Silent Sector and Vigilance Risk Solutions Apply Special Ops Strategies to Protect Businesses from Violence and Cyber Threats

As workplaces face increasing violence and cybersecurity threats, two
southwestern companies partner to bring Special Forces expertise from
the battlefield into the boardroom to protect America’s small and
midsize businesses.
Whether preventing active shooters or hackers, business executives must
proactively mitigate risks across their entire organization. The cost of
proactivity is less than the cost of waiting until it is too late. Zach
Fuller, former Green Beret and founding partner of Phoenix-based Silent
Sector Cybersecurity Solutions, says, “Five to ten years ago, if a
company got hacked, the executives could throw up their hands and say,
‘We were unlucky victims,’ and ‘We didn’t know this would happen.’ That
doesn’t fly anymore. Now, it is common for executives to be fired after
a breach, because they are expected to take proactive measures.”
Silent Sector partnered with San Diego-based Vigilance Risk Solutions to
provide comprehensive risk reduction from cyber and physical threats.
The companies’ leaders share special operations backgrounds as former
Navy SEALs and Green Berets.
“Executives are looking to combat veterans for risk reduction
strategies,” Fuller says. The new partnership “brings those skillsets
into the workplace and the corporate environment.” Preparing a
customized plan to face workplace threats resembles preparing a
battlespace, a process that includes evaluating the adversary, then
determining the adversary’s courses of action.
When determining these courses of action, Jon Russ, VP of Threat and
Vulnerability Assessment at Vigilance Risk Solutions, explains, “The two
big ones we want are the most likely course of action and the
most dangerous course of action.” Russ, a corporate security
expert with a background in the US Army Special Forces, says that
preventing those actions is “not just knowing what is out there. It is doing
something about what is out there, and that requires deliberate
actions to turn things to our advantage—to make the workplace more
secure for us, and insecure for the adversary. We do it all the time in
the warzone. The only difference is, now it’s in the boardroom.”
About the Companies:
Silent Sector Cybersecurity Solutions
https://www.silentsectorcyber.com/
Silent
Sector is an elite team of experienced and credentialed cybersecurity
professionals.
Vigilance Risk Solutions
https://www.vigilancerisk.com/
Vigilance
Risk Solutions mitigates workplace violence through custom solutions
that empower and increase awareness.
