Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Significant role digital tech can play in promoting economic growth key focus for global tech industries during upcoming G20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

TECHNATION joins other global tech industry associations in call for action

Mississauga, ON (June 4, 2020) - TECHNATION has joined more than 30 technology and business trade associations from around the world in issuing recommendations - and an important call to action - for leaders attending the G20 governments. TECHNATION is a leading national industry association of Canada's tech sector.

The list of 25 recommendations focus on: the facilitation of a global response to the COVID-19 outbreak; the advancement of global data free flows with trust; the promotion of cross-border innovation and adoption of new technologies; and ensuring the benefits of technology are realized by all. The continued advancement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals as a means of ensuring inclusive recovery across economies was also highlighted.

'TECHNATION is proud to help build international consensus with respect to the importance of a significant investment in technology as a way out of the COVID-19 crisis. Tech investment is also a powerful lever to increase economic growth in the long-term. We call upon the Canadian Government to be a leading country in these discussions,' said Angela Mondou, president and CEO, TECHNATION.

Participating groups also urged global leaders to reaffirm commitments to reject protectionism; support rules-based multilateral organisations; embrace transparency in legislative and regulatory actions; and invest in the workforce - all areas of advocacy for TECHNATION.

'It's also important that governments prioritize the enhancement and generation of business opportunities for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises,' added Mondou.

Read the full set of recommendations here.

Other tech organizations that joined TECHNATION include: Information Technology Industry Council (ITI); ACT | The App Association; Asia Internet Coalition (AIC); Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA); Australian Services Roundtable (ASR); Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Technology Companies (BRASSCOM); Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Coalition of Services Industries (CSI); Communications and Information Network Association of Japan (CIAJ); Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA); Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA); DIGITALEUROPE; Engine; European Data Centre Associations (EUDCA); Fiber Broadband Association; Fiber Optic Sensing Association; Information Technology and Communications Chamber of Argentina (CICOMRA); Internet Association (IA); Internet Infrastructure Coalition; Japan Business Council in Europe (JBCE); Japan Business Machine and Information System Industries Association (JBMIA); Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA); Japan Information Technology Services Industry Association (JISA); Japan Machinery Center for Trade and Investment (JMC); Mexican Chamber of Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technologies (CANIETI); National Foreign Trade Council (NFTC); techUK; Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA); United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF); United States Chamber of Commerce; and United States Council for International Business (USCIB).

QUOTE:

From the Global Release:

'At a time when global uncertainty is at a high and governments are grappling with responding to an ongoing pandemic, the G20 is among the most appropriate convening bodies to build the international consensus between the key players necessary to mitigate the near- and long-term negative impacts of the current public health crisis. We applaud its recent commitments to continue to realise a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable, and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep markets open. Together with industry, the G20 should continue to encourage the open markets and accelerated technology adoption that will drive ground-breaking innovations and creative solutions, including those that directly contribute to the economic and public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.'

30 -

ABOUT TECHNATION

TECHATNION: Uniting technology, government, and community for Canada's Future. As a national industry association, TECHNATION is the industry-government nexus for technology prosperity in Canada. We unite Canada's technology sector, governments, and communities to enable technology prosperity from coast to coast to coast. We promote growth by connecting Canadian scale-ups with global tech leaders; engaging the global supply chain; filling the technology talent pipeline; and providing advocacy, professional development and networking opportunities across industry and government. We develop solutions to achieve both the national and global goals that Canada's $184 Billion technology industry shares with governments of all levels. Technology prosperity that benefits everyone relies on a strong partnership between the private and public sectors. TECHNATION was formerly called the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC)

As a prominent advocate for the expansion of Canada's innovation capacity, TECHNATION encourages technology adoption to capitalize on productivity and performance opportunities across all sectors. A member-driven not-for-profit, TECHNATION has served as the authoritative national voice of the $170 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. More than 36,000 Canadian ICT firms create and supply goods and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive, and innovative society. The ICT sector generates over one million jobs directly and indirectly and invests $4.9 billion annually in R&D, more than any other private sector performer.

To arrange an interview, please contact:

Janet Gibson Eichner

Cell: 416-357-8908 or jgibson_eichner@itac.ca

Comments are closed.

Disclaimer

ITAC - Information Technology Association of Canada published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 17:30:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pIgnite Technologies and Management One Form Strategic Partnership
PR
02:01pCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : Acquires UK-Based Environmental Integrated Solutions Limited
PR
02:01pConsolidated Communications Contributes $75,000 to Local Community COVID-19 Relief Efforts
GL
02:01p2Checkout Wins Best Payments Solution in the 2020 CODiE Awards
GL
02:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Carnival Corporation (CCL) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:00pU.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer
RE
02:00pMONUMENT RE : Completes Acquisition of Cattolica Life DAC
BU
01:58pBAIDU LITIGATION UPDATE : Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“Barjo”) Reminds Investors of the Pending Securities Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BIDU)
AQ
01:57pEXCLUSIVE : Pompeo to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies
RE
01:56pPROCURANT : Expands Operations to Launch Produce Traceability Solution
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high
3TESLA, INC. : Germany rebuffs gasoline auto lobby with radical electric plan
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 50 MW order in China
5BP PLC : BP : turns over rights to operate South Caucasus Pipeline to unit of Azeri SOCAR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group