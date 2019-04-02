Log in
Signing of a Share Purchase Agreement Regarding the Transfer of the Stakes Held by Apollo, Monarch and CVi Partners to Searchlight Capital

04/02/2019 | 01:36am EDT

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT)

The Company acknowledges the announcement of the signing of an agreement regarding the transfer by affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, by Monarch Master Funding 2 (Luxembourg) S.à. r.l.. and by CVi Partners of their entire stakes in the Company, representing circa. 26% of the share capital of the Company, to certain funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L. P. (Searchlight).

The Company welcomes this proposed transaction, Searchlight having shown on this occasion its support for the strategy proposed by management and approved by the Board of Directors and confirms that Searchlight will propose three candidates to be approved by the Board of Directors to join the Board of Directors.

_______________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aerospace market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specialising in two fields:

  • Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
  • Interconnection Systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with a market capitalization of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP


© Business Wire 2019
