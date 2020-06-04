Significant role digital tech can play in promoting economic growth key focus for global tech industries during upcoming G20

TECHNATION joins other global tech industry associations in call for action

Mississauga, ON (June 4, 2020) - TECHNATION has joined more than 30 technology and business trade associations from around the world in issuing recommendations - and an important call to action - for leaders attending the G20 governments. TECHNATION is a leading national industry association of Canada's tech sector.

The list of 25 recommendations focus on: the facilitation of a global response to the COVID-19 outbreak; the advancement of global data free flows with trust; the promotion of cross-border innovation and adoption of new technologies; and ensuring the benefits of technology are realized by all. The continued advancement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals as a means of ensuring inclusive recovery across economies was also highlighted.

'TECHNATION is proud to help build international consensus with respect to the importance of a significant investment in technology as a way out of the COVID-19 crisis. Tech investment is also a powerful lever to increase economic growth in the long-term. We call upon the Canadian Government to be a leading country in these discussions,' said Angela Mondou, president and CEO, TECHNATION.

Participating groups also urged global leaders to reaffirm commitments to reject protectionism; support rules-based multilateral organisations; embrace transparency in legislative and regulatory actions; and invest in the workforce - all areas of advocacy for TECHNATION.

'It's also important that governments prioritize the enhancement and generation of business opportunities for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises,' added Mondou.

Read the full set of recommendations here.

Other tech organizations that joined TECHNATION include: Information Technology Industry Council (ITI); ACT | The App Association; Asia Internet Coalition (AIC); Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA); Australian Services Roundtable (ASR); Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Technology Companies (BRASSCOM); Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Coalition of Services Industries (CSI); Communications and Information Network Association of Japan (CIAJ); Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA); Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA); DIGITALEUROPE; Engine; European Data Centre Associations (EUDCA); Fiber Broadband Association; Fiber Optic Sensing Association; Information Technology and Communications Chamber of Argentina (CICOMRA); Internet Association (IA); Internet Infrastructure Coalition; Japan Business Council in Europe (JBCE); Japan Business Machine and Information System Industries Association (JBMIA); Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA); Japan Information Technology Services Industry Association (JISA); Japan Machinery Center for Trade and Investment (JMC); Mexican Chamber of Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technologies (CANIETI); National Foreign Trade Council (NFTC); techUK; Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA); United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF); United States Chamber of Commerce; and United States Council for International Business (USCIB).

QUOTE:

From the Global Release:

'At a time when global uncertainty is at a high and governments are grappling with responding to an ongoing pandemic, the G20 is among the most appropriate convening bodies to build the international consensus between the key players necessary to mitigate the near- and long-term negative impacts of the current public health crisis. We applaud its recent commitments to continue to realise a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable, and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep markets open. Together with industry, the G20 should continue to encourage the open markets and accelerated technology adoption that will drive ground-breaking innovations and creative solutions, including those that directly contribute to the economic and public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.'

