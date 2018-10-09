Sigue : Money Transfer Now Available at OXXO, Mexico’s Largest Chain of Convenience Stores

Sigue Money Transfer (Sigue), a leading U.S. remittance company to Latin America, today announced its service will be available in thousands of Mexico’s largest and most well-known chain of convenience stores, OXXO. The expansion to Sigue’s network is made in partnership with TransNetwork, a B2B fintech integrator and processor of payment solutions. Sigue customers can now conveniently send money to beneficiaries through more than 16,700 OXXO stores located across cities and towns in Mexico, as well as through a total of over 38,000 Sigue payment locations throughout Mexico.

“Our mission is to be wherever our customers and families live and work,” said Guillermo de la Viña, CEO and Founder of Sigue. “Our partnership with OXXO strengthens our leadership in the remittance business in Mexico and reaffirms our commitment to serving millions of Mexican families through our secure, reliable service with the dignity and respect our customers deserve.”

“Adding this money transfer service by Sigue is just one more way we are working to keep satisfying our customers’ daily needs in a friendly, fast, practical and reliable way,” said Asensio Carrión, Director of Financial and Electronic Services, OXXO. “Our alliance with Sigue and TransNetwork gives our customers the flexibility and access to the resources they need.”

About Sigue

Founded in 1996, the company has been dedicated to providing excellence in all aspects of money transfer services. Sigue ranks among the top five companies in the Money Transfer industry, serving millions of people in over 100 countries on six continents, with a network of thousands of pay locations and offices strategically located around the world. Sigue’s expansion plans include continued growth into new markets, the creation of new products and expanding the global footprint, while never losing sight of the founding core value of the company: to treat employees, customers and business partners with dignity and respect.

About FEMSA Comercio

FEMSA Comercio operates several retail chains of small format in Mexico, Chile and Colombia. Among them are the OXXO stores; the pharmacies YZA, Moderna, Farmacon and Cruz Verde, and Maicao beauty stores. It also operates gas stations under the OXXO GAS brand, as well as Doña Tota fast-food restaurants. Through its different formats, FEMSA Comercio serves more than 13 million consumers every day.

About TransNetwork

TransNetwork LLC is a Houston-based B2B electronic domestic and cross-border processing and payment platform which enables licensed and regulated financial institutions to connect under one standard technology granting access to a diversified payment network of over 45,000 locations in Mexico, Central and South America. With more than 15 years of experience processing remittances to financial networks and retail chains, the firm currently operates in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia. For more information, visit www.transnetwork.com.

