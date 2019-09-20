Signal Sciences : Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls

Signal Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in the world, today announced that it was named a Visionary in the September 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls.1 The report evaluated Signal Sciences’ next-gen Web Application Firewall, and positioned it in the furthest placement for completeness of vision in the Visionaries’ quadrant. We believe this recognition underscores Signal Sciences’ innovation in the protection of web applications, APIs, and microservices.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Signal Sciences. Five years in the making, our strong growth trajectory and broad customer adoption have more than doubled revenues year-over-year with 98 percent customer retention,” said Andrew Peterson, CEO of Signal Sciences. “In our view, to be identified as a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAFs is yet another testament to how disruptive and innovative our next-gen WAF solution is to the web application security market.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Signal Sciences’ distinction as a December 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAF Software, based on customer reviews.

Foreseeing enterprise security challenges in an era of digital and cloud transformation, Signal Sciences built the only next-gen WAF and RASP solution that enables enterprises to shift to cloud and DevOps where real-time application security is a part of an agile culture for the very first time.

Built to scale, Signal Sciences protects the world’s largest web applications, microservices, and APIs against more than 100 million web attacks every month, including OWASP attacks, account takeovers, bad bots, application layer DDoS, and more. The company’s patented technology eliminates the learning, tuning, and complexity required by legacy WAF solutions, leading to trusted deployments in fully automated blocking mode by a stunning 95 percent of customers.

Signal Sciences also boasts more than 30 integrations with the most common DevOps tools and security platforms, such as Slack, Jira, PagerDuty, Datadog, Splunk, Envoy, and Cisco Threat Response, among others. The solution offers the most flexible WAF and RASP deployment options across any cloud, on-premise, containers, or hybrid environments with full feature parity and a unified management system across platforms. To learn more about Signal Sciences, click here.

1Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls” by Jeremy D’Hoinne, Adam Hils, Claudio Neiva, Rajpreet Kaur, 17 September 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects over 27,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, like Under Armour and WeWork, across industries, including five of the top ecommerce companies, five of the largest software companies, in addition to many others in the financial services, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government sectors. Signal Sciences is the recipient of InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year and Computing’s DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool. For more information, visit Signal Sciences or follow @SignalSciences.

