a
scalable, high-performance API platform that is used by leading
enterprises including WeWork, Ferrari, Yahoo! Japan, Giphy,
Healthcare.gov and SkyScanner. The most popular open source API
management layer, Kong offers superb extensibility via its plugin
marketplace and newly announced Kong Hub. Its solutions extend
support management and authentication capabilities to serverless
functions, including Lambda, Azure and OpenWhisk.
By joining forces, Signal Sciences and Kong
are bringing enterprises the ability to natively secure their apps and
APIs. The new joint solution is now also especially important for
developers, as the solution increases visibility and insight into
attacks on serverless functions used in conjunction with the serverless
plugins available in the plugin marketplace.
Unlike legacy WAFs and RASP solutions that are not able to provide a
high level of visibility into these attacks because of where they
install, Signal Sciences, integrated into Kong’s API platform, can
provide coverage across all platforms.
“The decision to partner with Kong was natural,” said Zane Lackey, CSO
and founder of Signal Sciences. “Together, our solutions offer unmatched
threat protection to support enterprises’ current platform architecture,
as well as their future architecture decisions.”
“As today’s modern enterprise becomes increasingly complex, involving
multi and hybrid cloud, containerized, serverless and monolith
infrastructures, one security solution that unifies application attack
data in a single pane of glass, easily viewable by all teams and
business units, from security and development to operations, is not just
a nice to have, it’s a have to have,” added Lackey.
Using the integrated Kong and Signal Sciences solution, enterprises can
now easily collect insights to quickly and easily answer questions such
as:
-
How are my APIs, microservices and serverless functions getting
attacked at the source?
-
Where are the most attacks coming from? Are there anomalies and
feature abuse coming from authenticated users?
-
Why did a sensitive transaction spike? What endpoints are being
attacked the most? Is the attack a security issue or an operations one?
“Joining forces, Kong and Signal Sciences are bringing a solution to
market that is addressing a long-time challenge,” said Cooper Marcus,
director of ecosystem at Kong Inc. “Up until now, WAFs have required
additional infrastructure resources and hops in the network topology,
requiring deployment in front of or behind API gateways, with especially
little insight into serverless functions. RASPs have always had to be
deployed at the runtime framework layer, which doesn’t exist in
serverless architectures.”
“Using the integrated solution from Kong and Signal Sciences gives us
the support we need across all applications, including serverless
applications, regardless of how or where they are deployed,” said
Jonathan Agha, VP Information Security at WeWork. “With Kong and Signal
Sciences, we get greater visibility and architectural flexibility than
we have had in the past, without sacrificing performance.”
Related Links:
Follow Signal Sciences:
About Signal Sciences:
Signal Sciences protects the web presence of the world’s leading brands.
With its patented approach to WAF and RASP, Signal Sciences helps
companies defend their journey to the cloud and DevOps with a practical
and proven approach, built by one of the first teams to experience the
shift. Based in Culver City, California, Signal Sciences customers
include Under Armour, Etsy, Adobe, Datadog, WeWork and more. For more
information, please visit www.signalsciences.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005592/en/