Sigue : Money Transfer Now Available at OXXO, Mexico’s Largest Chain of Convenience Stores

Sigue Money Transfer (Sigue), a leading U.S. remittance company to Latin
America, today announced its service will be available in thousands of
Mexico’s largest and most well-known chain of convenience stores, OXXO.
The expansion to Sigue’s network is made in partnership with
TransNetwork, a B2B fintech integrator and processor of payment
solutions. Sigue customers can now conveniently send money to
beneficiaries through more than 16,700 OXXO stores located across cities
and towns in Mexico, as well as through a total of over 38,000 Sigue
payment locations throughout Mexico.
“Our mission is to be wherever our customers and families live and
work,” said Guillermo de la Viña, CEO and Founder of Sigue. “Our
partnership with OXXO strengthens our leadership in the remittance
business in Mexico and reaffirms our commitment to serving millions of
Mexican families through our secure, reliable service with the dignity
and respect our customers deserve.”
“Adding this money transfer service by Sigue is just one more way we are
working to keep satisfying our customers’ daily needs in a friendly,
fast, practical and reliable way,” said Asensio Carrión, Director of
Financial and Electronic Services, OXXO. “Our alliance with Sigue and
TransNetwork gives our customers the flexibility and access to the
resources they need.”
About Sigue
Founded in 1996, the company has been dedicated to providing excellence
in all aspects of money transfer services. Sigue ranks among the top
five companies in the Money Transfer industry, serving millions of
people in over 100 countries on six continents, with a network of
thousands of pay locations and offices strategically located around the
world. Sigue’s expansion plans include continued growth into new
markets, the creation of new products and expanding the global
footprint, while never losing sight of the founding core value of the
company: to treat employees, customers and business partners with
dignity and respect.
About FEMSA Comercio
FEMSA Comercio operates several retail chains of small format in Mexico,
Chile and Colombia. Among them are the OXXO stores; the pharmacies YZA,
Moderna, Farmacon and Cruz Verde, and Maicao beauty stores. It also
operates gas stations under the OXXO GAS brand, as well as Doña Tota
fast-food restaurants. Through its different formats, FEMSA Comercio
serves more than 13 million consumers every day.
About TransNetwork
TransNetwork LLC is a Houston-based B2B electronic domestic and
cross-border processing and payment platform which enables licensed and
regulated financial institutions to connect under one standard
technology granting access to a diversified payment network of over
45,000 locations in Mexico, Central and South America. With more than 15
years of experience processing remittances to financial networks and
retail chains, the firm currently operates in Mexico, Guatemala, El
Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia. For more
information, visit www.transnetwork.com.
