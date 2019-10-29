Log in
Significant Adoption of the SmartMetric Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Card Forecasted by Research Company Saying 579 Million Credit/Debit Cards Will Be Using Biometric Technology Over the Next Four Years

10/29/2019

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME), the developer and manufacturer of biometric credit cards, welcomes the statement by Goode Intelligence in a recent release that it identifies that across all payments channels, old or new, from ATMs, smartphones, biometric payment cards, connected cars, smart home devices and the latest wearable devices, biometrics is becoming the only solution to improve customer experience and to reduce payment fraud.

“The rise of biometrics in the credit and debit card industry is happening at the same time that we have advanced the in-the-card biometric technology to the point that our self-powered fingerprint scanner technology fits into a standard credit card industry conforming size, allowing us to be able to provide card issuing banks around the world with our state-of-the-art advanced biometric credit and debit card solution,” said today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

Good Intelligence in a research report on Biometrics said “Biometrics payment cards not only offer improved security by removing the PIN but also allow frictionless payments for higher value transactions (for debit cards). Good Intelligence believes that there is a significant market opportunity for biometric payment cards and forecasts that by 2023 there will be almost 579 million biometric payment cards in use around the world.”

SmartMetric is moving forward with the offering of its biometric credit card solution to card issuing banks globally.

The SmartMetric biometric credit and debit card uses the cardholder’s fingerprint, which is read by a nano fingerprint scanner inside the card, to turn on the card prior to insertion into the card reader or ATM. The cardholder’s biometrics are protected since their fingerprint is stored inside their card and never leaves the card at any time. Only the authorized holder of the SmartMetric biometric credit and debit card can use the card.

“What we have created is a 'beyond the PIN' security that uses powerful biometric technology to bring the next level of security to the credit card industry, said Chaya Hendrick, President and CEO of SmartMetric.

Further information on the SmartMetric biometric credit card is available on the company website at www.smartmetric.com.

A video of the SmartMetric biometric card can be found at https://youtu.be/zSX59uHoHqU.

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.


© Business Wire 2019
