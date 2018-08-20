Log in
Silane: Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast 2013-2018 to 2023

08/20/2018 | 10:16am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silane Market by Product, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The silane market is projected to reach $2,047 million by 2023. The market is anticipated to grow on account of the increasing demand for the chemical from end users such as the automotive and construction industries.

On the basis of product, amino silane held the largest volume share, accounting for more than 25%, in the silane market in 2017. The chemical is used as a coupling agent, an adhesion promoter, a resin additive, and a surface modifier. It is considered a stable compound and also helps in improving the chemical bonding of resins in reinforcing materials and inorganic fillers. The chemical reacts well with water and is therefore widely used in the paint and coating industry. Such advantageous properties of the chemical support its high demand in the market.

Paints and coatings dominated the silane market in 2017, with more than 30% volume share. Silane is widely used as a raw material in the production of anti-corrosion coatings. These coatings are used in buildings, automobiles, industrial machinery, and electronics. Hence, the growing usage of paints and coatings in these industries is expected to boost the silane market growth in the coming years.

Globally, APAC held the largest share in the silane market during the historical period, contributing more than 50% share in terms of volume in 2017. The market in the region is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, on account of the presence of fast-growing economies such as China, India, and Japan, which are generating high demand for the chemical for the manufacturing of paints and coatings, and rubber and plastics. The silane market in the region is also expected to grow on account of the increased demand for the chemical in the automotive and construction industries.

Expanding automotive industry is expected to drive the market growth

Silane is widely used in the manufacturing of paints and coatings, and tires, which are the key raw materials in the production of automobiles. In tire manufacturing, it is used as a coupling agent, which improves the rolling and abrasion resistance and compound strength of the rubber. Tires made from this rubber help reduce fuel consumption and exhibit superior traction and longevity. Thus, it can be concluded the growing demand for automobiles and their allied products such tires, adhesives, and paints is expected to drive the silane market growth in the coming years.

Rising standard of living in developing countries is offering growth opportunities to the market players

Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have witnessed rapid economic transformation in the past few decades. The rising standard of living in these developing countries is well complemented by the growth of construction and automotive industries. Since these industries are major end users of paints and coatings, they contribute to the demand for silane, as it is a key raw material used in the production of paints and coatings. Hence, developing countries are offering ample growth opportunities to the players in the silane market.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation By Product
1.3.2 Market Segmentation By Application
1.3.3 Market Segmentation By Geography
1.3.4 Analysis Period
1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.3.5.1 Value
1.3.5.2 Volume
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Research Respondents
2.2.1.1 By Region
2.2.1.2 By Industry Participant
2.2.1.3 By Company Type
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions For The Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition Of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Product
4.1.1.1 Alkyl
4.1.1.2 Sulfur
4.1.1.3 Amino
4.1.1.4 Vinyl
4.1.1.5 Epoxy
4.1.1.6 Methacrylate
4.1.1.7 Mono/Chloro
4.1.2 By Application
4.1.2.1 Paints And Coatings
4.1.2.2 Rubber And Plastics
4.1.2.3 Adhesives And Sealants
4.1.2.4 Fiber Treatment
4.1.2.5 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Growing Merger And Acquisition Activities
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Expanding Automotive Industry
4.3.2.2 Growing Application Of Silane In The Paint And Coating Industry
4.3.2.3 Rising Demand For Water-Based Coatings
4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Growing Focus On Environment-Friendly Packaging
4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Rising Standard Of Living In Developing Countries

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
5.1 By Product
5.2 By Application
5.3 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Application
6.3 By Country
6.3.1 U.S.
6.3.1.1 By Product
6.3.1.2 By Application

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast
7.1 By Product
7.2 By Application
7.3 By Country
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.1.1 By Product
7.3.1.2 By Application
7.3.2 U.K.
7.3.2.1 By Product
7.3.2.2 By Application

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast
8.1 By Product
8.2 By Application
8.3 By Country
8.3.1 China
8.3.1.1 By Product
8.3.1.2 By Application
8.3.2 India
8.3.2.1 By Product
8.3.2.2 By Application
8.3.3 Japan
8.3.3.1 By Product
8.3.3.2 By Application

Chapter 9. CSA Market Size And Forecast
9.1 By Product
9.2 By Application
9.3 By Country
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.1.1 By Product
9.3.1.2 By Application

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size And Forecast
10.1 By Product
10.2 By Application
10.3 By Country
10.3.1 Saudi Arabia
10.3.1.1 By Product
10.3.1.2 By Application

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Benchmarking Of Key Players
11.2 Global Strategic Developments Of Key Players

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 Gelest Inc.
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Product And Service Offerings
12.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Product And Service Offerings
12.3 Evonik Industries AG
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Product And Service Offerings
12.4 Wacker Chemie AG
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Product And Service Offerings
12.5 Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Product And Service Offerings
12.6 Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Product And Service Offerings
12.7 Neochema GmbH
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Product And Service Offerings
12.8 DowDuPont Inc.
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Product And Service Offerings
12.9 Hubei Wuda Organic Silicon New Material Co. Ltd.
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Product And Service Offerings
12.1 Sisib Silicones
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Product And Service Offerings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k3fkbc/silane_market_by?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Silicones

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
