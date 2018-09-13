Log in
SignatureFD Adds New Advisor to SignatureENTREPRENEUR Community

09/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

SignatureFD, a leading financial design and advisory firm that helps clients make a bigger impact with their wealth, today announced the addition of Brian Frey, CFP® to the company’s SignatureENTREPRENEUR community. SignatureENTREPRENEUR focuses on offering wealth management solutions that uniquely address the financial needs of business owners, including business liquidity and tax mitigation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005120/en/

Brian Frey, CFP®, Advisor, SignatureFD (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Frey, CFP®, Advisor, SignatureFD (Photo: Business Wire)

Frey has more than a decade of experience in working with high-net-worth families. Before joining SignatureFD, Frey worked for JOYN, where he was a member of the Strategy Liquidity team and focused on entrepreneurs. Frey will leverage his expertise in working with business owners to provide SignatureENTREPRENEUR clients with financial solutions that help them make an impact with their wealth at every stage of building a business.

“We’re thrilled to have Brian join the SignatureFD team,” said Jeff Peller, Co-Founder and CEO at SignatureFD. “He’s a seasoned leader who is well-versed in the specific needs of entrepreneurs, and he has a passion for helping his clients design financial futures that allow them to make the biggest impact with their wealth.”

“SignatureFD’s Financial Design for Life™ is a comprehensive approach to wealth management that is uniquely suited to help entrepreneurs make sound financial decisions for their businesses, including having enough capital for growth and proper estate planning,” said Brian Frey, CFP® and financial advisor at SignatureFD. “I’m excited to help SignatureENTREPRENEUR clients design financial futures that maximize their business growth.”

Frey is a CFP® and holds a BBA in finance from Georgia Southern University and an MBA in finance from Georgia State University. Frey is a member of The VirtualBoard, The Financial Planning Association® and the CFP® Board. Brian has been named in Atlanta magazine’s “Five Star Best in Client Satisfaction Wealth Managers.”

View Brian’s full bio here.

About SignatureFD

At SignatureFD, LLC we believe that people want to make an impact with their wealth; and how we invest our time and money into the important relationships in our lives is how we make an impact. SignatureFD, LLC is a purpose-driven financial design firm that helps clients design their financial futures to maximize their impact. Our highly capable, collaborative, caring and coordinated team of investment, financial planning and tax experts are committed to proactively helping clients take control of their financial lives and achieve their goals. SignatureFD has 70+ passionate professionals who manage over $3B+ and has had a client retention rate of 97% since opening its doors in 1997.* For more information, visit www.signaturefd.com.

*Please refer to SignatureFD’s disclosures for client retention calculations.


© Business Wire 2018
