Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors 2018: Global Strategic Business Report Outlook to 2024 - In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to Register Exponential Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 11:43am CEST

The "Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the Segments:

Types

  • Swipe Sensors
  • Area Sensors

End-Use Segments

  • Notebooks
  • Physical Access Control
  • Wireless Devices

The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden)
  • FUJITSU (Japan)
  • Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • IDEX ASA (Norway)
  • Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd. (China)
  • Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
  • NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Norway)
  • Synaptics Incorporated (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Growth Drivers, Market Trends & Issues

  • Technological Advancements to Spearhead Market Growth
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor - Evolve as a More Accurate Technology
  • Stringent Governmental Regulations to Propel Biometric Market
  • Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities
  • General Acceptance of Biometric Authentication Technology Bodes Well for Market
  • Flexible Fingerprint Sensors Add Value to Biometric Applications
  • Flexible Fingerprint Sensors in IoT Applications
  • Introducing Flexible Fingerprint sensors into Products
  • Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems in Logical Access Control Applications - Major Application Area for Silicon Based Fingerprint Sensors
  • Notebooks with Fingerprint Scanning Feature - The Largest End-Use Application Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
  • Wireless Devices to Lend Significant Traction in Coming Years
  • Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology
  • Display-Based Fingerprint Sensors Gain Attention
  • In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to Register Exponential Growth
  • Vivo Develops World's First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Based Smartphone

4. Biometrics Industry - An Overview

5. Product Overview

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29)

  • The United States (9)
  • Japan (4)
    • Europe (4)
    • Germany (1)
    • Rest of Europe (3)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/86hft3/siliconbased?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
