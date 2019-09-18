Signet Medical Solutions, Inc. (a Subsidiary of Signet International Holdings, Inc. OTC: SIGN) Announces Option to Acquire Rights of Method to Detect Melanoma Cancer by Smell

Tom Donaldson, President, announced that Signet executed an Option to license all rights to medical non-invasive system to detect melanoma skin cancer using a vapor analysis system. The breakthrough operates in real time eliminating the time delay in diagnosis. The recently filed patent is also globally protected (PCT).

“It’s exciting to avail this technology to the medical industry. It will be profitable to Signet shareholders. As a sufferer of this disease, I have experienced many biopsies. The current diagnostic method takes up to ten days for results. Our technology is instantaneous; no stress waiting to find out if you have melanoma. We offer comfort to those who will no longer have to make appointments to be tested and then wait even longer to be informed of the results," said Donaldson.

This technology uses vapor samples, enabling painless diagnoses. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. Each year, an estimated 10,000 deaths occur from the disease. Melanomas and other cancers give off distinct, detectable chemical compounds. Researchers at the University of Florida have developed methods for determining if biomarkers for melanoma are present, by using a “smell” technology to analyze skin odors.

“We are excited to be on the threshold of commercializing this amazing technology; eliminate the 'wait-and-watch' approach. 'Real Time' is the essential word. With just a ‘Whiff,’ our method will allow stress-free diagnosis and immediate treatment. This is a major win,” says Donaldson.

