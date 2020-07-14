Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Signia Launches Hearwear Technology with Mask Setting, AI Assistant and Remote Care Features in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

Piscataway, NJ, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Styletto X hearing aids from Signia: Delivering great speech understanding and instant 24/7 support in a consumer-preferred design

  • Signia’s iconic, award-winning1 Styletto hearwear™ now available to address a wider range of hearing loss
  • Features Qi wireless rechargeable technology for easy charging and streaming on-the-go
  • With a new “Mask” setting and more remote service options, Styletto X addresses hearing and health concerns raised by Covid-19

Combining sleek design, powerful functionality and comprehensive remote support options, hearing aid innovation leader Signia today launched Styletto X.

Styletto X transforms hearing aids into highly sophisticated hearwear™. This one-of-a-kind, consumer preferred design is built on the Signia Xperience platform for better than normal hearing and optimized listening in any situation – even when moving. Along with portable rechargeability, Bluetooth® connectivity and self-service support via Signia Assistant, Styletto X is the ideal choice to hear what matters most.

Styletto X – Form and function in perfect sync

“With its slim, rounded form and striking color combinations, Styletto X was developed to attract individuals who wouldn’t otherwise consider wearing hearing aids, while providing new options to existing wearers looking to upgrade to a sleek and modern device,” said Dr. Tish Ramirez, Au.D., Signia’s Vice President, Clinical Education & Professional Relations.

As evidence of its appeal, a study found the eye-catching Styletto form factor to be preferred by 8 out of 10 hearing aid consumers. 2

Signia is the first hearing aid brand to incorporate Qi wireless charging technology, enabling wearers to simply place the Styletto X pocket-sized charging case on a charging pad, versus having to plug it into the charging port. Styletto X can be fully charged in only four hours to provide a full day’s wearing, including five hours of streaming.3

Technology for the hear and now

With Styletto X, Signia introduces two game-changing technologies that address the complex hearing and health-related challenges posed by the global COVID-19 crisis – making it the right device at the right time. These include:

“Mask” setting: Widespread use of facemasks makes communication more difficult for those with hearing loss by muffling a speaker’s voice. This new hearing aid setting improves audibility for those communicating with someone wearing a face covering.

Remote Care by Signia: This breakthrough remote hearing care program enables hearing care professionals to recommend, fit and fine-tune hearing aids remotely. Remote Care combines Signia TeleCare – the first full, live remote fine-tuning solution in the industry – and the revolutionary new Signia Assistant, an AI-based virtual assistant, for complete, 24/7 remote service and support.

Styletto X is available now in the contemporary color combinations Snow White/Rose Gold, Black/Silver and Cosmic Blue/Rose Gold and in elegant new White or Black. 

Learn more at: https://www.signiausa.com/styletto-x/

1 Red Dot Design Award 2019, iF Design Award 2019
2 Hakvoort, Burton: Increasing Style, Reducing Stigma: The Styletto Solution (Signia White Paper, 2018)
3 Based on 16 hours wearing incl. 5 hours streaming per day

 

About Signia

Signia stands for iconic innovation. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has already brought to the market several world’s first solutions. In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement on all levels of hearing aid management. Signia thus allows hearing care professionals and patients to get the most out of their hearing aids.

For media assets, click here.

Contact for journalists:

Elise Cooper eliselevinecooper@gmail.com

or

Nicole Marshall nicole@curatedcommunications.com 

Attachment 

Adam Mandelbaum
Signia
732.529.3612
adam.mandelbaum@signiausa.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pEQUITA S P A : completes the acquisition of K Finance and consolidates its role among top 10 M&A advisors in Italy
PU
12:16pBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : BT's initial assessment of revised policy on Huawei in 5G networks
PU
12:16pTHE IMMEDIATE ACTIONS & RECOVERY STEPS POST COVID-19 : Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market - Vendor Analysis and Growth Outlook for 2020-2024: Exclusive Report from Technavio
BU
12:16pStanford AI Lab Spinout, Snorkel AI Emerges From Stealth With $15M in Funding From Greylock and GV to Make AI Practical
BU
12:15pDelta CEO says demand 'at a stall,' 2019 business travel may never return
RE
12:15pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:15pStocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher
RE
12:15pTESLA : German Court Bans Tesla From Advertising 'Autonomous' Driving
DJ
12:14pVOLKSWAGEN : VW to shift centre of software development to Audi
RE
12:11pINTESA SANPAOLO : Bid For UBI Reaches 2.016% - Bourse Data
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group