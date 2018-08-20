Silane: Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast 2013-2018 to 2023

The silane market is projected to reach $2,047 million by 2023. The market is anticipated to grow on account of the increasing demand for the chemical from end users such as the automotive and construction industries.
On the basis of product, amino silane held the largest volume share, accounting for more than 25%, in the silane market in 2017. The chemical is used as a coupling agent, an adhesion promoter, a resin additive, and a surface modifier. It is considered a stable compound and also helps in improving the chemical bonding of resins in reinforcing materials and inorganic fillers. The chemical reacts well with water and is therefore widely used in the paint and coating industry. Such advantageous properties of the chemical support its high demand in the market.
Paints and coatings dominated the silane market in 2017, with more than 30% volume share. Silane is widely used as a raw material in the production of anti-corrosion coatings. These coatings are used in buildings, automobiles, industrial machinery, and electronics. Hence, the growing usage of paints and coatings in these industries is expected to boost the silane market growth in the coming years.
Globally, APAC held the largest share in the silane market during the historical period, contributing more than 50% share in terms of volume in 2017. The market in the region is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, on account of the presence of fast-growing economies such as China, India, and Japan, which are generating high demand for the chemical for the manufacturing of paints and coatings, and rubber and plastics. The silane market in the region is also expected to grow on account of the increased demand for the chemical in the automotive and construction industries.
Expanding automotive industry is expected to drive the market growth
Silane is widely used in the manufacturing of paints and coatings, and tires, which are the key raw materials in the production of automobiles. In tire manufacturing, it is used as a coupling agent, which improves the rolling and abrasion resistance and compound strength of the rubber. Tires made from this rubber help reduce fuel consumption and exhibit superior traction and longevity. Thus, it can be concluded the growing demand for automobiles and their allied products such tires, adhesives, and paints is expected to drive the silane market growth in the coming years.
Rising standard of living in developing countries is offering growth opportunities to the market players
Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have witnessed rapid economic transformation in the past few decades. The rising standard of living in these developing countries is well complemented by the growth of construction and automotive industries. Since these industries are major end users of paints and coatings, they contribute to the demand for silane, as it is a key raw material used in the production of paints and coatings. Hence, developing countries are offering ample growth opportunities to the players in the silane market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background 1.1 Research Objectives 1.2 Market Definition 1.3 Research Scope 1.3.1 Market Segmentation By Product 1.3.2 Market Segmentation By Application 1.3.3 Market Segmentation By Geography 1.3.4 Analysis Period 1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit 1.3.5.1 Value 1.3.5.2 Volume 1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology 2.1 Secondary Research 2.2 Primary Research 2.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Research Respondents 2.2.1.1 By Region 2.2.1.2 By Industry Participant 2.2.1.3 By Company Type 2.3 Market Size Estimation 2.4 Data Triangulation 2.5 Assumptions For The Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction 4.1 Definition Of Market Segments 4.1.1 By Product 4.1.1.1 Alkyl 4.1.1.2 Sulfur 4.1.1.3 Amino 4.1.1.4 Vinyl 4.1.1.5 Epoxy 4.1.1.6 Methacrylate 4.1.1.7 Mono/Chloro 4.1.2 By Application 4.1.2.1 Paints And Coatings 4.1.2.2 Rubber And Plastics 4.1.2.3 Adhesives And Sealants 4.1.2.4 Fiber Treatment 4.1.2.5 Others 4.2 Value Chain Analysis 4.3 Market Dynamics 4.3.1 Trends 4.3.1.1 Growing Merger And Acquisition Activities 4.3.2 Drivers 4.3.2.1 Expanding Automotive Industry 4.3.2.2 Growing Application Of Silane In The Paint And Coating Industry 4.3.2.3 Rising Demand For Water-Based Coatings 4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast 4.3.3 Restraints 4.3.3.1 Growing Focus On Environment-Friendly Packaging 4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast 4.3.4 Opportunities 4.3.4.1 Rising Standard Of Living In Developing Countries
Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast 5.1 By Product 5.2 By Application 5.3 By Region
Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast 6.1 By Product 6.2 By Application 6.3 By Country 6.3.1 U.S. 6.3.1.1 By Product 6.3.1.2 By Application
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast 7.1 By Product 7.2 By Application 7.3 By Country 7.3.1 Germany 7.3.1.1 By Product 7.3.1.2 By Application 7.3.2 U.K. 7.3.2.1 By Product 7.3.2.2 By Application
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast 8.1 By Product 8.2 By Application 8.3 By Country 8.3.1 China 8.3.1.1 By Product 8.3.1.2 By Application 8.3.2 India 8.3.2.1 By Product 8.3.2.2 By Application 8.3.3 Japan 8.3.3.1 By Product 8.3.3.2 By Application
Chapter 9. CSA Market Size And Forecast 9.1 By Product 9.2 By Application 9.3 By Country 9.3.1 Brazil 9.3.1.1 By Product 9.3.1.2 By Application
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size And Forecast 10.1 By Product 10.2 By Application 10.3 By Country 10.3.1 Saudi Arabia 10.3.1.1 By Product 10.3.1.2 By Application
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape 11.1 Competitive Benchmarking Of Key Players 11.2 Global Strategic Developments Of Key Players
Chapter 12. Company Profiles 12.1 Gelest Inc. 12.1.1 Business Overview 12.1.2 Product And Service Offerings 12.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. 12.2.1 Business Overview 12.2.2 Product And Service Offerings 12.3 Evonik Industries AG 12.3.1 Business Overview 12.3.2 Product And Service Offerings 12.4 Wacker Chemie AG 12.4.1 Business Overview 12.4.2 Product And Service Offerings 12.5 Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd. 12.5.1 Business Overview 12.5.2 Product And Service Offerings 12.6 Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd. 12.6.1 Business Overview 12.6.2 Product And Service Offerings 12.7 Neochema GmbH 12.7.1 Business Overview 12.7.2 Product And Service Offerings 12.8 DowDuPont Inc. 12.8.1 Business Overview 12.8.2 Product And Service Offerings 12.9 Hubei Wuda Organic Silicon New Material Co. Ltd. 12.9.1 Business Overview 12.9.2 Product And Service Offerings 12.1 Sisib Silicones 12.10.1 Business Overview 12.10.2 Product And Service Offerings