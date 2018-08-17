Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors 2018: Global Strategic Business Report Outlook to 2024 - In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to Register Exponential Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the Segments:

Types

Swipe Sensors

Area Sensors

End-Use Segments

Notebooks

Physical Access Control

Wireless Devices

The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden)

FUJITSU (Japan)

Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

IDEX ASA (Norway)

Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd. (China)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Norway)

Synaptics Incorporated (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Growth Drivers, Market Trends & Issues

Technological Advancements to Spearhead Market Growth

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor - Evolve as a More Accurate Technology

Stringent Governmental Regulations to Propel Biometric Market

Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities

General Acceptance of Biometric Authentication Technology Bodes Well for Market

Flexible Fingerprint Sensors Add Value to Biometric Applications

Flexible Fingerprint Sensors in IoT Applications

Introducing Flexible Fingerprint sensors into Products

Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems in Logical Access Control Applications - Major Application Area for Silicon Based Fingerprint Sensors

Notebooks with Fingerprint Scanning Feature - The Largest End-Use Application Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors

Wireless Devices to Lend Significant Traction in Coming Years

Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology

Display-Based Fingerprint Sensors Gain Attention

In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to Register Exponential Growth

Vivo Develops World's First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Based Smartphone

4. Biometrics Industry - An Overview

5. Product Overview

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29)

The United States (9)

Japan (4) Europe (4) Germany (1) Rest of Europe (3)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)

