SignatureFD : Named a Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews for Second Year in a Row

SignatureFD, a leading financial design and advisory firm that offers integrated wealth management services, helping clients transform their net worth into NET WORTHWHILE™, has been recognized as a 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews. SignatureFD was chosen as one of this year’s top-75 based on employer and employee surveys delving into everything from company culture, benefits, career paths and more.

This recognition follows two other recent rankings from the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Best Places to Work and the prestigious Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List for 2019.

“To be recognized among the InvestmentNews Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers affirms our core values and ongoing commitment to creating a unique work culture that enriches the lives of our team members, clients and the community,” said SignatureFD’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, Heather Robertson Fortner. “We are very intentional in providing our advisors with a path that combines their talents and passions, then supporting them with the training that enables them to succeed.”

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the inaugural survey and recognition program. The list is a first of its kind for the financial advice industry.

“InvestmentNews is pleased to recognize firms with supportive cultures where advisers can thrive and are empowered to provide their clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice,” said Suzanne Siracuse, CEO/Publisher, InvestmentNews. “They are role models for other firms in the industry who are striving to improve their own human resource policies and practices.”

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2019 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers, please go to InvestmentNews.com/BestPlaces.

About SignatureFD

At SignatureFD we believe people want to use their wealth to do something worthwhile – for themselves, those they love, and their community. Through integrated wealth management services, we help clients create a financial design for life that enables them to protect, grow, give and live their wealth – ultimately transforming their net worth into NET WORTHWHILE™. Our highly capable, collaborative, caring and coordinated team of investment, financial planning and tax experts are committed to proactively helping clients take control of their financial lives and achieve their goals. SignatureFD has 80+ passionate professionals who manage over $3B+ and has had a client retention rate of 97% since opening its doors in 1997.* For more information, visit www.signaturefd.com.

*Please refer to SignatureFD’s disclosures for client retention calculations.

