Signal Sciences : Named Best Places to Work by Los Angeles Business Journal

08/27/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Industry’s Fastest Growing Application Security Provider Honored for Creating an Outstanding Corporate Culture

Signal Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in the world, today announced it was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a 2019 Best Place to Work. The company ranked in the list’s top 25 companies as 22nd out of 100 Los Angeles area-based businesses that are setting trends and redefining the employee experience.

The 2019 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list is based on employee survey scores that rank leadership, corporate culture, and communications. The annual celebration recognizes elite employers who have proven they know what it takes to create environments where people love to work.

"Signal Sciences’ unique culture grew out of the unparalleled expertise, passion, and drive of our employees to deliver market leading application security solutions,” said Jessica Carroll, vice president of people at Signal Sciences. “We consistently focus on building a strong culture to ensure that Signal Sciences employees feel rewarded, recognized, and are genuinely joyful to contribute to the company’s success every day."

The award-winning Signal Sciences next-gen web application firewall (WAF) and runtime application self-protection (RASP) solution provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. Founded by former Etsy engineers and security leaders, Signal Sciences currently protects more than 25,000 applications and over one trillion web requests every month.

The company designs everything with a people-first approach, from its innovative and dynamic software, to a collaborative work environment that cultivates big ideas. This combination allows Signal Sciences to attract and retain world-class employees dedicated to protecting its growing customer base.

After recently celebrating its fifth anniversary with numerous milestone achievements, Signal Sciences continues to increase its customer count and revenue by more than 100 percent year-over-year, and maintains more than 98 percent customer retention for its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution. This strong demand fuels significant product innovation, growth in employee headcount, and an office expansion at its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://www.signalsciences.com/careers/.

About Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2019 Best Places to Work Methodology

The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program was open to all publicly or privately held companies with at least 15 employees working in LA County. The workplace assessment and survey process was managed by Best Companies Group (BCG) of Harrisburg, PA. The assessment involved a confidential 81 question employee engagement & satisfaction survey, which evaluated employees’ workplace experience and company culture. In addition, the BCG employer questionnaire collected information about each company’s benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. This combined data supported an in-depth analysis of strengths and opportunities in each company. The report also included written employee comments and Los Angeles benchmark reports to help each company understand their workforce better and equip them with the information to make their workplace even better.

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects over 25,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, like Under Armour and WeWork, across industries, including five of the top ecommerce companies, and five of the largest software companies, in addition to many others in the financial services, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government sectors. Signal Sciences is the recipient of InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year and Computing’s DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool. For more information, visit Signal Sciences or follow @SignalSciences.


