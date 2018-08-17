Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors 2018: Global Strategic Business Report Outlook to 2024 - In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to Register Exponential Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Silicon-Based
Fingerprint Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada,
Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through
2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand and
Thousand Units by the Segments:
Types
-
Swipe Sensors
-
Area Sensors
End-Use Segments
-
Notebooks
-
Physical Access Control
-
Wireless Devices
The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche
players such as:
-
Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan)
-
Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden)
-
FUJITSU (Japan)
-
Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
-
IDEX ASA (Norway)
-
Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd. (China)
-
Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
-
NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Norway)
-
Synaptics Incorporated (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
2. Industry Overview
3. Growth Drivers, Market Trends & Issues
-
Technological Advancements to Spearhead Market Growth
-
Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor - Evolve as a More Accurate Technology
-
Stringent Governmental Regulations to Propel Biometric Market
-
Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities
-
General Acceptance of Biometric Authentication Technology Bodes Well
for Market
-
Flexible Fingerprint Sensors Add Value to Biometric Applications
-
Flexible Fingerprint Sensors in IoT Applications
-
Introducing Flexible Fingerprint sensors into Products
-
Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems in Logical Access
Control Applications - Major Application Area for Silicon Based
Fingerprint Sensors
-
Notebooks with Fingerprint Scanning Feature - The Largest End-Use
Application Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
-
Wireless Devices to Lend Significant Traction in Coming Years
-
Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology
-
Display-Based Fingerprint Sensors Gain Attention
-
In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to Register
Exponential Growth
-
Vivo Develops World's First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Based
Smartphone
4. Biometrics Industry - An Overview
5. Product Overview
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries -
29)
-
The United States (9)
-
Japan (4)
-
Europe (4)
-
Germany (1)
-
Rest of Europe (3)
-
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
