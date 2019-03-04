Signature Partner Network Expands Strategic Relationship with Koan Health for Accountable Care Analytics

Northern Virginia ACO to leverage population health analytics for better care at lower costs

Signature Partners Network, the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) of Inova Health System, announced it has expanded its relationship with Koan Health, a leading healthcare analytics and services firm, to provide accountable care analytic services to deliver higher-quality care at lower costs in Northern Virginia. SPN, which has been using Koan’s physician-level quality reporting for closing gaps in care and group practice reporting option (GPRO), will now leverage Koan’s full suite of quality, cost and utilization analytics.

As part of the expanded relationship, Koan Health will work with Signature Partners to care for its government and commercial ACO populations covering more than 125,000 lives in Northern Virginia. Specifically, Signature Partners will use Koan Health’s advanced analytics platform for population health, which provides unique insights into opportunities for network optimization, coding specificity, and cost and utilization improvement. Koan has also developed consolidated reporting across SPN’s portfolio of value-based contracts so that the providers can see where they stand and compare performance with company goals and benchmarks. Koan Health’s analytics and reporting tools will enable Signature Partners to gain insight into clinical and financial performance that is instrumental in achieving its population health and care coordination objectives in 2019.

“Koan Health’s population health and data analytic solutions will play a major role in helping us engage our physicians and manage the health of our populations,” said Dr. Neeta Goel, medical director for Signature Partners Network. “Koan’s platform, along with their expertise, delivers the insights we need to not only understand our populations, but also to truly achieve the health care transformation we envision. This simply would not be possible without collaboration with Koan Health as our development partner.”

“Signature Partners Network is a true innovator committed to delivering the best care while lowering costs,” said Jeff Hayes, Koan Health co-founder and executive vice president. “To accomplish this, Signature Partners will leverage our enterprise-level tool set providing actionable analytics and consolidated reporting across all types of value-based arrangements."

DT Nguyen, chairman and chief executive officer for Koan Health, commented that Koan Health’s platform is especially well-suited for value-based care. “With heightened cost awareness and the need for better reporting of quality measures, the deep links we create between clinical and financial performance with our predictive analytics are especially useful in value-based care," said Nguyen. Nguyen is former president of MedAssets (now nThrive) where he led Best in KLAS claims and contract management systems for five consecutive years.

About Signature Partners Network

Signature Partners is a clinically integrated network of physicians and hospitals in Northern Virginia who work together to provide high quality, lower cost care by integrating and coordinating clinical services. In so doing, Signature Partners provides a high value network of providers for patients, employers and payers. Signature Partners in Health, LLC, is a Virginia not-for-profit solely owned by Inova. For more information, visit www.signaturepartners.org.

About Koan Health

Koan Health is a healthcare analytics and consulting firm focused on helping health care organizations improve performance in value-based relationships. Koan's sophisticated predictive analytics let accountable providers and payers understand their networks, provider performance, quality and costs—and target powerful interventions to improve clinical and financial results. The company's proprietary platform can array and analyze millions of data points instantly to forecast the use of health care services to improve performance in population health and specific episodes of care. For more information, visit www.koanhealth.com.

