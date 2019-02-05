Signal Sciences : Raises $35M to Accelerate Wide-Scale Market Expansion and Technology Innovation

Signal
Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in
the world, today announced that it has raised $35 million in Series C
funding to continue its explosive growth and disruption of the web
application firewall (WAF) market. The round is led by Lead
Edge Capital, with participation from existing investors CRV, Index
Ventures, Harrison Metal and OATV. Additionally, Lorrie Norrington, an
Operating Partner at Lead Edge Capital and the former President of eBay
and former Lead Board Director of Duo Security, has joined Signal
Sciences’ Board of Directors. With this investment, Signal Sciences will
aggressively accelerate its market expansion and product innovation to
meet explosive customer demand for its next-gen
WAF and Runtime
Application Self Protection (RASP) solutions.
Named a December 2018
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls
(WAF), Signal Sciences provides the only next-gen WAF and RASP
solution that enables digital transformation and enterprises to shift to
cloud and DevOps.
The company’s revolutionary solution provides the broadest coverage
against real threats and attack scenarios as well as integrations into
DevOps tools, such as Slack, JIRA, PagerDuty, and Datadog, among many
others, that enable engineering and operations teams to share security
responsibility.
“We believe our rapid customer growth and five-star Gartner reviews
validate that we have, by far, the best WAF technology in a surging web
app security market, and we're using our funding to continue to build on
that lead,” said Andrew Peterson, CEO at Signal Sciences. “We’re
doubling down on engineering innovation and partnerships to deliver
maximum security value for our customers as well as expanding key areas
of our business to drive continued growth. This will be a massive year
for Signal Sciences.”
Web Application Attacks Leading Source of Successful Breaches
Enterprise security challenges have soared in the era of cloud and DevOps
as companies struggle to address threats without sacrificing digital
agility and competitiveness. Web application attacks continue to be the
leading source of successful breaches, according to the 2018
Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), causing costly and
sometimes devastating harm to businesses. However, vendors in the legacy
WAF market have not innovated in years, providing complicated products
that can't block attacks at scale without breaking production
applications. Targeting a market ripe for disruption with the first
truly next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences has tripled its
customer count and revenue every year. The company now protects more
than 10,000 applications and over a trillion web requests per month.
Market-Changing Application Security Technology
“It's impressive to see Signal Sciences transform the applications
security market," said Lorrie Norrington, Operating Partner for Lead
Edge Capital. “The skyrocketing numbers in the web app security market
shows the urgent need for better protection in today's dynamic threat
landscape, and Signal Sciences has set a new standard with automation
and integrated technology that excels at digital speed and enterprise
scale. This is what market-changing technology looks like, and it's
providing the protection for business-critical apps that companies need
today. We're thrilled at the opportunity Signal Sciences presents and
are excited to see strong innovation in its next-gen product."
“Companies are prioritizing better ways to protect the applications that
power their business,” said Scott Crawford, Research Director at 451
Research. “According to 451 Research’s Voice of the Enterprise Digital
Pulse: Budgets and Outlook 2018 Study, security is one of top two areas
of enterprise IT budget increase among enterprises, while application
security is seeing the largest proportion of security budget increase
year-over-year.”
“Signal Sciences in particular seeks to disrupt a market for operational
application protection that is ripe for new approaches. Signal Sciences
has demonstrated a distinctive approach that is responsive to changes in
the marketplace, while showcasing an impressive roster of customers, and
is well positioned to benefit from these trends,” added Crawford.
The patented Signal Sciences architecture provides security,
operations
and development
teams with the visibility, security and scalability needed to protect
against the full spectrum of threats their web applications now face.
Breaking through the limitations of the legacy WAF approach, Signal
Sciences is used in fully automated blocking mode by a stunning 95
percent of customers, including Under Armour, Adobe, Datadog, One
Medical, WeWork and many
others, eliminating the learning, tuning and complexity required
from legacy WAF solutions.
