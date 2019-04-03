Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Signed Articles: ‘The Irish Government Bond Market and Quantitative Easing' & ‘Foreign Exchange and External Sector Developments in China'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

04 April 2019Press Release

The Central Bank of Ireland has published two signed article from the second Quarterly Bulletin of 2019, due to be published on 4 April 2019.

'The Irish Government Bond Market and Quantitative Easing', by John Larkin, PJ Anderson and Sean Furlong, examines the impact of the ECB's Asset Purchase Programme (APP) on the Irish Government bond market, assessing the impact on yields, market structure and liquidity.

The key findings are:

  • The announcement of the ECB's asset purchase programme reduced Irish sovereign bond yields significantly and contributed to a flattening of the yield curve. This result is consistent with findings elsewhere.
  • The asset purchase programme has contributed to conditions that support increased issuance of Irish sovereign debt at lower interest rates. As a result, this reduced the State's interest burden.
  • The study finds that the largest and most significant downward impact on yields occurred over the initial announcements of the programme, but also, somewhat surprisingly, over the final announcements during the later phase.

A second article, 'Foreign Exchange and External Sector Developments in China', by Lorenz Emter and Peter McQuade, examines key features of the Chinese external sector and exchange rate arrangements in the context of a number of episodes of capital flow and exchange rate volatility in recent years.

The key findings are:

  • Despite market restrictions, the paper notes that periods of financial stress are typically associated with exchange market pressure on the Renminbi (RMB) and sudden stops in private capital inflows.
  • The paper notes that while current indicators provide little indication of further rapid RMB depreciation in the very short run, there are several risk factors that could trigger currency instability in the future. These risk factors include: i) an escalating trade war undermining Chinese growth; ii) internal and external pressure to liberalise financial markets jeopardising successful exchange rate management; iii) domestic financial market vulnerabilities undermining investor sentiment.
  • The increasing size of the Chinese economy implies that a hard landing could entail adverse spillovers to the global economy. This also applies to Ireland, albeit primarily through indirect channels.

Notes

  • The views expressed in these articles are not necessarily those held by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:49pAsian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on U.S.-China talks
RE
08:38pDetained again, Nissan ex-chief Ghosn says arrest is 'outrageous'
RE
08:02pARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY : Six Students Chosen As 2018-19 Distinguished Service Award Winners
PU
07:59pEthiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report
RE
07:53pWhite House's Kudlow says U.S.-China talks making progress, could extend
RE
07:48pU.S. SETS 2025 TARGET FOR CHINA TO FULFILL TRADE PLEDGES : Bloomberg
RE
07:22pSIGNED ARTICLES : ‘The Irish Government Bond Market and Quantitative Easing' & ‘Foreign Exchange and External Sector Developments in China'
PU
07:12pGOVERNMENT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA : New MyRangeBC system to simplify rangeland management
PU
06:57pEuro rises from three-week lows as risk sentiment improves
RE
06:57pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Agricultural Advisory Committee Announces Full Agenda and New Advisory Committee Members for its April 11 Public Meeting in Overland Park, KS
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report
2BP : BP : Unlocking the decarbonizing potential of gas
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : names TVA's William Johnson as CEO, reshuffles board
4TUI : TUI : Presentation (PDF)
5TESLA : Tesla Q1 2019 Vehicle Production & Deliveries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About