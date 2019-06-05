Signal Sciences : Integrates with Cisco Threat Response to Help Customers Defend Against Web App Attacks

Signal Sciences and Cisco Threat Response Enable Organizations to Investigate and Remediate Application Security Threats in Real Time

Signal Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in the world, today announced its integration with Cisco Threat Response, delivering instant and actionable visibility into web application security events. As a member of the Cisco Security Technical Alliance, Signal Sciences brings cloud-native web application security to the Cisco Threat Response partner ecosystem. Signal Sciences will demonstrate its integration with Cisco Threat Response in the Security Village at booth 1529-P during Cisco Live on June 9-13, 2019 in San Diego, California.

With digital transformation, cloud and DevOps transforming application development, a critical new security challenge has emerged. Legacy web app firewalls (WAFs) designed around datacenters and waterfall development methodologies are poorly suited for defending web apps and APIs against attacks. Effective protection depends on architectural flexibility and renewed innovation in the web app security market.

Signal Sciences next-gen WAF (NGWAF) and runtime application self-protection (RASP) solution better address modern needs. The award-winning solution provides security, operations and development teams with the visibility, security and scalability needed to protect against today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape. As a member of the Cisco Security Technical Alliance, Signal Sciences joins the Cisco Threat Response ecosystem, which automates integrations across select Cisco security products and third parties to accelerate key security operations.

The powerful combination of the Signal Sciences next-gen WAF and RASP solution with Cisco Threat Response provides instant visibility into web application attack data so security operation teams can investigate and remediate any threats. The integration enables teams to take action in real time by:

Analyzing and correlating event data using context from integrated Cisco Security products and threat intelligence from Cisco Talos;

Opening a case to collect and store key investigative information, orchestrate resources for incident response, and manage and document progress and findings; and

Taking corrective steps in other Cisco products to remediate and address threats across security stacks by monitoring, filtering and blocking known attackers.

“Together with Signal Sciences next-gen WAF, Cisco Threat Response empowers incident response teams with unmatched visibility and context across relevant web attacks,” said Snehal Patel, senior director of product management in Cisco's Security Business Group. “Integrations of this kind equip our customers with actionable insight into the threats across their infrastructure and applications.”

“In today’s evolving business landscape, we are seeing a dramatic shift in the way web applications are developed and deployed,” said Hala Al-Adwan, vice president of technology at Signal Sciences. “Signal Sciences and Cisco are working together to redefine the way security teams protect their modern application workloads. This exciting integration is the first of several that combine the award-winning Signal Sciences solution with Cisco’s security product portfolio.”

Fast and easy to implement, the Signal Sciences solution protects more than 15,000 cloud-native, legacy and serverless applications and over a trillion production requests per week. Organizations across all industries — including five of the top e-commerce companies and five of the largest software companies, in addition to many others across financial services, retail, healthcare and more — deploy Signal Sciences to secure their most important web applications, APIs and microservices.

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects over 15,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, like Under Armour and WeWork, across industries, including five of the top e-commerce companies, five of the largest software companies, in addition to many others in the financial services, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government sectors. Signal Sciences is the recipient of InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year and Computing's DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool. For more information, visit Signal Sciences or follow @SignalSciences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005400/en/