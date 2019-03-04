Signature Partner Network Expands Strategic Relationship with Koan Health for Accountable Care Analytics

Signature
Partners Network, the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) of Inova
Health System, announced it has expanded its relationship with Koan
Health, a leading healthcare analytics and services firm, to provide
accountable care analytic services to deliver higher-quality care at
lower costs in Northern Virginia. SPN, which has been using Koan’s
physician-level quality reporting for closing gaps in care and group
practice reporting option (GPRO), will now leverage Koan’s full suite of
quality, cost and utilization analytics.
As part of the expanded relationship, Koan Health will work with
Signature Partners to care for its government and commercial ACO
populations covering more than 125,000 lives in Northern Virginia.
Specifically, Signature Partners will use Koan Health’s advanced
analytics platform for population health, which provides unique insights
into opportunities for network optimization, coding specificity, and
cost and utilization improvement. Koan has also developed consolidated
reporting across SPN’s portfolio of value-based contracts so that the
providers can see where they stand and compare performance with company
goals and benchmarks. Koan Health’s analytics and reporting tools will
enable Signature Partners to gain insight into clinical and financial
performance that is instrumental in achieving its population health and
care coordination objectives in 2019.
“Koan Health’s population health and data analytic solutions will play a
major role in helping us engage our physicians and manage the health of
our populations,” said Dr. Neeta Goel, medical director for Signature
Partners Network. “Koan’s platform, along with their expertise, delivers
the insights we need to not only understand our populations, but also to
truly achieve the health care transformation we envision. This simply
would not be possible without collaboration with Koan Health as our
development partner.”
“Signature Partners Network is a true innovator committed to delivering
the best care while lowering costs,” said Jeff Hayes, Koan Health
co-founder and executive vice president. “To accomplish this, Signature
Partners will leverage our enterprise-level tool set providing
actionable analytics and consolidated reporting across all types of
value-based arrangements."
DT Nguyen, chairman and chief executive officer for Koan Health,
commented that Koan Health’s platform is especially well-suited for
value-based care. “With heightened cost awareness and the need for
better reporting of quality measures, the deep links we create between
clinical and financial performance with our predictive analytics are
especially useful in value-based care," said Nguyen. Nguyen is former
president of MedAssets (now nThrive) where he led Best in KLAS claims
and contract management systems for five consecutive years.
About Signature Partners Network
Signature Partners is a clinically integrated network of physicians and
hospitals in Northern Virginia who work together to provide high
quality, lower cost care by integrating and coordinating clinical
services. In so doing, Signature Partners provides a high value network
of providers for patients, employers and payers. Signature Partners in
Health, LLC, is a Virginia not-for-profit solely owned by Inova. For
more information, visit www.signaturepartners.org.
About Koan Health
Koan Health is a healthcare analytics and consulting firm focused on
helping health care organizations improve performance in value-based
relationships. Koan's sophisticated predictive analytics let accountable
providers and payers understand their networks, provider performance,
quality and costs—and target powerful interventions to improve clinical
and financial results. The company's proprietary platform can array and
analyze millions of data points instantly to forecast the use of health
care services to improve performance in population health and specific
episodes of care. For more information, visit www.koanhealth.com.
