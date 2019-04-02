Signing of a Share Purchase Agreement Regarding the Transfer of the Stakes Held by Apollo, Monarch and CVi Partners to Searchlight Capital

Regulatory News:
Latécoère (Paris:LAT)
The Company acknowledges the announcement of the signing of an agreement
regarding the transfer by affiliates of certain funds managed by
affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, by Monarch Master Funding 2
(Luxembourg) S.à. r.l.. and by CVi Partners of their entire stakes in
the Company, representing circa. 26% of the share capital of the
Company, to certain funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L. P.
(Searchlight).
The Company welcomes this proposed transaction, Searchlight having shown
on this occasion its support for the strategy proposed by management and
approved by the Board of Directors and confirms that Searchlight will
propose three candidates to be approved by the Board of Directors to
join the Board of Directors.
_______________________________________________________________________________
About Latécoère
Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft
manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all
segments of the aerospace market (commercial, regional, corporate and
military aircraft), specialising in two fields:
-
Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
-
Interconnection Systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring,
electrical harnesses and avionics bays.
At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 countries.
Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with a market
capitalization of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par
value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN
codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP
