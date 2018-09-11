SignatureFD : Appoints Crystal Cooper Director of Marketing and Communications

SignatureFD, a leading financial design and advisory firm that helps clients make a bigger impact with their wealth, today announced the appointment of Crystal Cooper as the company’s Director of Marketing and Communications. Cooper will focus on enhancing SignatureFD’s brand and services among current and prospective clients, as well as partners.

Cooper has nearly a decade of experience in developing and executing needle-moving marketing programs for both startups and large enterprises. Prior to joining SignatureFD, Cooper worked for Cardlytics, where she led the communications strategy and helped bring the company through its IPO. Previously, Cooper worked for Porter Novelli, where she helped personal finance organizations and tech enterprises position their brand story among key audiences.

“We’re thrilled to have Crystal join the SignatureFD family,” said Heather Fortner, Partner, Chief Compliance Officer and COO at SignatureFD. “Her background in marketing both large and small companies aligns with our current client and team growth plans. And, her deep experience in helping companies craft and deliver their brand story will help us communicate what makes SignatureFD unique.”

“SignatureFD is on a mission to enhance the lives of 10,000 families with Financial Design for Life, a holistic approach to building wealth that makes a real impact,” said Crystal Cooper, Director of Marketing and Communications at SignatureFD. “It is a very intentional, purpose-driven mission, and I’m excited to play a small part in helping us fulfill it.”

Cooper attended the University of South Florida, where she received a B.A. in Mass Communications – Public Relations.

About SignatureFD

At SignatureFD, LLC we believe that people want to make an impact with their wealth; and how we invest our time and money into the important relationships in our lives is how we make an impact. SignatureFD, LLC is a purpose-driven financial design firm that helps clients design their financial futures to maximize their impact. Our highly capable, collaborative, caring and coordinated team of investment, financial planning and tax experts are committed to proactively helping clients take control of their financial lives and achieve their goals. SignatureFD has 70+ passionate professionals who manage over $3B+ and has had a client retention rate of 97% since opening its doors in 1997.* For more information, visit www.signaturefd.com.

*Please refer to SignatureFD’s disclosures for client retention calculations.

