Signal Sciences : Integrates with Cisco Threat Response to Help Customers Defend Against Web App Attacks

Signal
Sciences, the fastest growing web
application security company in the world, today announced its
integration with Cisco
Threat Response, delivering instant and actionable visibility into
web application security events. As a member of the Cisco
Security Technical Alliance, Signal Sciences brings cloud-native web
application security to the Cisco Threat Response partner ecosystem.
Signal Sciences will demonstrate its integration with Cisco Threat
Response in the Security Village at booth 1529-P during Cisco
Live on June 9-13, 2019 in San Diego, California.
With digital transformation, cloud and DevOps transforming application
development, a critical new security challenge has emerged. Legacy
web app firewalls (WAFs) designed around datacenters and waterfall
development methodologies are poorly suited for defending web apps and
APIs against attacks. Effective protection depends on architectural
flexibility and renewed innovation in the web app security market.
Signal Sciences next-gen
WAF (NGWAF) and runtime
application self-protection (RASP) solution better address modern
needs. The award-winning solution provides security,
operations
and development
teams with the visibility, security and scalability needed to protect
against today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape. As a member of the Cisco
Security Technical Alliance, Signal Sciences joins the Cisco Threat
Response ecosystem, which automates integrations across select Cisco
security products and third parties to accelerate key security
operations.
The powerful combination of the Signal Sciences next-gen WAF and RASP
solution with Cisco Threat Response provides instant visibility into web
application attack data so security operation teams can investigate and
remediate any threats. The integration enables teams to take action in
real time by:
-
Analyzing and correlating event data using context from integrated
Cisco Security products and threat intelligence from Cisco Talos;
-
Opening a case to collect and store key investigative information,
orchestrate resources for incident response, and manage and document
progress and findings; and
-
Taking corrective steps in other Cisco products to remediate and
address threats across security stacks by monitoring, filtering and
blocking known attackers.
“Together with Signal Sciences next-gen WAF, Cisco Threat Response
empowers incident response teams with unmatched visibility and context
across relevant web attacks,” said Snehal Patel, senior director of
product management in Cisco's Security Business Group. “Integrations of
this kind equip our customers with actionable insight into the threats
across their infrastructure and applications.”
“In today’s evolving business landscape, we are seeing a dramatic shift
in the way web applications are developed and deployed,” said Hala
Al-Adwan, vice president of technology at Signal Sciences. “Signal
Sciences and Cisco are working together to redefine the way security
teams protect their modern application workloads. This exciting
integration is the first of several that combine the award-winning
Signal Sciences solution with Cisco’s security product portfolio.”
Fast and easy to implement, the Signal Sciences solution protects more
than 15,000 cloud-native, legacy and serverless applications and over a
trillion production requests per week. Organizations
across all industries — including five of the top e-commerce companies
and five of the largest software companies, in addition to many others
across financial services, retail, healthcare and more — deploy Signal
Sciences to secure their most important web applications, APIs and
microservices.
