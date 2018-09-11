SignatureFD : Appoints Crystal Cooper Director of Marketing and Communications

SignatureFD,
a leading financial design and advisory firm that helps clients make a
bigger impact with their wealth, today announced the appointment of
Crystal Cooper as the company’s Director of Marketing and
Communications. Cooper will focus on enhancing SignatureFD’s brand and
services among current and prospective clients, as well as partners.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005524/en/
Crystal Cooper, Director of Marketing and Communications, SignatureFD (Photo: Business Wire)
Cooper has nearly a decade of experience in developing and executing
needle-moving marketing programs for both startups and large
enterprises. Prior to joining SignatureFD, Cooper worked for Cardlytics,
where she led the communications strategy and helped bring the company
through its IPO. Previously, Cooper worked for Porter Novelli, where she
helped personal finance organizations and tech enterprises position
their brand story among key audiences.
“We’re thrilled to have Crystal join the SignatureFD family,” said
Heather Fortner, Partner, Chief Compliance Officer and COO at
SignatureFD. “Her background in marketing both large and small companies
aligns with our current client and team growth plans. And, her deep
experience in helping companies craft and deliver their brand story will
help us communicate what makes SignatureFD unique.”
“SignatureFD is on a mission to enhance the lives of 10,000 families
with Financial Design for Life, a holistic approach to building wealth
that makes a real impact,” said Crystal Cooper, Director of Marketing
and Communications at SignatureFD. “It is a very intentional,
purpose-driven mission, and I’m excited to play a small part in helping
us fulfill it.”
Cooper attended the University of South Florida, where she received a
B.A. in Mass Communications – Public Relations.
View Crystal’s full bio here.
About SignatureFD
At SignatureFD, LLC we believe that people want to make an impact with
their wealth; and how we invest our time and money into the important
relationships in our lives is how we make an impact. SignatureFD, LLC is
a purpose-driven financial design firm that helps clients design their
financial futures to maximize their impact. Our highly capable,
collaborative, caring and coordinated team of investment, financial
planning and tax experts are committed to proactively helping clients
take control of their financial lives and achieve their goals.
SignatureFD has 70+ passionate professionals who manage over $3B+ and
has had a client retention rate of 97% since opening its doors in 1997.*
For more information, visit www.signaturefd.com.
*Please refer to SignatureFD’s
disclosures for client retention calculations.
