SignatureFD : Named a Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews for Second Year in a Row

SignatureFD,
a leading financial design and advisory firm that offers integrated
wealth management services, helping clients transform their net worth
into NET WORTHWHILE™, has been recognized as a 2019 Best Places to Work
for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews. SignatureFD was chosen
as one of this year’s top-75 based on employer and employee surveys
delving into everything from company culture, benefits, career paths and
more.
This recognition follows two other recent rankings from the Atlanta
Business Chronicle’s Best Places to Work and the prestigious Forbes
Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List for 2019.
“To be recognized among the InvestmentNews Best Places to Work
for Financial Advisers affirms our core values and ongoing commitment to
creating a unique work culture that enriches the lives of our team
members, clients and the community,” said SignatureFD’s Chief Operating
Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, Heather Robertson Fortner. “We are
very intentional in providing our advisors with a path that combines
their talents and passions, then supporting them with the training that
enables them to succeed.”
InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an
independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to
work, to compile the inaugural survey and recognition program. The list
is a first of its kind for the financial advice industry.
“InvestmentNews is pleased to recognize firms with supportive
cultures where advisers can thrive and are empowered to provide their
clients with the best possible investment and financial planning
advice,” said Suzanne Siracuse, CEO/Publisher, InvestmentNews.
“They are role models for other firms in the industry who are striving
to improve their own human resource policies and practices.”
To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2019 75 Best Places to
Work for Financial Advisers, please go to InvestmentNews.com/BestPlaces.
About SignatureFD
At SignatureFD we believe people want to use their wealth to do
something worthwhile – for themselves, those they love, and their
community. Through integrated wealth management services, we help
clients create a financial design for life that enables them to protect,
grow, give and live their wealth – ultimately transforming their net
worth into NET WORTHWHILE™. Our highly capable, collaborative, caring
and coordinated team of investment, financial planning and tax experts
are committed to proactively helping clients take control of their
financial lives and achieve their goals. SignatureFD has 80+ passionate
professionals who manage over $3B+ and has had a client retention rate
of 97% since opening its doors in 1997.* For more information, visit www.signaturefd.com.
*Please refer to SignatureFD’s
disclosures for client retention calculations.
