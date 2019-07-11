Signavio : Raises $177 Million led by Apax Digital to Accelerate Global Expansion

Investment to fuel further international growth and technology innovation for Signavio’s one-million users

Signavio, a leading provider of business transformation solutions, today announced a $177 million investment to fuel continued international expansion and further investment in its world-class software suite. The transaction was led by Apax Digital, the growth equity team of Apax Partners, with participation from DTCP. Existing investor Summit Partners will retain an equity stake in the business.

Signavio’s Business Transformation Suite enables its over 1,300 customers to effectively mine, model, monitor, manage and maintain their business processes. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, helping place process at the very heart of organizations. Signavio has grown its revenue by more than 70% in the last twelve months. Today the company’s software is used by more than one million users across industries and geographies, including leading companies such as SAP, Deloitte, Liberty Mutual, Bosch, Comcast-NBCUniversal.

This new investment will be used to accelerate international expansion and to further invest in Signavio’s product suite. The company already has 9 offices across the world and is expanding operations in Japan and India, increasing its employee base by over 50% in 2019. Earlier this year, Signavio was recognized as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Business Process Analysis Software.

“10 years ago, we set out on a journey to tackle the time-consuming practices that limit business productivity,” said Dr. Gero Decker, CEO and co-founder of Signavio. “This significant new investment further validates our approach to solve business problems faster and more efficiently, unleashing the power of process through our unique Business Transformation Suite. We are thrilled to welcome Apax Digital as our new lead partner, and look forward to building upon our success to date by leveraging our partners’ operating capabilities and global platforms for our international expansion.”

Concurrent with this investment, Daniel O’Keefe, Managing Partner, and Mark Beith, Managing Director, of Apax Digital will join Signavio’s board of directors. Summit Partners Managing Director Matthias Allgaier will retain a seat on the company’s board of directors.

“As businesses have become more global, and workforces more distributed, business processes have proliferated, and become more complex,” noted Mr. O’Keefe and Mr. Beith. “Signavio’s cloud-native suite allows employees across an enterprise to collaborate and transform their businesses by digitizing, optimizing and ultimately automating their processes. We are tremendously excited to partner with the Signavio team and to support their vision.”

“With innovative, intelligent and easy-to-use solutions, Signavio is helping to enable digital transformation across thousands of organizations worldwide, enabling new use cases and extending the reach of BPM software from IT to business users,” said Matthias Allgaier, Managing Director with Summit Partners, which first invested in Signavio in 2015. “It has been a delight to work closely with Gero and the entire team to support the company’s impressive growth thus far. We are thrilled to welcome Apax and to continue our partnership with Signavio.”

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Signavio

Over 1 million users in more than 1,300 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio’s unique offering to make process part of their DNA. Signavio’s business transformation suite enables mid-size and large organizations to effectively mine, model, monitor, manage and maintain their business processes. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world’s leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore and Australia, Signavio is well placed to deliver local services on a global scale. For more information, visit www.signavio.com.

About Apax Digital

The Apax Digital Fund specializes in growth equity and buyout investments in high-growth enterprise software, consumer internet, and technology-enabled services companies worldwide. The Apax Digital team leverages Apax Partners’ deep tech investing expertise, global platform, and specialized operating experts, to enable technology companies and their management teams to accelerate the achievement of their full potential. For further information, please visit http://digital.apax.com.

Over its more than 40-year history, Apax Partners has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of c.$50 billion. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For more information see: www.apax.com.

About DTCP

DTCP is an investment management group with c. $1.7 billion assets under management and advisory from Deutsche Telekom and other corporate and institutional investors, and a portfolio of over 60 companies. The group provides venture and growth capital, private equity investments, and advisory services to the technology, media and telecommunication sectors. It operates and invests in Europe, the US, and Israel. To learn more about DTCP, visit www.telekom-capital.com or @TelekomCapital on Twitter.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $19 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe, and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or on Twitter at @SummitPartners.

